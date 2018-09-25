New Madison News: 85th Tri-Village Community and School Fair approaches

Fall brings colorful leaves, lawn clean up and cooler temperatures. And, it brings the annual Tri-Village Community and School Fair. This is the 85th time that this special time of year is marked in this community. This year’s event is Saturday, Oct. 6.

The celebration of harvest and community will be bundled into a one-day event this year under the theme “Amping Up Family Traditions With Patriot Pride.”

Good food, friendly competition and a parade through the village are all planned starting with a pancake and sausage breakfast at the United Methodist Church from 7 to 10 a.m. This will wake you for the day and get you ready for the parade at 11 a.m.

The family members of Maryalice and Don Brewer will be grand marshals in appreciation for their sound service through the years.

There will be judging of homegrown produce and pumpkin decorating as well the tough decisions in the baking contest at 9 a.m. If you are interested in entering the produce and pumpkin contests, have your entries at the Commons Area of the school before 8:45 a.m. The baked goods must be entered by 9 a.m. in the high school gym.

The Ninja Obstacle Course is new this year, and this test of muscle, speed and agility will begin at 11:30 a.m. It will continue through 4 p.m. This event is in the high school gym.

The car show has grown in popularity and begins at noon and continues through 3 p.m. Car registrations will be at the upper north parking lot at the school.

On the front lawn you will find games beginning at 1:30 p.m. with an egg toss, sack race, three-legged race, tug of war and water balloon toss, as well as a preschool nickel hunt and adult only rolling pin toss.

If you want a little quieter entertainment, bingo starts at 2 p.m. in the Commons Area.

The popular mini tractor pull will begin registration at 2:30 p.m. and the event takes center stage at 3:30 p.m. This is in the school’s student parking lot.

There will be good food available immediately after the parade when meals are served in the Commons. Delight Catering and Desserts by Cindy Long Young will be available until 5 p.m. The Hollansburg, New Madison, Palestine and the Tri-Village Alumni Associations will be receiving proceeds.

If you want chicken, the American Legion will provide its usual menu at 5 p.m.

After a busy day and good food, adults will wind down but junior high students can enjoy dancing in the elementary gym from 7 until 9 p.m. and the elementary students can dance in the Civic Center, also from 7 until 9 p.m. The admission is $3.

Remember the School Fair date: Oct. 6.

Also remember the Community Garage Sales from Sept. 27 through Sept. 29.

If you haven’t voted for your “pick” of four books for the community read throughout this area, go to the library’s computer site or stop in the library and mark your choice.

Troy, Piqua, New Madison, Arcanum, Milton Union and Tipp City join with Clark State and Edison State in choosing the book for this whole area to enjoy together.

Choices are “Sing, Unburied, Sing” by Jesmyn Ward (fiction), “Real Food/Fake Food” by Larry Olmsted (non-fiction), “The One” by John Marrs (fiction) and “Educated: A Memoir” by Tara Westover (non-fiction). Voting is taking place throughout the month of September.

By Shirley Dubbs New Madison News

Shirley Dubbs is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers weekly with her New Madison column. She can be reached at psdubbs@embarqmail.com. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.

