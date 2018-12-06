DCCA News: So very merry

The Texas Tenors return to Henry St. Clair Memorial Hall on Sunday, Dec. 9, to present their holiday concert “Deep in the Heart of Christmas.” The exceedingly popular trio of JC Fisher, Marcus Collins, and John Hagen will undoubtedly perform beloved Christmas classics plus a few of the favorites that have garnered a devoted fan base who will travel miles and miles to partake of the merry wonder of it all. The individual and collective talents of The Texas Tenors appeal to the hearts and fill the souls of lovers of music from all genres; lyric tenor JC manages the higher octaves, contemporary tenor Marcus brings a hip flair to their sound, and John’s full-voiced tenor with a beautiful baritone quality anchors their blend to satisfy the expectations of classical music fans as well as those who enjoy country and pop. However, unless you already have purchased your tickets for The Texas Tenors, you won’t be able to enjoy their concert in Greenville, as the 7 p.m. show is sold out.

However, you can journey to Memorial Hall on Dec. 9 from 5 p.m. till 11 p.m. to enjoy an unexpected delight! Our community’s queen of creativity Katie Gabbard, proprietor of The Ivy League, will host a Christmas pop-up shop, The Merry Maestro!, in the Hall’s Main Lobby, featuring intricate, handmade items created especially for this event to benefit Darke County Center for the Arts. Music-themed items include embellished antique images of cellos, French horns, and grand pianos, a holiday plaque featuring a guitar surrounded by a wreath of lush colorful flowers, and glittered and be-fringed music paper forming appealing Christmas decorations. In addition to music-themed items, Katie is crafting locally-printed postcards picturing historic St. Clair Memorial Hall into sparkling ornaments. Twenty percent of the proceeds from one of the delightful products offered for sale will be designated to Darke County Endowment for the Arts, the organization whose purpose is to keep the arts alive forever in our community, and whose funds support local artists, DCCA, and Memorial Hall.

The unique items crafted for The Merry Maestro! are exclusive to the pop-up shop, and will not be available elsewhere, making a Dec. 9 trip to Memorial Hall imperative, as well as merry. Adding to the exciting hustle and bustle surrounding the sold-out concert and the festive pop-up shop is the breathtakingly beautiful art exhibit in the Hall’s Anna Bier Gallery; photographs taken by Centerville artist Jim Crotty will thrill and transport you while also producing a feeling of peace and goodwill totally appropriate for the holiday season. So, in addition to shopping for gifts and décor at Katie’s shop, you can expand your evening to renew your spirits with this photographic evocation of healing and calm, and perhaps discover work that will enhance your home throughout the year. The Gallery will be open from 6 to 9 p.m., where you can meet Jim Crotty and discover the stories behind his amazing work.

St. Clair Memorial Hall will be adorned with holiday decorations, making the time spent within its expansive confines even more festive and inviting; here, you can peruse an exclusive array of delightful objects, contemplate the beauty surrounding us as captured by a superb artist, and catch the spirit of the season. So even if you missed out on tickets to DCCA’s Christmas concert starring the Texas Tenors, you can still merrily celebrate the holidays with DCCA!

https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/12/web1_delkcolumnPRINT.jpg

By Marilyn Delk DCCA News

Marilyn Delk is a director of the Darke County Center for the Arts and can be reached at marilynd@bright.net. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.

Marilyn Delk is a director of the Darke County Center for the Arts and can be reached at marilynd@bright.net. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.