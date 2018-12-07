Versailles News: What makes the world go round?

I’ve heard quotes and songs that have differing ideas of what makes the world go round. The typical responses are people, love and money. But what if all three answers are correct? It is not hard to consider people’s love of money that makes the world go round. But maybe it’s actually money from loving people that makes the world go around.

Money is important in our world because it’s the most popular mode of currency used to buy and sell. After all paper currency is more convenient than exchanging a bushel of apples for gasoline.

Money is very important but it is a means not an end. In other words, we are not to earn money to accumulate wealth but rather to use it in order to help our loved ones. Besides those who horde their money never seem to have enough. For example, some people consider a bank roll of a million dollars as wealthy, or that is until they obtain that status then suddenly their ideas of wealth increases.

Then there are others who feel rich because their basic needs are met. They have a decent roof over their heads, food enough to eat and money enough to pay the bills. Such people feel blessed and graciously give the money that would afford them a better quality of life. Interestingly enough, and not too surprising, these are the persons constantly bombarded with requests for money, yet they continue to give without reluctance. Most of us would consider these people suckers or chumps. But that’s only because the material world is diametrically opposed to the world as it was created and intended.

We are called to love one another, not just ourselves, our family and friends but also those who are not entirely pleasant. That means we are to love with our actions, words, and possessions. It is said that we can never out-give God, therefore people assume they will get back more than what they gave, which is true, even if it doesn’t come in our earthly life or in a monetary mode, but perhaps this quote has multiple meanings.

During this season of Advent we are called to reflect, prepare and wait in joyful anticipation of the birth of our Savior, Jesus Christ. Like a little child anxious for Christmas we to should be eager, that is, for the God who also became man in order to suffer and die for us. Maybe “We can’t out give God” actually means we cannot begin to equal what He has done for us. So even if you don’t give from your wallet, be sure to love and give from your heart in both thanksgiving and praise.

UPCOMING EVENTS:

Friday, Dec. 7 from 6-9 p.m. the Darke County Visitors Bureau is hosting an Open to the Public “Family Christmas Open House and Candlelight Walk through the woods of Bears Mill.” There will also be a campfire for roasting hot dogs and marshmallows.

Saturday, Dec. 8 there will be a tea party and silent auction to benefit Violet Bensman at the Versailles Library from 3-5 p.m.

Every Thursday is an “Open to the Public” weekly Bid Euchre Tournament held in the Bunker (below the Vets Club, 106 S. Center St.) at 7 p.m. with weekly prizes.

Happy birthday to Marty Simon (92), Ruby Ann Rhoades (2), Dewey Ward, Kenia McEldowney, Nicole Lyme, Naomi Bemis, Rick Jones, Annie Francis, Kari Bartram, Mabel Brewer, Courtney Pulfer, Bryan Shafer, Hannah Carter, Debbie Francis, Chloe Buschur, Julia Kremer, Marlene Schlater, Wanda Monnin, Joe Ruschau, Maggie Knapke, Ryan Rose, Larry Prenger, Jason Marchal, Sandy Fletcher, Keyhole Bob, Rita Rindler, Mandy Cochran Naugle, Hilda Francis, Paula Varvel, Kaitlyn Overholser, Karen Schultz, Mabel Brewer, Kari Bartram, Nathan Myers, Courtney Pulfer, Alexandrea Snodgrass Carolyn Stachler, and Julie Didier as their birthdays approach. Anniversary wishes to Grace and George Arnett (34), Becky and Jerry Chrisman (36), Cheryl and Dave Barlage (37), Diana and Ron Schlater (48), Jean and Dave Buxton (50), Carolyn and Don Waymire (50), and Marcie and George Stuck (53). Also retirement wishes to Therese Pohlman.

Please give your supportive and healing prayers for the many who are dealing with any of life’s countless challenges, and especially for Gene Oliver, Jack Hale, Lavon Bernholt, Ginger Magoto, Carol Frey, Janice Berger, Violet Bensman, Robert Loy, Lewis Stahl, Bernie Frantz, Beverly Burt, Jackson Winner, Jerilyn Monnin, Fr. John White, Kellie Gehret, Shirley Tapp, Becca Pohl Liette, Jane Meier, Dean Kreitzer, John Brandt, Donna Apple, Alice Luthman, Michelle Sherman, Miriam Harman, Bob Miller, Iona Gariety, Loretta Bey, Steve Bey, Aiden Myers, Angie Keiser, Paul Dapore, Rose Mary Paulus, Cyril Frantz, Carol Laub, Peggy Borgerding, Earl Gigandet, Marge Prakel, Norma Magoto, Betty Kremer, Samantha Smith, Virginia Smith, Mary Huelskamp, Anabelle Subler, Barb Goubeaux and those not mentioned by name who are recuperating, hospitalized, homebound and/or in need of our prayers.

Heartfelt sympathy is extended to the family and friends of Larry Hoehne (79) and Luke Schmitmeyer (92), also remembering and keeping in our hearts Wayne Nichols, Don Dull, Randall Evers, Leslie Monnin, Joe Martin, Ronald Homan, Viola Westgerdes, Emily Subler, Betty Wehrman, Paul Francis, Thelma Shade, Jean Stover, John Nickol, Mary Ann Timmerman, Lester Ward, Helena Frantz, Pat Pleiman, Basil Barga, Lowell Liette, Richard Patty, “Moon” Spillers, Gary Marchal, Norma Phlipot, Robert Wion, Norbert Beyke, Jack Barga, John Pleiman, Paul Barga and all those not mentioned by name as the anniversary of their recent passing nears.

“Blessed are those who can give without remembering and receive without forgetting.” ~Unknown

“Advent is a season observed in many Christian churches as a time of expectant waiting and preparation for both the celebration of the Nativity of Jesus at Christmas and the return of Jesus at the Second Coming.” ~Wikipedia

“Each of us is an innkeeper who decides if there is room for Jesus.” ~Neal A. Maxwell

By Kathy Magoto Versailles News

Kathy Magoto is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers weekly with her Friday Versailles community column. She can be reached at magmon1@embarqmail.com or at 526-3798. Feel free to contact her with Versailles news and tidbits. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.

