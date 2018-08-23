Along the Garden Path: Flower Show has been outstanding

The Great Darke County Fair Flower Show has been outstanding with many exhibitors and many entries.

The show Saturday welcomed 72 exhibitors – 27 adults garden club members, 26 non-garden club members. The Junior Division had 19 total exhibitors with 13 being from the Butterflies Junior Garden Club and six non-garden club members.

There were 42 adult artistic floral designers. The results showed 919 entries in horticulture with the largest classes being Zinnias, Hosta, and Potted plants. Much interest was shown with 172 zinnias exhibited, 365 Hosta entries and 88 in the Potted Plant section. The succulent class has really shown great interest and has “exploded” with entries. The rose classes were down as the weather has not cooperated this growing season. The show normally has over 100 rose entries and the Saturday show had 69.

The 19 exhibitors in the Junior Division had 47 artistic designs and 410 exhibits in horticulture. The larger classes were zinnias with 136 entries, hosta with 142 entries and 20 sunflowers.

The shows are judged based on the requirements of The Ohio Association of Garden Clubs, Inc. and their accredited judges. This year’s judges came from around the State of Ohio – traveling from the Portsmouth area, Lima, Columbus, from Bellefontaine. The Darke Country flower shows are highly spoken of and examples credited to at Exhibitor’s and Judges School in Columbus as well as other regional events throughout the state. We have the honor of the judges asking the flower show chairperson, Kim Cromwell, to please extend an invitation to them to judge our shows. Kim has chaired her position for almost 20 years and does a fantastic job of overseeing that everything runs smoothly.

There’s still plenty of time to see the second show – come out to the basement of the Coliseum and check out “The Book Store.”

A reminder to all exhibitors the tear down time for the second show has changed to Sunday, Aug. 26 at 11 a.m. to avoid other heavily congested traffic areas near the Coliseum.

By Charlene Thornhill Along the Garden Path

Charlene Thornhill is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers weekly with her community column Along the Garden Path. She can be reached at char.donn.thornhill@gmail.com. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.

