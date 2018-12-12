On Neff Road: For better and better

On December 9, 2018, Pamela Loxley Drake married Loren Lee Nelson. Pam is the daughter of Ruth (Johnson) and Willard Loxley of Neff Road. Loren is the son of Lorraine and Dell Nelson from Zion, Illinois.

The bride wore a navy blue gown. The flower girl, granddaughter Emma, wore a dress very similar to her MeMe’s. Nolan, the ring bear bearer, wore a navy suit the same as the two above mentioned. However, no one was blue. In fact, there was much laughter and fun. June stood up with me and a friend stood up with Loren. A dear friend married us. It was perfect.

Okay, now that we have the announcement finished … there is something about marrying your best friend that is similar to having a piece of you put back into place. And, our wedding was all about what we are all about. We commented this morning that the reception felt like you were sitting in your living room with 100 friends. They mingled and made new acquaintances. They laughed and stayed with us all through the event. They are people we love and loved having with us.

There should always be laughter at weddings. They need to be less structured and more fun. The love that we share we share freely with those people who are in our lives. Yes, this is a mushy column about loving one another. Okay, so I did wave at people as I came down the aisle and might just have had a few moments of picking on our minister. But it was all delightful fun. Our “minister” topped it all off by lifting a white branch with mistletoe hung on the end, holding it over Loren’s head saying, “you many kiss the groom.” Yes, we had a memorable wedding.

Today is our first day into our marriage. We start it surrounded by love of family, friends and beautiful moments. We feel like the world is embracing us.

We love the Facebook comments we have received from you, our friends back home. We know you have patiently followed this journey. Today and always I say thank you. We are truly blessed.

By Pamela Loxley Drake On Neff Road

Pamela Loxley Drake is a former resident of Darke County and is the author of Neff Road and A Grandparent Voice blog. She can be reached at pamldrake@gmail.com. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.

