Versailles News: Happy Labor Day!

This is the long weekend known as Labor Day weekend, since Labor Day is Monday, Sept. 3. Did you know the first Labor Day holiday was organized by the Central Labor Union and celebrated on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 1882 in New York City? The Central Labor Union was the first integrated labor union in the United States. Later the organization broke up into various local unions of the AFL-CIO members.

The holiday was established as a dedication to the American worker. As labor organizations spread throughout the country more and more states observed the holiday. During this time the USA was experiencing the greatest standard of living it had ever known and recognized it was due to the achievements and efforts of the American labor force. The country was progressing, prospering and strengthening both in economy and society thus Labor Day became the day to honor the American worker for his contribution. For most workers it is a paid holiday.

The first Labor Day party lasted from 1-9 p.m. with nearly 25,000 union members and their families and a ridiculous amount of cigars and kegs of Lager beer (sounds like one of our local festivals). Perhaps this festival was so exuberant because back then they needed a diversion from work. Back in the late 1800s and early 1900s the labor force worked long hours, usually from sunup to sundown and most jobs were performed outside regardless of the weather conditions. Besides working an average of six days a week in snow, rain or extreme heat the jobs were much more dangerous with little or no workplace safety or sanitary conditions.

During this same time American ingenuity sparked the advent of labor saving machines and processes, which were highly productive but often very dangerous. Women and children, age 10 and older, were also part of the work force and accidents and fatalities were more prevalent, with little chance of compensation for medical treatment or loss of life. Based on scanty records, fewer than half of all fatal injuries were compensated and those that were only received half a year’s pay.

Clearly today’s labor conditions are safer. If you’re one who still works in farming, mining, logging, construction, oil rigging, on the water or railroads, etc., although your job is safer than years ago these occupations are still more dangerous occupation than a controlled factory or office setting. Regardless of your occupation (even if you don’t receive a paycheck) you are contributing to the good of society and the economy. Remember “The dignity of labor depends not on what you do, but how you do it.” ~Edwin Osgood Grover

Take time to celebrate yours and your fellow American’s ability and willingness to labor. Happy Labor Day!

UPCOMING EVENTS:

Tonight, Aug. 31 Versailles plays football here against Delphos Jefferson; the evening will also recognize the high school seniors in football, band and cheerleading. Also, tonight there will be a hot dog and hamburger tailgate dinner with all the fixings at the Vets Club, 106 S. Center St. from 5-6:45 p.m., sponsored by the Sons of the Legion.

Also, tonight begins the weekend long Russia Homecoming Festival, affectionately referred to as “The Russia State Fair.” The action begins at 6 p.m. Friday when the lunch and beer (wine too) stands open and you can sign up for their Queen of Hearts drawing (which begins at 6:30 p.m. – no tickets will be sold after the drawing starts.) There is also a Texas hold ‘em tournament beginning at 6:45 p.m. and a 50/50 drawing held at 10 p.m.

Presale Rotary barbecue chicken dinner tickets are available now at Phelan Insurance Agency. The dinners will be available for pickup Friday, Sept. 7 from 3:30-6 p.m. at the old Fire Station (southeast corner of Center and Wood streets).

Happy 105th birthday to sisters Mildred Dill and Lucille Thomas!! Also birthday wishes to Mary Seman (90), Josie Phlipot (4), Violet Rhoades (4), Courtney Moody, Mary Jo Nixon, Sarah Rhoades, Cathy Huber, Heidi DeMange, Ken Wagner, Emmie Smith, Barbara Monnin, Rylee Johnson, Kyzer Johns, Amber Broerman, Jeanne Johnson, Joan Marshal, Carmen Snyder, Jim Kelch, Karen Friar, Jennifer Mertz, Richard Frantz, Ed Subler, Randy Bashore, Lisa Heaton, Anne Mangen, Paula Darnell, Steve Borchers, Emily Mumaw, Shelly Grogean, Jessie Zumberger, Miriam Poling, Doug Koverman, Jenny Condon, Joann Wilker, Kari Didier, Tyler Clack, Mary Ann Winner, Mariah Collins, and Montana Pulfer as well as, anniversary wishes to Lisa and Logan Hinkle (1), Nicole and Ben Klipstine (1), Leslie and Kevin Phlipot (6), Jamie & Chad Koesters (11), Kelly and Frank Evers (16), Joyce and Jeff Rider (21), Tricia and Andy Ingle (26), Jeffie and Scott Voisard, Melanie and John Rimmer (33), Carla and Gary Hummel (36), Lynn and Kent James (38), Sue and Pastor Dennis Mohler (40), Karen and Jeff Keiser (42), Karen and Gary Dues (43), Susan and Phil McEldowney (43), Mary Jo and Jerald Hecht (44), Cheryl and David Fine (47), Carmen and Charles Kingrey (48), Sherry and Richard Francis (54), Ethel and Carl McEldowney (?), Irma and Urban Arling (63), Joanne and Joe Marshal (64), and Aunt Martha and Uncle John Magoto (64).

Please give your supportive and healing prayers for the many who are dealing with any of life’s countless challenges, and especially for Cayla Batten, Lori Skinner, Fr. John White, Holly Finnarn, Susie Hileman, Kellie Gehret, Shirley Tapp, Becca Pohl Liette, Dean Kreitzer, Elaine Brown, Jim Kelch, Karen Hilgefort, Scarlet Unrast, Tami Russell, Jenni Meyer, John Brandt, Donna Apple, Marcia Davidson, Alice Luthman, Michelle Sherman, Richard Pierron, Miriam Harman, Patricia Borchers, Bob Miller, Iona Gariety, Loretta Bey, Steve Bey, Aiden Myers, Betty Brown, Claire Owens, Angie Keiser, Jerry Paulus, Cyril Frantz, Jack Borgerding, Alvira Marchal, Earl Gigandet, Ruth Wirrig, Marge Prakel, Mary Batty, Dave Magoto, Norma Magoto, Betty Kremer, Virginia Smith, Anabelle Subler, Lois Youngker, Barb Goubeaux, Eileen Rahm, Samantha Smith and those not mentioned by name who are recuperating, hospitalized, homebound and/or in need of our prayers.

Please join in extending your heartfelt sympathy to the families and friends of Doug (Bubba) Bruns (51), Edward McGrath (73), Velma Boner (84), and Lucille Monnin (90), also remembering within our hearts Dan Batty, Lester Kemper, Pauline Gregg, Kimberly Gump, Rickie Dynes, Paul Daniel, Elmer Rethman, Rick Haft, Patrick Davidson, Dan Sheets, Phyllis Pitsenbarger, Jerry McConaha, Zoe Ann Stephan, Jim Pequignot, Carl Voisard, Roy Minnich, JoAnn Davis, Tess Subler, Gale Blakeley, Anna Subler, Leo Prenger, Karl Brumbaugh, and all those not mentioned by name as the anniversary of their recently passing nears.

“The homemaker has the ultimate career. All other careers exist for one purpose only … to support the ultimate career.” ~C.S. Lewis

“Labor disgraces no man, but occasionally men disgrace labor” ~Ulysses S. Grant

“Without labor nothing prospers.” ~Sophicles

https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/08/web1_KathyMagatoPRINT-4.jpg

By Kathy Magoto Versailles News

Kathy Magoto is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers weekly with her Friday Versailles community column. She can be reached at magmon1@embarqmail.com or at 526-3798. Feel free to contact her with Versailles news and tidbits. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.

Kathy Magoto is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers weekly with her Friday Versailles community column. She can be reached at magmon1@embarqmail.com or at 526-3798. Feel free to contact her with Versailles news and tidbits. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.