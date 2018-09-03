Arcanum News: David Hart to be guest speaker at AWTHS

David Hart, Co-Chair and Founder of Blue Skies for Good Guys and Gals Warrior Foundation, is coming to the Arcanum Wayne Trail Historical Society on Sept. 13 at 7 p.m. David is a former US Army Ranger and Pathfinder, and a founding member of Team Fastrax Professional Skydiving Team with over 6,000 jumps. He is also co-founder of the Blue Skies for Good Guys and Gals Warrior Foundation, hosting over 50 combat injured warriors and fallen hero families for four days of bonding, healing and life enriching fun in Southwest Ohio. During his presentation he will talk about many of his most memorable skydives, including his jump over Ground Zero NYC on the seventh anniversary of Sept. 11 and talk about some of the inspiring Purple Hearts and Gold Stars he has taken skydiving. If you are interested, check out his website, www.WarriorWTR.com.

Other September and October Events at AWTHS is the Arnett Display and House Open 9-noon Oct. 6 and coming in November – Baker/Poe Workshop and Display. For more info check out their website http://arcanumhistoricalsociety.org/wordpress/?page_id=401 or their Facebook page Arcanum Wayne Trail Historical Society.

The Arcanum Athletic Boosters Golf Outing will take place Sunday, Sept. 16 at Stillwater Valley Golf Course with a 1:30 p.m. shotgun start. Cost is $55 per player that includes golf and food. Registrations must be received no later than Sept. 12. Please direct any questions concerning this event to Kelly Norris at 937-417-2512. Registration forms are available on the school’s website, http://www.arcanum-butler.k12.oh.us/. Join the Boosters for a fun afternoon supporting our student athletes and athletic programs!

The Arcanum Alumni Advisory Committee will meet for their first AAC meeting to plan next year’s Alumni Trojan Homecoming. If you would like to volunteer they would love to have you join them. Their first meeting is Sept. 10 at 6:30 p.m. in the Social Hall at Faith UMC.

Fall activities are also starting up at many of our local churches for our children and youth. Immanuel Baptist Church, 500 W. South St., offers the AWANA program on Wednesday nights starting this week at 6:30 p.m. AWANA is a world-wide nonprofit ministry focused on providing Bible-based evangelism and discipleship solutions for children ages 3 through sixth grade at IBC. As the global leader in child and youth discipleship, AWANA gives children the opportunity to know, love and serve Jesus, no matter their background. AWANA is derived from the first letters of “Approved Workmen Are Not Ashamed” as taken from 2 Timothy 2:15 is an international evangelical Christian nonprofit organization founded in 1950, headquartered in Streamwood, Illinois. The mission of AWANA is to help “reach kids, equip leaders, and change the world for God.” Come check it out, have questions? Call the church office at 937-692-8188 and speak to Pastor Greg Greve or Youth Pastor Dan Kuhbander.

Fall Storytime at the Arcanum Public Library begins this week – Tuesdays at 10 a.m. starting Sept. 4. The library is located at 101 W. North St., Arcanum. They would also like to announce the addition of www.Lynda.com to their online resources. Lynda.com gives access to over 12,000 courses on things such as Microsoft Office Suite, Adobe Creative Suite, Coding, 3D animation, website construction, video/audio editing and much, much more all absolutely free. All you need is your library card!

“My favourite poem is the one that starts ‘Thirty days hath September’ because it actually tells you something.” ~Groucho Marx

“We know that in September, we will wander through the warm winds of summer’s wreckage. We will welcome summer’s ghost.” ~ Henry Rollins

https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/09/web1_Vickie-Rhodehamel.jpg

By Vickie Rhodehamel Arcanum News

Vickie Rhodehamel is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers weekly with her Arcanum community column. She can be reached by calling 937-692-6188, by e-mail at krhodehamel@woh.rr.com. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.

Vickie Rhodehamel is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers weekly with her Arcanum community column. She can be reached by calling 937-692-6188, by e-mail at krhodehamel@woh.rr.com. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.