Arcanum News: Second annual Christmas in the Park and Horse Parade a huge success

The Arcanum Business Association and the Arcanum Athletic Boosters would like to extend a big thank you to all of the companies that sponsored the second annual Christmas in the Park & Horse Parade in Arcanum on Saturday, Dec. 8.

They would also like to thank the following individuals and groups for their support: Mayor Judy Fourman, Village Administrator Bill Kessler, Arcanum Village Council Members, Police Chief Andrew Ashbaugh, Fire Chief Kurt Troutwine, Utility Supervisor Kier Smith, utility workers, Arcanum Street Department (Mark and Jenni), horse parade committee, Arcanum Butler Superintendent John Stephens, Arcanum Virtual Academy Director Jim Gray, Arcanum Virtual Academy students, AJ Aikman, Chris Guillerman, the Cub Scouts in Arcanum and the Parade Grand Marshalls Dick and Dee Mathias.

Thank you to the Pleasant Hill VFW Post # 6557 with their color guard unit that led the parade with the American flag. They would also like to thank the residents of Arcanum; it would not be possible to accomplish the parade without the support of the community.

Also a big thank you to all of our volunteers from the Arcanum Community of Faith church and FHC Church in Arcanum. Thank you to all of the individuals, residents, community organizations and volunteers that helped decorate Ivester Park with Christmas lights.

They would also like to thank all of the parade participants. Thank you for all of the individual riders and teams of horses that braved the weather and made the parade a huge success. They appreciate your dedication and commitment.

Business Sponsors were: at the Platinum level-Wintrow Signs & Designs and Tribute Funeral Home. Gold Sponsors: were Belle Fiole Tanning & Spa, Flaig Lumber, Rumpke, Greenville National Bank, Picnics Pizza & Grille, and Suttons Foods. Silver Sponsors were: American Muscle Car, Minuteman Press of Greenville, Skippy’s Garage, Larry Fourman Construction, RJ Warner Insurance, Lowes Home Improvement in Greenville, Troutwine Auto Sales, Second National Bank, Lyle Bixler Realty, JAFE Decorating, Orme Hardware, 4One Apparel, A & S Promotions, Millers Tavern, Greenville Federal Bank, Arcanum Lion’s Club, Dave Knapp Ford, Brumbaugh Construction, Kreitzer Funeral Home, Lightning Electric, Wayne Healthcare, HER Realty – Sue Bowman, and Arcanum Community of Faith Church. Bronze level sponsors were Greenville ACE Hardware, SRL-Troutwine Insurance, Graves-Fearon Insurance Agency, Financial Achievement Services, Hittle Buick GMC, Martin’s Lemonade, Sam’s Club on Miller Lane, Wieland Jewelers, Brumbaugh Fruit Farm, Johnston Chiropractic, The Early Bird Newspaper, Aikman Excavating, Carroll Masonry, Roth & Company, Garbig & Schmidt, The Rose Post, T&C Motorsports, Cut & Curl, Modern Impressions, All American Clothing, and Taco Bell in Greenville

The Candy Cane Hunt sponsors were: Westfall Plumbing, G & G Floor Fashions, Fourman’s Variety Store, Blue Spruce Realty, Hamilton Auto Sales, Dollar General Arcanum, CY Schwieterman, Farmer Brown, AR Winery, Dynes & Dynes, Nancy’s Beauty Salon, Krimper’s Korner, Yes Dear, Wal-Mart in Greenville, Mote & Associates, Arcanum Quick Stop, and The Service Company.

The Arcanum Wayne Trail Historical Society will hold their annual Membership Dinner to kick off the New Year and thank our volunteers. on Jan. 10, 2019 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Pizza and salads will be served: new members and volunteers are welcome. Come and see how you can be a part of our team!

The AWTHS will also host Part II of the Baker Family Project on Saturday, Jan. 5 from 1 to 4 p.m. The Baker group met Nov. 3 to hear a presentation by Bill Baker, a descendant of both Elias Baker b. 1819, eldest son of Henry J. Baker b. 1793 and Jacob Baker b. 1795, eldest son of Michael Baker b. 1768. A strong interest was expressed in meeting again and sharing genealogy and other family information and maybe formulating a master Baker Family History. Their goals thus far are: 1. genealogy research and data gathering to establish the descendants of Michael and Henry J. Baker to the present; 2. genealogy research to establish the ancestors of Michael and Henry J. Baker back to the Baker ancestors who initially Immigrated to the US; and 3. gathering as many stories for all the generations about the various families similar to the information Bill presented and has collected.

The agenda is to be announced, but anyone is welcome to join them on Jan. 5. Inquiries may be emailed to contact@arcanumhistoricalsociety.org. Please share with interested Baker descendants. They will be collecting Baker family info from these lines such as stories, data, and photos. Researchers, writers, organizers, data and tech people, genealogists are all needed to complete the “Baker Story.”

Next Monday, I will publishing my annual listing of churches in the Arcanum area’s Christmas Eve services. If you would like your church/parish’s information included please contact me via email or telephone. As I have written about in past years, this one night of the year with my family is a tradition to attend a candlelight service together to celebrate on Christmas Eve. May you and yours celebrate the joy of Christmas!

By Vickie Rhodehamel Arcanum News

Vickie Rhodehamel is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers weekly with her Arcanum community column. She can be reached by calling 937-692-6188, by e-mail at krhodehamel@woh.rr.com. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.

