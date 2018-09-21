Versailles News: Doing it all is not making a choice

Make a choice because … “You can’t have it both ways.” I must admit I wonder if anyone uses this old adage anymore. It seems like most sayings that embodied truth or common sense have gone gentle into the night. Besides, nowadays there are not just two possibilities vying for an individual’s time, there are four and five prospects. Years ago we realized we could only do one thing at a time and even if there were two events on two different nights, say band practice and volleyball, we still could only participate in one. There were at least a two-fold reasoning; first it was too expensive to participate in more than one extra-curricular activity and second one could not devote the proper amount of time practicing and keeping up with your daily studies and errands.

Today it might seem like child cruelty to limit a student to one interest a year. Imagine the school athlete that could only play one sport per year or the student that must focus on their academics and therefore was not allowed to take on a part-time job. We now know that the hardest worker will also be the “A” student or the dedicated athlete. It seems the busiest people not only get the most work done but they excel in their endeavors. Perhaps it’s their passion that causes them to get involved and perform at peak levels. Or perhaps they are simply overachievers that are not content with doing the minimum. Nonetheless these people have kept the world moving at a much faster pace than years ago.

Consequently doors have opened for others to “do it all” perhaps to the extent that many youth’s choice is to choose everything leaving nothing untried. Some individuals fight the system calling it unjust when two things are offered simultaneously and even gain public support defending the right to “do it all” and “have it all.” However making choices is good for us and eventually we all have choices to make. Choosing teaches us how to prioritize, discern and remain resilient especially when our decisions don’t work out as anticipated. For even an unfavorable decision teaches that sacrifice and mistakes are part of life. In essence decision making instills wisdom and maturity.

So next time you are faced with a decision give it your best shot and know that you will always gain something from the experience.

UPCOMING EVENTS:

Tonight the Varsity Football game is here against Delphos St. John beginning at 7:30 p.m. and you won’t want to miss the Cheer camp (grades 1-6) perform both pregame and at halftime. Saturday, the Boys Golf team plays in the MAC at Arrowhead Golf Course beginning at 8:30 a.m. Also this Saturday the Cross Country teams hosts the Tour de Sewer at 9 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 27, the Girls Golf team hosts Minster at the Stillwater Golf Course beginning at 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 22 there are two Fall Vendor Events: First the FFA Fall Harvest Sale and Farmer’s Market will be on the VHS school grounds from 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. The other event is held at the K of C Hall on State Route 47 from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Also Saturday beginning at 10 a.m. the Versailles Historical Society and Worch Library offers an educational walk of the town. Those interested should meet at the corner of Main and Steffin streets.

Happy birthday to Chance Cox, Anne Cox, Shontee Milligan, Dr. Jocelyn Roper, Jim Rahm, Marie Didier, Norma Magoto, Theresa Thobe, Landon Pleiman, Madison Covault, LouAnn Mussman, Michele Henninger, George Brewer, Isabelle Ellis, Deb Brand, Nichole Stockslager, Steve Langston, Miriam Harman, Brian Schwieterman, Jerry Bey, Stephanie Mestemaker, Ralph Gehret, Sarah Voisard, Shirley Billenstein, Rhonda Albers Mike Mangen, Gloria Quinter, Amy Wagner, Kat Unger, Paula Schmitz, Doug Didier, Bonnie Sluss, Kathy Meyer, Mike Poling, Samantha Uhlenhake, Linda Nickell, Brenda McCoy, Mike Overholser, Heather Luebke, Bob Robinson, John Schemmel, Phillip Pierri, Destiney Jenkinson, Sue Borchers, and Melanie Parin as their birthdays approach as well as, anniversary wishes to Tami and Mark Thomas (4), Morgan and Ben Seger (7), Maggie and Brian Knapke (8), Kari and Lance Bartram (10), Mary Jo and Jim High (13), Sara and Doug Mendenhall (13), Betsy and Rob Grillot (18), Michelle and Kevin Flory (22), Stefanie & Terry Monnin (25), Kris and Chris Tumbusch (26), Kathy and Brian Pinchot (?), Shari and Dr. Bobby Lenox (?), Anita and Tony Knapke (28), Lynne and Joe Schlater (31), Debbie and Mike Shively (36), Holly and Ted Finnarn (45), and Deb and Harold Pohl (50).

Last Saturday I participated in the Sunshine 5K Run/Walk event. I ran with my running team/family, Team AddieGirl. These people know how to give the best encouragement. Team AddieGirl raised over $3,000 for the Cancer Association of Darke County. I didn’t run, but I did lots of visiting so I didn’t get my best time but I HAD the BEST TIME. Special thanks to Dick Shumaker, Diane Martino, Ted Finnarn, Judy Koogler and first grader named Mazzy Pentecost who all helped me towards the finish line.

Please give your supportive and healing prayers for the many who are dealing with any of life’s countless challenges, and especially for Cyril Frantz (hip), John Goubeaux (recovering), Jason Hoying, Debbie Francis, Jackson Winner, Jerilyn Monnin, Fr. John White, Holly Finnarn, Susie Hileman, Kellie Gehret, Shirley Tapp, Becca Pohl Liette, Jane Meier, Dean Kreitzer, Jim Kelch, Scarlet Unrast, Jenni Meyer, John Brandt, Donna Apple, Marcia Davidson, Alice Luthman, Michelle Sherman, Richard Pierron, Miriam Harman, Patricia Borchers, Bob Miller, Iona Gariety, Loretta Bey, Steve Bey, Aiden Myers, Angie Keiser, Rose Mary and Jerry Paulus, Cyril Frantz, Peggy and Jack Borgerding, Alvira Marchal, Earl Gigandet, Ruth Wirrig, Marge Prakel, Mary Batty, Dave Magoto, Norma Magoto, Betty Kremer, Virginia Smith, Anabelle Subler, Lois Youngker, Barb Goubeaux, Eileen Rahm, Samantha Smith and those not mentioned by name who are recuperating, hospitalized, homebound and/or in need of our prayers.

Please join in extending your heartfelt sympathy to the families and friends of Terry Lee Ungericht (68) also remembering Nick Poeppelman, Paul Quinter, Donald Pleiman, Shirley Simon, Patricia Bergman, Norma Bergman, Sylvester Berning, Richard Speck, Lisa Coate, John Magoto, Ruth Edger, Treva Shimp, Waldo Fine, Janet Richhart, David Grieshop, Ralph Seger, Alva Pitsenbarger, Ruth B. Magoto, Mary Jane Kiehl, Bill Goettemoeller, Virginia Hollinger, Bob Francis, Larry Miller, Guy Borchers, Pat Yount, Billy Turner, Kevin Rue, Mary Francis, Fr. David Heinl, Bob Rhoades, Jim Laub, Marie Minnich, Edna Sheffel, Bob Brumbaugh, JP Simon, Ann Subler, Dula Brand, Jerry Kuether and all our friends and family not mentioned by name as the anniversary of their recently passing nears.

“May your choices reflect your hopes, not your fears.” ~Nelson Mandela

“Pick your path and keep your eyes ahead, looking backwards will only cause you to stumble.” ~C. Edwards

“Plan your future, forget your past and Live in the Present” ~S. Amelia

By Kathy Magoto Versailles News

Kathy Magoto is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers weekly with her Friday Versailles community column. She can be reached at magmon1@embarqmail.com or at 526-3798. Feel free to contact her with Versailles news and tidbits. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.

