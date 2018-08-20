Arcanum News: Another update to Ivester Park

Have you seen the basketball court in Ivester Park recently? Members of the Arcanum Varsity Basketball team and Coach Melton proudly painted the goals and posts during the second week of August. Several young men from the high school program participated in the completion of the project. Coach Melton stated that “He is hopeful that this project will get the youth in our community excited to use the courts and play some basketball in their spare time!” In fact, he also told me that the team is working with Jim Deis and David Kessler to assist in future projects of need for our community. Coach also stated, “I’m a firm believer in servant-hood and this a great way for our kids to learn how to serve others and develop leadership and team bonding activities as well as several other positive characteristics for them to utilize in the future.” The boys who participated are Wade Meeks, Evan Atchley, Lane Byrne, Zach Smith, Carter Gray, Grant Delk, Austin Cutarelli, Jake Goubeaux, Chad Pitzer and Luke Brinksneader. Thank you for your service. It looks great!

The Arcanum High School Athletic Department has announced athletic pass prices for the 2018-19 fall and winter sports’ seasons. Student passes are $35 for both fall and winter seasons. They are $20 for either the fall or winter season. Adult passes are $100 for both seasons and $85 for one. Family passes will also be available for individuals who reside in the same household and can be purchased at $200 for both seasons and $150 for one season. Persons who are 65 years and older will receive free admission to events. Pass Plus passes will be available again this year. Pass Plus includes admission to an event and reserved seating. Fall Pass Plus for an individual is $30 and $15 for individuals age 65 and older and $15 per person for a family. Winter Pass Plus will not be available until after Nov. 15. Prices are $80 for an individual, $40 for ages 65 and older and $40 per person for a family. Athletic passes will be available to purchase Thursday, Aug. 23 from 5 to 7 p.m. in the cafetorium; and Friday, Aug. 24 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the ticket gate of the high school football game against Jamestown Greeneview. Tickets can also be purchased from Athletic Secretary Sheryl Kramer in her office once the new school year begins. For more information, contact the athletic department at 937-692-5032.

Save the date – The Arcanum Athletic Booster Club just announced their upcoming Golf Outing at Stillwater Golf Course on Sunday, Sept. 16. Tee-off will be at 1:30 p.m.

The Arcanum Alumni Advisory Committee will meet for their first AAC meeting to plan next year’s Alumni Trojan Homecoming. If you would like to volunteer they would love to have you join them. Their first meeting is Sept. 10 at 6:30 p.m. in the Social Hall at Faith UMC.

As I mentioned briefly last week The Domestic Arts Department honored my mom, Lois Troutwine, selecting her to be the 2018 Featured Exhibitor at The Great Darke County Fair. Mom has been a faithful exhibitor for over 25 years, bringing as many as 20 or more beautiful items every year to display. Through the years she has won numerous blue and red ribbons. Mom specializes in counted cross-stitch, embroidery, sewing, painting, and silk ribbon embroidery and her work is perfectly done. My mother, Lois (Moore) Troutwine, was born in Illinois to William and Helen Moore, but moved to Richmond, Indiana as a young child and then to New Madison for her senior year in high school. She married Dad in August of 1950. She and my Dad, the late Keith Troutwine, moved to Arcanum in 1953 where he worked at Troutwine Auto Sales. Later, Dad started The Troutwine Insurance Agency where he worked until his retirement when my brother, Kurt, took over the business. Dad passed away in 2003. Through the years, Mom was a homemaker, school bus driver, and has sold Avon for 48 years. There are four of us children – Kurt, Debbie Ganger, Terri Alley and myself – all living in Ohio with nine grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren. We are very happy that the members of the Domestic Arts Department have bestowed this honor on Mom – she is truly talented in many ways and we are very proud of her accomplishments. Congratulations!

By Vickie Rhodehamel Arcanum News

Vickie Rhodehamel is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers weekly with her Arcanum community column. She can be reached by calling 937-692-6188, by e-mail at krhodehamel@woh.rr.com. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.

