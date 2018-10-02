New Madison News: Brewers to be parade marshals

Everyone loves a parade! The traditional Tri-Village Community and School Fair Parade will wind down Main Street at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 6. The family members of Don and Maryalice Brewer will be honored as this year’s parade marshals.

The Brewer family has served the Tri-Village community in many capacities over many years. Don and Maryalice lived in Palestine and he was mayor of that community for a long time. It is their sound system that welcomes the parade marching past the waving community members. The system is now owned by Dave Brewer as the “work” continues in announcing parade participants as they pass along the route. This has been the sound system for over 50 years. They also serve during Memorial Day programming.

Announcing Christmas parades, 4th of July parades, sesquicentennial celebrations, tractor pulls and Little League opening days have all been part of the Brewer family legacy of “sound.”

Both Don and Maryalice worked many years at the bean suppers in Palestine when families gathered to enjoy the fellowship and fall season. The willingness to serve the community passed to the children with Dave Brewer as mayor of Palestine and Scott as Liberty Township trustee. Melody Brewer Overfield coaches summer leagues and both Dave and Scott have been coaches for school athletic teams. Rick brought his band to participate in the local School Fair band shows. These busy children of Don and Maryalice work in the music boosters and athletic boosters and Dave drove a bus for the school system for over 30 years. Scott organized the cornhole tournament at the School Fair. Wave a big thank you to this family with lives entwined in the community life of the Tri-Village area.

The next week end will mark the 40th class reunion of the Tri-Village Class of 1978. Those attending on Oct. 12 can gather at the football field and get a tour of the facility growth and changes since their school days.

On Saturday evening, Oct. 13, the class members will enjoy fellowship and a meal at 5:30 p.m. at the home of Lori Moores Laux at 2161 New Madison Coletown Road.

The menu includes chicken and roast beef with all of the trimmings for $15.

Make your reservation by Oct. 4 to Lori at 765-993-8453 or lorilaux@rocketmail.com, or contact Melody Brewer Overfield at 996-3285 or 937-426-2285.

Enjoy the mums, pumpkin and cooler air! Enjoy football: good luck to the Tri-Village Patriots, Bengals and Ohio State Buckeyes! And a nod to the Cleveland Browns – until they play that unpredictable team on the river!

Be sure to enjoy pancakes early for the School Fair! Serving begins at 7 a.m. at the United Methodist Church. Then after the parade there will be lots of good food at the school and there is chicken at the American Legion at 5 p.m.

By Shirley Dubbs New Madison News

Shirley Dubbs is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers weekly with her New Madison column. She can be reached at psdubbs@embarqmail.com. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.

