Versailles News: Hope should be your superpower

Christmas is the season of great hope. But there are those of us who do not find hope or joy in the season. Some of us are suffering from despair. Despair is the absence or loss of hope but despair is only an illusion because no one’s life is without heartache and pain. The reality is tragedy strikes every life without prejudice.

Despair can lead to, what the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention terms, diseases of despair: drug abuse, alcoholism and suicide. These ailments are significantly impacting our society to the degree that today’s life expectancy has actually decreased annually since 2015, but moreover is the pain and sorrow that the family, friends and community experiences.

Despair can be an overwhelming, intense and an unbearable feeling capable of blinding us of reality. But we must realize it is only an emotion and not knowledge or reasoning. Emotions are simply the state of mind or mood we are in at the time. But there is an antidote … hope. Isn’t it funny that just knowing there is hope gives us hope? Hope resides inside us all we merely have to keep it alive.

Hope is not wishing for the impossible; hope is the firm assurance that something will come to pass. Perhaps hope is so powerful because it is multifaceted. It is rooted in faith and trust, requires patience and brings forth peace and joy.

Often we hope in worldly things for example as a girl I knew my Mom or Dad would take me to my events and return to pick me up. Until they arrived I waited in confident expectation. If I had no faith and trust in my parents then I would have had no hope. Throughout my life I have hoped for material and perishable things, such as a driver’s license, a diploma, a family, a home, etc. Never have I hoped for sickness, poverty or to be dependent upon others. Nonetheless these things are in fact blessings and not punishments, bringing us closer to the will of our creator and raising our spiritual eyes, in hope, to His promises of things that are yet to come. As Martin Luther King said, “Only in the darkness can we see the stars.”

I know this to be true because we have been told the way to peace is through our struggles. Therefore, only by tackling the continual adversities of ordinary daily living can we achieve peace. Perhaps this is why hope is signified by an anchor. If we tether our self to Him, by His divine assistance we can weather the storms of life. After all none of us know what will happen to us today or tomorrow but we trust nothing will happen that was not foreseen by God and directed to our greater good from all eternity.

UPCOMING EVENTS:

Every Thursday is an “Open to the Public” weekly Bid Euchre Tournament held in the Bunker (below the Vets Club, 106 S. Center St.) at 7 p.m. with weekly prizes.

This Monday, Dec. 17 at 7:30 p.m. the Versailles School Choirs and Show Choir perform their annual Christmas Spectacular in the Performing Arts Center. Admission is a canned good or other non-perishable food item.

Thursday, Dec. 20 there will be two performances of “The Christmas Parade” held in the Performing Arts Center at 6 p.m. or 8 p.m. Tickets may be purchased online at towneandcountryplayers.com.

Saturday, Dec. 29 will be a great evening of entertainment from 6-11 p.m. at BMI, 769 E. Main St. Doors open at 5 p.m. Entertainment includes comedian Mike Hemmelgarn, and music by Dueling Pianos and 2×2. The Winery and Endless Pint of Versailles will also be one hand. Advanced tickets may be purchased for $10 at BMI or online at bmikarts.com.

Happy birthday to Walter Threewits (91), Sarah Booker, Toby Potter, Emily Smith, Lucy Tuente, Jett Baker, Miranda McClurg, Laura Heitkamp, Lily Brock, Macie Griffith, Jackie Keyser, Jill Nieport, Ken Kremer Andy Monnin, Jenny Rinderle, Terry Richhart, Maggie Knapke, Ryan Rose, Lisa Martin, Joe Ruschau, Ernie Clayton, Sandy Fletcher, Bob Goubeaux, Rita Rindler, Bryan Schafer, Jenny Hamilton, Noah Henninger, Quinn Delancey, Traci Doubbelaere, as their birthdays approach. Anniversary wishes to Laura and Kyle Bohman (1), Grace and George Arnett (34), and Katrina and Dan Hoening (46).

Please give your supportive and healing prayers for the many who are dealing with any of life’s countless challenges, and especially for Barb Kissinger (heart surgery) Cali Groff, Gene Oliver, Jack Hale, Lavon Bernholt, Ginger Magoto, Carol Frey, Janice Berger, Violet Bensman, Robert Loy, Lewis Stahl, Bernie Frantz, Beverly Burt, Jackson Winner, Jerilyn Monnin, Fr. John White, Kellie Gehret, Shirley Tapp, Becca Pohl Liette, Jane Meier, Dean Kreitzer, John Brandt, Donna Apple, Alice Luthman, Michelle Sherman, Miriam Harman, Bob Miller, Iona Gariety, Loretta Bey, Steve Bey, Aiden Myers, Angie Keiser, Paul Dapore, Rose Mary Paulus, Cyril Frantz, Carol Laub, Peggy Borgerding, Earl Gigandet, Marge Prakel, Norma Magoto, Betty Kremer, Samantha Smith, Virginia Smith, Mary Huelskamp, Anabelle Subler, Barb Goubeaux and those not mentioned by name who are living their new normal, recuperating, or under medical care, and in need of our prayers.

Heartfelt sympathy is extended to the family and friends of Elizabeth Sloan (50), Robert Hunt (70), Marjorie Hughes (71), Paul “Eddie” Berger (84), Michiko Mathews (88), and Fr. Robert Conway, (93), also remembering and keeping in our hearts Ruth Drees, Barbara Ann Schuh, Wilma Stammen, Marjorie Rehmert, David Liette, Linus Monnin, Caitlyn and Hudson Nestor, Tina Jones, Lawrence Lloyd, Robert Richard, John Griesdorn, Coryanna Strawser, Gary Devor, Benjamin Puthoff, Eileen Mendenhall, Alfrieda Puthoff, Julia Addis, Jim Beare, John Baltes, Chris Simons, Viola Luthman, Katrina George, Martha Kremer, Don Rismiller, Nancy Yagel, Buckles Treon, Dolcie Mooneyhan, Luella Berger, Pauline Dapore, Ruth Spencer and all those who are in our hearts but not mentioned by name as the anniversary of their passing nears.

“What we call despair is often only the painful eagerness of unfed hope.” ~George Eliot

“In the time of darkest defeat, victory may be nearest.” ~William McKinley

“We must accept finite disappointment, but never lose infinite hope.” Martin Luther King

By Kathy Magoto Versailles News

Kathy Magoto is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers weekly with her Friday Versailles community column. She can be reached at magmon1@embarqmail.com or at 526-3798. Feel free to contact her with Versailles news and tidbits. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.

