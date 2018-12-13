DCCA News: Magical gifts for all seasons

The arts provide joy, comfort, thoughtful introspection, exhilarating inspiration, and more. The gifts derived vary depending upon the artistic medium, the individual experiencing exposure to it, and the moment in time, but everyone has at some point in life felt a singular reaction to a work of art. How can the wonder of it all be rationally explained? I don’t really know; it must be magic!

During the wearying hubbub surrounding the Christmas holidays, spirits are buoyed by the magical songs of the season. Hearing or singing “Silent Night” or another beloved Christmas carol magically makes it seem that all is well in the world, at least for a little while. For many families, the delight instilled by a performance of Tchaikovsky’s “Nutcracker Suite” magically overcomes the pressures of completing all desired tasks in a timely fashion. But the magic of the arts is not confined to the holiday season, and can be enjoyed throughout the year, enriching lives in so many ways.

Which, of course, leads me to a commercial for Darke County Center for the Arts, and the many life-enhancing opportunities the organization will present during the remainder of their 40th anniversary season. The magic of attending a live performance by an outstanding artist is immediately felt, leaving an impact that often lingers throughout life. You can share in the magic by attending some or all of the presentations that await in the New Year, and you can expand the magic by gifting loved ones with tickets to a show.

Stocking-stuffers for the youngsters on your list could include tickets to the two remaining presentations in DCCA’s Family Theatre Series. Mermaid Theatre’s enchanting production of the beloved classic tale “The Rainbow Fish” will delight children of all ages while also charming their parents and grandparents. This glowing story will magically come to life at Henry St. Clair Memorial Hall on Sunday, Feb. 10. Then on Sunday, April 7, Tutti Frutti Productions’ “Underneath a Magical Moon,” a sparkling re-imagining of the Peter Pan story as told by Wendy, will take the stage, flying the audience to a fantastical world of adventure. Family Theatre Series tickets cost just $5, a small price to pay for magical memories that can last a lifetime.

Adults enjoy stocking-stuffers, too, and DCCA’s Coffeehouse Series offers outstanding opportunities for memorable evenings at the low, low cost of $10 per ticket. On Thursday, Feb. 28, popular songstress Lisa Biales will bring her trio to The Bistro Off Broadway; her lovely voice and winning personality have deservedly won scores of local fans in past performances here, and she can be counted upon to provide a magically entertaining evening. More magic will prevail when troubadour Lee Murdock weaves fascinating tales through his songs revealing lore of the Great Lakes; the talented singer/guitarist will perform at Arcanum Historical Society’s Wayne Trail House on Thursday, March 7. The magic continues at The Coffee Pot on Thursday, April 25 when singer/songwriter/guitarist extraordinaire Diana Chittester performs, displaying the elegant yet powerful song stylings and awesome guitar chops that have won praise from critics and audiences alike.

Two great performances remain on DCCA’s Artists’ Series season schedule: Piano Men Craig A. Meyer and Donnie Kehr will bring the dynamic music of Billy Joel and Elton John to the Memorial Hall stage on Saturday, March 30; tickets for this exciting show are moving quickly, making gift tickets especially valuable at only $25 each. On Saturday, May 11, “A Ruby Celebration,” a concert created by Toledo Symphony Orchestra especially for Darke County Center for the Arts, provides a festive conclusion to a glittering season, featuring songstress Joan Ellison performing classic American songs by Gershwin as well as standards made popular by Judy Garland. These stellar musicians performing in acoustically supreme St. Clair Memorial Hall will create magical sounds to savor and remember; tickets for the TSO concert are $35.

The arts are a gift to humankind; sharing this gift with others magically spreads cheer and good tidings regardless of the season. Help create magic by contacting DCCA at 937-547-0908 or online at www.darkecountyarts.org.

By Marilyn Delk DCCA News

Marilyn Delk is a director of the Darke County Center for the Arts and can be reached at marilynd@bright.net. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.

