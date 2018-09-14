Versailles News: Attitude is everything

No one ever said life was easy unless they were joking or delusional; however, we often find ourselves uttering encouraging words like things will get better. That’s because nothing stays the same, including our goals, relationships, finances, and health. Sometimes it is our circumstance that improves and other times it’s our attitude that must improve. But things never stay the same of that we can be certain.

When all is going well we see the world as an infant, as though the world exists to serve our purposes. It is only when we are beset by struggles and challenges that we grow in character. Difficulties produce perseverance, understanding, knowledge, fortitude, maturity and wisdom. Therefore we really should happily greet such opportunities to grow joyfully instead of with grumbling and sorrow.

Building character includes having knowledge, compassion, kindness, goodness, gentleness, faithfulness, patience, joy, gratitude and self-control. Without a positive attitude we cannot cultivate, to any significant degree, the qualities necessary to be people of character nor achieve our highest potential.

For instance, knowledge is the fact, awareness or familiarity gained through experience or education. But real knowledge begins when we recognize the smallness of our self. All life’s experiences are exercises which strengthen our character. Without a proper attitude it’s difficult to learn any lessons from life much less experience joy in the midst of negative occurrences.

The athlete knows he cannot become stronger, faster, and adept without pushing himself beyond his present limitations. Even a toddler, with limited understanding, risks taking a few tumbles for the glory of walking; for walking is the first step toward running, jumping, and in general a richer existence.

Life isn’t picking on any one of us rather life is our personal trainer. If we keep a positive attitude we can become the best version of our self, but we must be willing to grow. How do we know if we are on the right path? Life can be a cruel teacher, loving to give the test first and the lesson later. But persevere … if there’s something we don’t like and cannot change, it’s time to change our attitude.

UPCOMING EVENTS:

Tonight the Varsity Football team leaves town to play Parkway beginning at 7:30 p.m. Most all our sporting teams are away this week, except for the Girls Golf match which will be held at here (Stillwater Valley Golf Club) on Monday evening against Miami East starting at 4:30 p.m.

This Sunday, St. Peter’s Lutheran Church on St. Peters Road will open to the public at 1 p.m. with a simple service led by Rev. Brian McGee at 2 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 17 (12:30-6:30 p.m. at the Versailles K of C Hall) there is a Blood Drive. Advanced appointments can be made by calling 1-800-388-GIVE or online at www.DonorTime.com. This is the Steve Knapke Memorial Blood Drive.

Thursday, Sept. 20 (2-4 p.m. in the St. Denis Church basement) Fr. Carl will speak on his experiences as a chaplain in the US Army. The event is sponsored by the local St. Vincent DePaul Ministries.

Next Saturday, Sept. 22 (8:30 a.m.-1 p.m.) the VHS FFA holds there Fall Harvest Dale and Farmer’s Market on the VHS school grounds. Also Saturday beginning at 10 a.m. the Versailles Historical Society and Worch Library offers an educational walk of the town. Those interested should meet at the corner of Main and Steffin streets. For more information you may contact the library at 526-3416.

Happy 100th birthday to my aunt Margaret (Magoto) Grilliot, also birthday wishes to Virginia Smith (90), Josh Overholser, Dr. Charley Hartzell, Allison Horst, Ben Hartzell, Austin Reed, Michelle Flory, Nick Rhoades, John Rahm, Mandy Schlitter, Rebecca Shumaker, Sara Kelch, Carrie Sturwold, Marianne Unger, Mary Beth Koons, Scott Langston, Ben Eilerman, Ken Lawrence, Susette Kruckeberg, Kelsey Berning, Ashley Monnin, Megan Dickmann, Linda Grisez, Ann DeMange, Joan Kunk, Mike Schuh, Nikki Roll, Whitney Gaines, Connor Custenborder, Jennifer Litten, Brenda Bruns, Diane Swallow, Debra Augustine, Ashley Cochran, Ann Fullenkamp, Joshua Paulus, Jacquie Billenstein, Lois Poly, Diane Martino, Pam Ruschau, Joyce Riffel, Louie Von Duhn, Regina Schieltz, Rob Monnin, Sue Ann Knapke, Amy Wagner, Mike Grillot, Bonnie Slusser, Sally Tebbe, Twins Anna and Greg Dircksen, Denise Groff, David Vail, Jim Buchy and Glenn Monnin as well as, anniversary wishes to Mindy and Shawn Agne (2), Lori and Jeff Zirkle (4), Erica and Kyle Wentworth (6), Maggie and Brian Knapke (10), Jenny and Kyle Francis, Beth and Eric Schultz (13), Kim and Chris Hecht (16), Jenny & Jon Stammen (16), Corra and Don Beare, Megan and John Schmitmeyer, Angie and Kevin Lyme (20), Susan and Brian Kramer (21), Carrie and Matt Cusick (22), Kelley and Jamie McGlinch (25), Laura and Joe Gigandet (27), Keri and Charen Kingrey (27), Pat and Sheila Voisard, Marge and Kirk Harman (31), Doris and Bob Goubeaux (38), Deb and Dewey Ward (41), Norma and Tom Parin, Linda and Pastor Dave Wilson (49), Carol and Jim Dahlstrom (50), Rosie and Dean Derr (51), Joan and Virgil Heitkamp (51), Mary Lee and Ed Gehret (52), and Joan and Joe Marshal (64).

Please give your supportive and healing prayers for the many who are dealing with any of life’s countless challenges, and especially for Jackson Winner, Jerilyn Monnin, Fr. John White, Holly Finnarn, Susie Hileman, Kellie Gehret, Shirley Tapp, Becca Pohl Liette, Jane Meier, Dean Kreitzer, Jim Kelch, Scarlet Unrast, Jenni Meyer, John Brandt, Donna Apple, Marcia Davidson, Alice Luthman, Michelle Sherman, Richard Pierron, Miriam Harman, Patricia Borchers, Bob Miller, Iona Gariety, Loretta Bey, Steve Bey, Aiden Myers, Angie Keiser, Rose Mary and Jerry Paulus, Cyril Frantz, Peggy and Jack Borgerding, Alvira Marchal, Earl Gigandet, Ruth Wirrig, Marge Prakel, Mary Batty, Dave Magoto, Norma Magoto, Betty Kremer, Virginia Smith, Anabelle Subler, Lois Youngker, Barb Goubeaux, Eileen Rahm, Samantha Smith and those not mentioned by name who are recuperating, hospitalized, homebound and/or in need of our prayers.

Please join in extending your heartfelt sympathy to the families and friends of Garry Weaver (75) also remembering Brian Voisard, Mark Dirksen, Gloria Hollinger, Junior Turner, Shane Unger, Steve Knapke, Jake Compton, Sherian Bensman, John Laub, Norma Raterman, Juanita Gerling, Christina Sargent, Duane Mendenhall, Alice Kau, Kathy Black, Jimmy Baltes, Carole Kimmel, Kyle Rindler, Bob Rahm, Rev. Thomas Grilliot, Irvin Kelch, Jr., Gale Blakeley, Bob Reigel, Peg Baltes, Les Staley, Bob Shawler, Dorothy Gasson, Sharon Bubeck, Bertha Berger and all our friends and family not mentioned by name as the anniversary of their recently passing nears.

“A bad attitude is like a flat tire…if you don’t change you’ll never go anywhere.” ~Unknown

“It’s your attitude not your aptitude that determines your altitude.” ~Zig Ziglar

“You can’t have a good day with a bad attitude and you can’t have a bad day with a good attitude.” ~Unknown

Kathy Magoto is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers weekly with her Friday Versailles community column. She can be reached at magmon1@embarqmail.com or at 526-3798. Feel free to contact her with Versailles news and tidbits. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.

