New Madison News: Helping others is central to the holiday spirit

Tinsel time means busy schedules and an opportunity to share special moments with family and friends. Reaching out to help others is central to the holiday spirit. Red kettle donations and helping charitable campaigns provide a brighter Christmas that are beneficial to our community and uplifting for our spirit.

Locally you can help the Harrison Street Baptist Church with its food bank. And Tri-Village students and faculty are again working on the “Adopt-a-Family” program.

The school’s program has grown and this year will involve helping 11 families. This includes 32 children who will receive Christmas presents.

Donations are welcomed. The fundraiser will continue through Dec. 17.

Encouraging student participation, Mr. Beard will have his head shaved by winners in a drawing. That is a daring donation of hair with the winter breezes that have settled in the Miami Valley!

To provide financial support of the school’s program, they have set a goal of $13,000. Warm your heart and help in our community by donating. For information call the school.

Another worthy cause to note is the blood drive sponsored by the Tri-Village Rescue Services. This event is announced for Dec. 15 and blood can be donated from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. in the conference center, 320 N. Main St.

You can schedule an appointment on line at www.DonorTime.com or you can call 1-800-388 GIVE. Donors must be 17 years old or age 16 with parental consent.

The New Madison Public Library is having open house today, Tuesday, Dec. 11, with cookies and punch provided by the Friends of the Library.

The Community Christmas Cantata will be presented Sunday, Dec. 16, at the Cedar Grove Church.

Bundle up against the cold and enjoy a warm drink as you pause in the days leading to Christmas. I love a hot peppermint mocha during the holiday, and a cookie with it!

By Shirley Dubbs New Madison News

Shirley Dubbs is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers weekly with her New Madison column. She can be reached at psdubbs@embarqmail.com. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.

