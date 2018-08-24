Versailles News: Pray or prey

The Catholic Church is again in the news regarding sexual abuses, many which occurred decades ago.

To share how I’m dealing with the news I first need to quote Saint Augustine “The church is not a hotel of saints, it is a hospital for sinners.” Ever since the fall of Adam humankind has been flawed, reliant on the mercy and grace of God, for this very reason it would be ignorant to assume such reported happenings have only occurred in one state or only in the Catholic Church for that matter.

This news should open our eyes to the existence of the evil one and that he truly roams the earth seeking the destruction of souls. And it doesn’t take any tactical knowledge to realize that targeting our leaders will bring down the multitudes. That means our political leaders, civic leaders, religious leaders and even parents. How much easier Satan’s job becomes when we first disbelieve his existence and second put our faith in things of the world instead of God?

Since we recognize the abuses within the church to be sinful there is still hope for us all. We are a small community, a throwback to yesterday’s America. Everyone knows one another in our community, which almost forces us to live an upright life, although we have been increasingly invaded by the secularism and moral relativism of today. After behaving in a principled manner for 18 or more years we should have disciplined our actions, decisions and responses as a defense against corruption.

Unfortunately, thanks to technology we don’t have to leave home to find wrong behavior. Just as a fish rots from the head first, transgressions seem to spew from the top down; such as Hollywood, Government, Collegiate educators, today’s news, and even some religious leaders. These very entities attack our values by constantly bombarding us with their liberal and disordered thinking. For too long society, as a whole, has refused to call sinful behavior sinful for fear of being labeled judgmental. (FYI: It’s OK to exercise moral judgment.) Talk shows and celebrities gained popularity by exploiting their sins.

It’s not entirely surprising that the sins of these deacons, priests and bishops are acts of homosexuality, which are now nearly culturally acceptable, but they are labeled as pedophilia because pedophilia is still overwhelmingly deplored by our present day society. Regardless of semantics, the fact that their transgressions have been exposed gives them a chance to atone for their wrongful behavior and seek the forgiveness, mercy and grace of God.

During this challenging time, we too have the opportunity to examine our own lives, to exercise compassion as we consider how we would handle having our past transgressions exposed, to ask forgiveness, correct our behavior and live with stronger than ever moral conviction or we could behave the way Satan hopes we will by leaving our church and losing faith. Before we ever consider leaving the church we should remember and trust in Jesus and His promise found in Matthew 16:18 “And I tell you, you are Peter, and on this rock I will build my church, and the gates of hell shall not prevail against it.”

We have been preyed upon too long. It is time for us to pray for one another, especially our leaders, to return to morals. We small town people have the awesome and sobering responsibility of holding true to our values. In this way we can stop the disease of abortion, mercy killing, suicide, drugs, welfare abuse, insurance fraud, laziness, single parent households, child abuse, sexual assault, teenage pregnancy, sexual transmitted diseases, pornography, crime, divorce, human trafficking, addiction, even obesity, all these things which go against God’s law. As Mother Teresa said “Never worry about numbers. Help one person at a time and always begin with the person nearest you.” … which might well be YOU.

This world can be brought into the light by avoiding the pitfalls of 21st Century America’s disordered desires. Since we are connected to one another and the good that we do is shared by all, perhaps we should choose to become role models for a better tomorrow.

UPCOMING EVENTS:

Tonight, Aug. 24 is Versailles’ first football game at Celina. Good luck, Tigers! And Monday, Aug. 27 is the first day of Versailles School.

Happy 90th birthday to Darold Pierron, also birthday wishes to Theodore Finnarn, Stacy Dirksen, Chris Kemper, Erin Rismiller, Margaret Hartzell, Violet Rhoades, Tiffany Potter, Colton Reese, Matt Pulfer, Jamie Delancey, Scott Peters, Myrna Lou Warner, Deb Rose, Scott Peters, Joe Magoto, Louise Grilliot, Chloe Alexander, Shirley Baker, Jacqui Rethman, Lynda York, Chris Lennon, Kellie Longfellow, Lynn, Brooks and Tessa Blakeley, Mary Jo High, Julie Poeppelman, Cathy Huber, Carol Frey, Carol Dunkel, Cameo Monnin, Mary Anne Stucke, Kathy Gehret, Karen Holsapple, Crystal Buteau, Heidi DeMange, Lynn James, Nick Eilerman, Kaleb Matchett, Mary Seman, and Mariah Collins as well as, anniversary wishes to Donna and Alvin Grillot (1), Tammy and Mark Thomas (4), Jarica and Aaron DeLoye (5), Megan and Keith Wuebker (7), Kim and Scott Ward (12), Kelly and Frank Evers (16), Heather and Todd Prenger (20), Lori and Rob Cordonnier (24), Sandee and Ted Detrick (26), Dawn and Tony Brandt (28), Jody and Doug Groff (28), Shawn and Chris Kemper (31), Lynn and Kent James (38), Rebecca and Henry Pohlman (40), Denise and Larry Laub (41), Cheryl and Dave Fine (47), Joan and Larry Roll (50), Barb and Ed Kissinger (50), Linda and Carl Meyer (55), Kay and Dave Holfinger (59), Rose and Bernard Saintignon (60), Irene and Bernard Berning (60) and Peggy and Jack Borgerding (64). Congratulations to Michael Davidson for joining the Professional Bowlers Association (PBA) and good luck in all future competitions.

Please give your supportive and healing prayers for the many who are dealing with any of life’s countless challenges, and especially for Cayla Batten, Lori Skinner, Fr. John White, Holly Finnarn, Susie Hileman, Kellie Gehret, Shirley Tapp, Larry Brown, Becca Pohl Liette, Dean Kreitzer, Elaine Brown, Jim Kelch, Karen Hilgefort, Tracey Sowards, Scarlet Unrast, Beanie Batty, Tami Russell, Jenni Meyer, John Brandt, Donna Apple, Marcia Davidson, Alice Luthman, Michelle Sherman, Richard Pierron, Miriam Harman, Patricia Borchers, Bob Miller, Iona Gariety, Loretta Bey, Steve Bey, Aiden Myers, Betty Brown, Lois Knapke, Claire Owens, Angie Keiser, Jerry Paulus, Janice Berger, Janet Folkerth, Beverly Brown, Cyril Frantz, Jack Borgerding, Alvira Marchal, Earl Gigandet, Richard Pierron, Ruth Wirrig, Carl DeMange, Mary Seman, Marge Prakel, Mary Batty, Dave Magoto, Norma Magoto, Betty Kremer, Virginia Smith, Anabelle Subler, Lois Youngker, Barb Goubeaux, Eileen Rahm, Samantha Smith and those not mentioned by name who are recuperating, hospitalized, homebound and/or in need of our prayers.

Please join in extending your heartfelt sympathy to the families and friends of Richard K. Subler (80), Tom Subler (82), Alma Derr (84), and Richard Boyer (88), also remembering within our hearts Sharon Heitkamp, George Rhoades, Mary Parker, Emerita Boerger, Bob Menke, Julius Jutte, John Pequignot, Gail Teegarden, Marietta Holthaus, Dustin Rutter, Billy Hayes, Karen Stone, Bev Armstrong, Glenna Burke, Margaret Reck, Dan Batty, Louis Doenges, Max Huffman, Mildred McEldowney, and all those not mentioned by name as the anniversary of their passing nears.

“The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it.” ~John 1:5

“There’s always good in everything. If it looks bad you just have to look harder.” ~C. Edwards

“Each one of us can make a difference. Together we make change.” ~Barbara Mikulski

By Kathy Magoto Versailles News

Kathy Magoto is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers weekly with her Friday Versailles community column. She can be reached at magmon1@embarqmail.com or at 526-3798. Feel free to contact her with Versailles news and tidbits. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.

