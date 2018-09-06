DCCA News: Treasures

A major factor contributing to Darke County Center for the Arts’ ability to grow and thrive during its 40 years of existence is the simple and obvious fact of enthusiastic community support. When the activists who created the organization 40 years ago reached out to local businesses, corporations, organizations, and individuals to establish the need and desire for a performing arts presenter, they were encouraged and inspired by the generous response they received. The continuing contributions of sponsors and members make possible DCCA’s continuing success; but, of course, without the sustaining presence of those who dependably attend DCCA presentations, the arts council would not now be observing its Ruby Anniversary, an occasion indeed worthy of celebration.

Season tickets buyers provide the basis from which all programming begins, contributing the funds needed to help DCCA meet its un-glamorous operating budget so that the staff can confidently plan shining presentations that will attract broad audiences and polish the organization’s glittering reputation. Successful concerts feature a mystical energy exchange between artist and audience; arts presenters must establish just such a bonding relationship with those they serve. DCCA is extremely grateful for those who trust DCCA to annually present high-quality artists and entertaining shows and therefore purchase the entire season in advance, thus enabling the daily operations that make possible those presentations.

So, as part of DCCA’s Ruby Celebration, an exciting Ruby Giveaway demonstrating the gratitude felt for the ongoing support of season ticket holders will be featured at each of the Artists Series shows; single ticket buyers will be rewarded for their purchase with a glittering performance, but are not eligible to win the drawing. Giveaways include flowers and wine and chocolates, and the Grand Giveaway to be awarded during the final concert of the season, a ruby necklace donated by Weiland’s Jewelers!

The participation of the iconic jewelry store in this venture provides further evidence of the reciprocal nature of the community support that DCCA counts on to succeed. Weiland’s gains a little publicity by participating in the Ruby Celebration as well as positive recognition for their generosity to a respected organization, while DCCA receives the extreme benefit of an attractive enticement to motivate season ticket sales. But there is even more to the transaction, a hard-to-describe mutual acknowledgment of commitment to a sense of community that transcends monetary gain or marketing advantage.

Weiland’s owner Dean Bankson promises a truly special piece of jewelry, one that will stand out at the moment of presentation and will also stand the test of time, a treasure that will retain and maybe even increase its value through the years ahead. That’s a concept that’s also understood and embraced by DCCA when choosing the artistic gems presented during each unique season.

The first Ruby Giveaway will occur at intermission of the concert by extraordinarily talented pianist Alpin Hong on Saturday, Sept. 22. You have until then to become a season ticket subscriber, and thus eligible to be rewarded for your patronage with a radiant gift. Artists Series season tickets cost just $80 for four outstanding concerts, a savings of $20 over individual tickets. (That makes one of your shows essentially free.) In addition to Alpin Hong, the presentations include former Seinfeld writer Pat Hazell’s nostalgic one-man show “The Wonder Bread Years,” “The Piano Men,” the dynamic duo of Craig Meyer and Donnie Kerr performing the hits of Billy Joel and Elton John, and “A Ruby Celebration,” the specially customized season finale crafted by the Toledo Symphony Orchestra in honor of DCCA’s 40th anniversary.

To get your season tickets now, contact DCCA at 937-547-0908 or dcca@darkecountyarts.org or visit DCCA’s office on the third floor of Greenville Public Library; tickets are also available online at www.darkecountyarts.org. You will surely enjoy treasured moments that will live on in memory, and you may win a prize to treasure!

By Marilyn Delk DCCA News

Marilyn Delk is a director of the Darke County Center for the Arts and can be reached at marilynd@bright.net. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.

