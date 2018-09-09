Arcanum News: Fall fun!

Brumbaugh’s Fruit Farm Fall Fest has started; they are open every Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on Sunday from 12 to 7 p.m. through October 31. Brumbaugh’s is located at 6420 Arcanum-Hollansburg Road on the west edge of town. The bakery is open daily year-round from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and during Fall Fest on Sundays from 12 to 7 p.m.; they make the best apple fritters! The market is also open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the fall. Did you know that they also host weddings in Brumbaugh Orchards? Contact Shane Bietry with any questions at 937-692-8084.

The Fall Art Exhibit at Bear’s Mill is now open featuring abstract acrylic paintings by Ron Rollins and kinetic sculpture mobiles by Terry Welker. The exhibit continues through September 23. All proceeds support The Friends of Bear’s Mill, Inc., their phone number is 937-548-5112 or you can check out their website: www.BearsMill.com. Bear’s Mill is located 8 miles north of Arcanum on Arcanum-Bears Mill Road.

The 5th Annual Harvest Extravaganza will be September 29 and 30 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Country Lane Treasures, 4790 Grubbs-Rex Road, Arcanum, Ohio. You’ll want to add this event to your calendar; they have 75 unique vendors featuring handmade items, antiques, collectibles and some good ole junk! They will also have food trucks to keep your energy levels going and Bluegrass music playing both days. Organizers state, “Grab your friends and neighbors, bring a lawn chair and come out and spend the day!”

David Hart, Co-Chair and Founder of Blue Skies for Good Guys and Gals Warrior Foundation is coming to the Arcanum Wayne Trail Historical Society on September 13 at 7 p.m. David is a former U.S. Army Ranger and Pathfinder, and a founding member of Team Fastrax Professional Skydiving Team with over 6,000 jumps. He is also co-founder of the Blue Skies for Good Guys and Gals Warrior Foundation, hosting over 50 combat injured warriors and fallen hero families for 4 days of bonding, healing and life enriching fun in Southwest Ohio. During his presentation he will talk about many of his most memorable skydives, including his jump over Ground Zero NYC on the 7th Anniversary of September 11, 2001, and talk about some of the inspiring Purple Hearts and Gold Stars he has taken skydiving. If you are interested, check out his website: www.WarriorWTR.com.

Other September and October Events at AWTHS is the Arnett Display and House Open 9 a.m. to 12 noon, October 6 and coming in November – Baker/Poe Workshop and Display. For more info check out their website: http://arcanumhistoricalsociety.org/wordpress/?page_id=401 or their Facebook page Arcanum Wayne Trail Historical Society.

The Arcanum Athletic Boosters Golf Outing will take place Sunday, September 16 at Stillwater Valley Golf Course with a 1:30 p.m. shotgun start. Cost is $55 per player, which includes golf and food. Registrations must be received no later than September 12. Please direct any questions concerning this event to Kelly Norris at 937-417-2512. Registration forms are available on the schools website: http://www.arcanum-butler.k12.oh.us/ . Join the Boosters for a fun afternoon supporting our student athletes and athletic programs!

The Arcanum Alumni Advisory Committee will meet for its first AAC meeting to plan next year’s Alumni Trojan Homecoming. If you would like to volunteer they would love to have you join them. Their first meeting is tonight at 6:30 p.m. in the Social Hall at Faith UMC.

The Arcanum Alumni Association invites you to enjoy a Pulled Pork Bar-B-Q Dinner, prior to the October 26 football game. Dinners include a pulled pork Bar-B-Q sandwich, Au Gratin Potatoes and applesauce. Tickets are $7.50 per person and will be served at the Field House, carryout or dine-in. Tickets will be sold at home football games, and home volleyball matches.

All proceeds will go to the Arcanum Alumni Scholarship Fund.

“Happily we bask in this warm September sun, which illuminates all creatures…” ~ Henry David Thoreau

Vickie Rhodehamel is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers weekly with her Arcanum community column. She can be reached by calling 937-692-6188, by e-mail at krhodehamel@woh.rr.com. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.

