Versailles News: The dominance of addiction

We Americans take pride in the freedom we are afforded in this country. We were founded on Christian values and throughout our short existence (relative to other countries) we have fought hard to preserve it. Therefore it seems inconceivable that we would deteriorate from within and by our own hand.

Statistically 40 million Americans ages 12 and older are addicted to (or abuse) nicotine, alcohol or other drugs. This is a ratio of 1 in 7 persons. To put these numbers in perspective; heart conditions affect 27 million, diabetes affects 26 million and cancer affects 19 million Americans.

Addiction is a brain disease. Addicts usually start out innocently enough but before long the use of alcohol, drugs or other substances overtake their lives. For the record, there also are compulsive behaviors that may be considered expressions of addictions, such as gambling, shopping, food and sex. Addictions result in negative repercussions to the individual and society by affecting family and home life, work productivity and social relationships.

Substance abuse changes the brain’s wiring and causes people to desire the drug even when they know it is harmful to their health. Imaging studies reveal the area of the brain that controls judgment, decision making, learning, memory and behavior control becomes impaired. These addicts no longer enjoy freedom; instead they have been unwittingly duped into relinquishing their freedom each time they choose the pursuit of pleasure. It’s straight out of the story of Pinocchio, the puppet boy who wanted freedom from his puppet strings only to fall for the trappings of the promise of a life of fun and abandon. He and countless other boys desired pleasure and freedom from laws, rules and parents, but they were naive. After a short while of misbehaving the boys were transformed into donkeys/jackasses and enslaved for hard labor.

Addictions are a real threat to our country but the root of the problem remains controversial. However, I tend to think puberty is extremely difficult especially in this present age. Teens’ lives are busy and although they seem to have it all under control they really don’t know how to cope with life; as a result many look to drugs to escape their fears, seeking happiness and freedom but not considering the consequences or foolishly thinking they won’t get addicted. You may have a different opinion, but nonetheless I feel sorry for these victims who turned to drugs and have lost control of their lives and I feel sorrow for their families. Sadly addiction is a family disease; for one person may use but the whole family suffers.

Please add our addicts to your prayers for they are the sons and daughters of our friends and neighbors. “Most loving God, we ask your blessing upon all who suffer from addiction. Strengthen them to reach out for help. Enable them to take the first step to recovery. Bless them with the persistence to persevere in the fight to be free. Give courage and hope to their families, drawing them close together in the power of your love, which alone can transform our living. Amen.”

UPCOMING EVENTS:

Tonight our football team plays at Anna beginning at 7:30 p.m. Saturday the cross country team participates in Botkins’ “Best in the West” starting at 10 a.m. and the volleyball team plays in the Van Wert Invitational at 8:30 a.m.

Sunday, Sept. 30 the Versailles Eagles Auxiliary Breakfast will be held from 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Also Sunday there will be Pickleball at Ward Park from 2-4 p.m. for all who are interested.

Tuesday, Oct. 2 is Village Clean-up Day. Larger items (that do not fit in the refuse containers) will be picked up, with some exceptions. Also on Tuesday the Needle Arts Network (fka Knitting Circle) meets at the library (526-3416) at 6 p.m. Pickleball at Ward Park from 6-8 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 3 there will be Pickleball at Ward Park from 6-8 p.m. Refer questions to 417-7928.

Saturday, Oct. 6 the Versailles FFA holds its annual Color Run/Walk 5K and Health Fair. This event is always well done. The Health Fair is open from 8-11:30 a.m. and, in my opinion, is worth your time to explore.

Mark your calendar for the Hot Dog and Hamburger Tailgate Dinner, which will be held at the Vets Club from 5-6:45 p.m. Oct. 12.

“Addiction is the only prison where the locks are on the inside.” ~Unknown

“If the addict is pleased with your help you’re probably enabling. If the addict is pissed as hell you’re probably helping the person you love.” ~Sandy Swenson

Drugs take you to Hell, disguised as Heaven” ~Donald Lyn Frost

By Kathy Magoto Versailles News

Kathy Magoto is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers weekly with her Friday Versailles community column. She can be reached at magmon1@embarqmail.com or at 526-3798. Feel free to contact her with Versailles news and tidbits. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.

