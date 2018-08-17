Versailles News: The purpose of pets and animals

In the book of Genesis, God gave man authority over all that was created on earth. Man was to cultivate, tend and keep the earth and use animals for the good of man. Therefore all animals, just as man, were given their purpose; oxen and horses were used to till the land and man was to care for the animal’s needs, such as food and shelter in return.

From the beginning of time man was to tend and protect all of God’s creation, with the understanding that God did not relinquish ownership of anything he created. Everything we possess is temporary, for we cannot take it with us. The only things that last are how we embraced the will of God.

Animals were given to the care of man as a constant reminder of their innocence, natural beauty, working purpose and need for human care and intervention. Animals pollinate the plants, flowers and food we and other animals eat. They clean up the dead, decaying matter and help balance the environment. Animals enrich our lives and by their very nature they point to the Creator of all things. Although some people choose to be vegetarians animals were also given to humanity for food. However, cruelty is not necessary in the preparation of such food. Humane treatment of animals enhances our humanity, however, we should not make the mistake of thinking animals are equivalent to people.

I am reminded of a joke that goes like this: A newly discovered chapter in the Books of Genesis has provided the answer to “Where do pets come from?”

Adam and Eve said, “Lord, when we were in the garden, you walked with us every day. Now we do not see you anymore. We are lonesome here and it is difficult for us to remember how much you love us.”

And God said, “No problem! I will create a companion for you that will be with you forever and who will be a reflection of my love for you, so that you will love me even when you cannot see me. Regardless of how selfish or childish or unlovable you may be this new companion will accept you as you are and will love you as I do, in spite of yourselves.”

And God created a new animal to be a companion for Adam and Eve. And it was a good animal. And God was pleased.

And the new animal was pleased to be with Adam and Eve and he wagged his tail.

And Adam said, “Lord, I have already named all the animals in the Kingdom and I cannot think of a name for this new animal.”

And God said, “No problem. Because I have created this new animal to be a reflection of my love for you, his name will be a reflection of my own name, and you will call him DOG.”

And Dog lived with Adam and Eve and was a companion to them and loved them. And they were comforted.

And God was pleased and Dog was contented and wagged his tail.

After a while, it came to pass that an angel came to the Lord and said, “Lord, Adam and Eve have become filled with pride. They strut and preen like peacocks and they believe they are worthy of adoration. Dog has indeed taught them that they are loved, but perhaps too well.”

And God said, “No problem! I will create for them a companion who will be with them forever and who will see them as they are. The companion will remind them of their limitations, so they will know that they are not always worthy of adoration.”

And God created CAT to be a companion to Adam and Eve. And Cat would not obey them and when Adam and Eve gazed into Cat’s eyes, they were reminded that they were not the supreme beings. And Adam and Eve learned humility. And they were greatly improved.

And God was pleased. And Dog was happy. And Cat didn’t give a crap one way or the other.

UPCOMING EVENTS:

Today, Aug. 17 the Great Darke County Fair begins. Saturday evening, Aug. 18 Zeb & Jeff will perform at the Greenville VFW and don’t forget Sunday, Aug. 19 there will be a Chicken Fry Benefit for Kellie Gehret at Goat Farmers.

Wednesday, Aug. 22 is Armed Forces Veteran’s Day at the Fair. Veterans and immediate family members living in the same household are admitted free. And Thursday, Aug. 23 is “Free till 3” day at the Fair. No admission will be charged at the gate until 3 p.m. and Kissel Brother Ride wristbands are half price all day.

Best Wishes and Congratulations to the owners of Endless Pint Brewing, 39 E. Main St., Versailles, for their Grand Opening, which will be held today and tomorrow from 3-10 p.m.

Happy birthday to Sherri Reed, Margie Larger, Charlotte Kissel (1), Cole Carity, Kim Middendorf, Cheryl Collins, Cole De’Nise, Ronda Stammen, Dwight Keihl, Therese Pohlman, Lynne Schlater, Stephanie Giere, Bob Paulus, Dan Richhart, Gary Poling, Bonnie Kinser, Jeremy Yagle, Tony Lewis, Karen Mescher, Amelia Goubeaux, Mark Hilgefort, Kendall Keihl, Ralph Schulze, Rocky Van Cleve, Jennifer Koogler, Allison Irey, Bob Nieport, Theresa Boerger, Jan Monnin, Jessica Weaver, Cindy Goubeaux, Maggie Dabbelt, Audrey Lutz, Chris Baugher, Lisa Heaton, Warren Hartzell, John Rimmer, Shirley Derr, Storm Davis, Matthew Rhoades as their birthdays approach as well as, anniversary wishes to Shellie and Tony Lewis (2), Paula and Dan Varvel (10), Carolyn and Daryl Shrader (11), Katie and Nick Ellis (12), Tracy and Tony Mueller (19), Michelle and Keith Buschur (21), Jeannie and Gary Grosch (22), Melanie and Jim Huffman (31), Karen and Jim Kelch (39), Diane and Jerry Barga (?), Mary and Tom Juette (40), Jeanie and Alan Henry (41), Louise and John Grilliot (41), Shila and Tom Magoto (46), Linda and Jim Davidson (52) and Donna and Pastor Bob Akins (53), and Kay and Dave Holfinger (59).

Please give your supportive and healing prayers for the many who are dealing with any of life’s countless challenges, and especially for Lori Skinner, Fr. John White, Holly Finnarn, Susie Hileman, Kellie Gehret, Shirley Tapp, Larry Brown, Becca Pohl Liette, Dean Kreitzer, Elaine Brown, Jim Kelch, Karen Hilgefort, Tracey Sowards, Scarlet Unrast, Beanie Batty, Tami Russell, Jenni Meyer, John Brandt, Donna Apple, Marcia Davidson, Alice Luthman, Michelle Sherman, Richard Pierron, Miriam Harman, Patricia Borchers, Bob Miller, Iona Gariety, Loretta Bey, Steve Bey, Aiden Myers, Betty Brown, Lois Knapke, Claire Owens, Angie Keiser, Jerry Paulus, Janice Berger, Janet Folkerth, Beverly Brown, Cyril Frantz, Jack Borgerding, Alvira Marchal, Earl Gigandet, Richard Pierron, Ruth Wirrig, Carl DeMange, Mary Seman, Marge Prakel, Mary Batty, Dave Magoto, Norma Magoto, Betty Kremer, Virginia Smith, Anabelle Subler, Lois Youngker, Barb Goubeaux, Eileen Rahm, Samantha Smith and those not mentioned by name who are recuperating, hospitalized, homebound and/or in need of our prayers.

Please join me in extending our heartfelt sympathy to the families and friends of Daniel Craft (64), Louise Rhoades (89), Lou Ann Heinrichs (91), and also remembering within our hearts Kylee Wells, William Lyle, Alice Faye Schlecty, Tammy Jo Shapiro, Delores Peltier, Phyllis Overholser, Vernon Allison, John McEldowney, Wanda Staley, Irene Broering, Bernie Treon, Mary Thornhill, Alberta Palmisano, Bob Denlinger, Cathy Eckstein, Roy Henry, Judy Harman, Walter Frey, Mike Phlipot, Dr. Leroy Steinbrecker, Betty Oehrtman, Wayne Wendel, Bob Hollingsworth, Matt Monnin, and all those not mentioned by name as the anniversary of their passing nears.

“Our prime purpose in this life is to help others, and if you can’t help them, at least don’t hurt them.” ~Dalai Lama

“If you have men who will exclude any of God’s creatures from the shelter of compassion and pity, you will have men who will deal likewise with their fellow men.” ~St. Francis of Assisi

“Mankind may have disdain for animal cruelty but should have total contempt for abortion.” ~S. Amelia

https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/08/web1_KathyMagatoPRINT-2.jpg

By Kathy Magoto Versailles News

Kathy Magoto is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers weekly with her Friday Versailles community column. She can be reached at magmon1@embarqmail.com or at 526-3798. Feel free to contact her with Versailles news and tidbits. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.

Kathy Magoto is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers weekly with her Friday Versailles community column. She can be reached at magmon1@embarqmail.com or at 526-3798. Feel free to contact her with Versailles news and tidbits. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.