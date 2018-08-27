Arcanum News: School starts this week!

A new school year brings about many things: a fresh start, endless possibilities – a chance to make new friends and/or reacquaint oneself with old friends, a chance to set new goals, learn new things and most of all be all you can be! Perhaps some will have feelings of nervousness and excitement, not only for the students but the teachers, too. What an opportunity to start off the year on the right foot and reach new heights! I found this quote quite moving when I was thinking about a new school year – author A.A. Milne who penned “Winnie the Pooh” wrote the following, “Remember you’re a fantastic person, and no one can take that away from you! Promise me you’ll always remember you’re braver than you believe, stronger than you seem, and smarter than you think.”

New staff at Arcanum-Butler Schools for the 2018-19 school year are: Emily Walters – high school language arts, Olivia Subler – bus driver, Lisa Johnting – preschool aide, Eric Wolfe – elementary physical education, Jacie Holman – middle school math, Angie McMurry – high school science and Macey O’Dell – special education aide. Welcome!

If you plan on staying home for Labor Day weekend there are a couple of local events you might want to check out:

Downtown Saturday Night Annual Cruise-in will be on Saturday night, Sept. 1, 2018 from 4 to 9 p.m. on West George Street. There will be live music, awards, door prizes, a 50/50 raffle, and food by Huston’s Restaurant and Crème de la Crème Cakery – not to mention all the vintage cars! For information call Dan at 937-4147-6605 or Drew at 937-459-9388.

On Sunday, Sept. 2 there will be a “Food Truck Rally in the Park” in the Greenville City Park – the food truck rally will be held from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. The event will be held in the Greenville City Park, 610 E. Harmon Drive, in front of shelter number 5 across from the horse shoe area. The food trucks participating on this particular Sunday are McNasty’s, Pa’s Pork, Wildfire Pizza, Mike’s Family Concessions, and Crème de la Crème Cakery. There will also be free face painting for the kids. Come out and enjoy the Greenville Municipal Band for an evening concert starting at 7 p.m. located in the new band shell.

Have you heard? Effective Sept. 1, 2018 the Keith Troutwine Insurance Agency will be merging with SRL Insurance. Owner, Kurt Troutwine announced that SRL, a long-standing agency from Dayton, will be moving to Arcanum to join the staff at Troutwine Insurance. This exciting news will allow them to better serve each of you. Office hours, and phone numbers will remain the same, and additional staff will be added from SRL. The additional staff will be: Tracy Fout, James Leichty and Katrina Unger. Kurt invites you to stop by their office at 21 W. George St.

September and October Events at Arcanum Wayne Trail Historical Society are Sept. 1 – Arnett Display and House Open 9-noon; Sept. 13 – Blue Skies for the Good Guys and Gals Program at 7 p.m.; Oct. 6 – Arnett and Pitsburg Display Open 9-noon; and coming in November – Baker/Poe Workshop and Display. For more info check out their website: http://arcanumhistoricalsociety.org/wordpress/?page_id=401 or their Facebook page Arcanum Wayne Trail Historical Society.

The Arcanum Athletic Booster Club has announced their upcoming Golf Outing at Stillwater Golf Course on Sunday, Sept. 16. Tee-off will be at 1:30 p.m.

The Arcanum Alumni Advisory Committee will meet for their first AAC meeting to plan next year’s Alumni Trojan Homecoming. If you would like to volunteer they would love to have you join them. Their first meeting is Sept. 10 at 6:30 p.m. in the Social Hall at Faith UMC.

Labor Day is annually held on the first Monday of September. It was originally organized to celebrate various labor associations’ strengths of and contributions to the United States economy. It is largely a day of rest in modern times. Many people mark Labor Day as the end of the summer season and a last chance to make trips or hold outdoor events. Enjoy the holiday!

“Summer ends, and Autumn comes, and he who would have it otherwise would have high tide always and a full moon every night.” ― Hal Borland

“August rain: the best of the summer gone, and the new fall not yet born. The odd uneven time.” ― Sylvia Plath

Vickie Rhodehamel is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers weekly with her Arcanum community column. She can be reached by calling 937-692-6188, by e-mail at krhodehamel@woh.rr.com. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.

