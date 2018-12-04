New Madison News: Christmas season begins

Holiday events and traditions will fill this month’s calendar as we prepare to spend another December in holly and Christmas trees.

Children in the community will be able to discuss special toys and games next weekend when the man in red and fur drops by the United Methodist Church. The annual Breakfast with Santa is Saturday Dec. 8. Enjoy a warm breakfast and an opportunity to visit Santa Claus.

The New Madison Public Library welcomes you to the annual open house on Tuesday, Dec. 11. Cookies and punch will be provided by Friends of the Library.

You are also invited to the recognition event for Tiara Brinley, volunteer of the year. This will be held during the open house. It is scheduled for 5 p.m.

The auxiliary of the American Legion will be preparing cheer baskets this week. The Legion offers breakfast every week day morning from 7 to 10 a.m. Take a break and enjoy time from the busy schedule this month.

A community-wide Christmas Cantata is scheduled Sunday, Dec. 16 at Cedar Grove Church.

Students at Tri-Village will have an early release on Dec. 5. The school day will end at 1:15 p.m. The holiday break begins with an early release on Dec. 21. Classrooms will remain quiet until Jan. 7.

The Christmas lights welcome you to the village. Thanks to those who installed the lights for this annual yuletide event.

Red kettles and ringing bells, busy stores and favorite cookie recipes will fill this month. Enjoy the fellowship and friendly waves.

By Shirley Dubbs New Madison News

Shirley Dubbs is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers weekly with her New Madison column. She can be reached at psdubbs@embarqmail.com. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.

