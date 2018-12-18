New Madison News: Remember when

Remember when mail boxes were stuffed with Christmas cards? Now there are those from distant family and friends and “older family and friends” but email and text messaging pass along greetings. It is time saving and cost efficient.

Remember when there was Rudolph and Frosty as Christmas television specials to promise the kids. Now there is one a night throughout December. And they are for kids and adults. Cable and dish give us choices but it used be so exciting for the young ones to wait for the night of Burl Ives and Rudolph!

Remember when you shopped with the crowds for long desired gifts. Now many of us browse the internet with coffee at hand and order the best bargain. It is delivered in days. It is closing down stores to shop in this new age.

Toys “R” Us was a necessary stop when we had little grandchildren. An hour could be spent wandering aisles, looking for a certain doll with a certain name. We would pass other zombie-eyed grandparents wandering along and looking for that very “one and only” toy. Ah, those were different days! For my great-grandsons I went to Amazon and with their mother’s notes on just what to put in the search box, I found success.

It is a new day. But in my childhood it was secrecy and anticipation, just like it was for my children and grandchildren. We may have adapted to the world of technology but the spirit of the season remains and the story of the Christ child is still the heart of the celebration.

Enjoy the gatherings, the music, and yes, even some box store shopping. Write and mail some greetings to someone who would love a card or letter. Because, ‘tis the season!

By Shirley Dubbs New Madison News

Shirley Dubbs is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers weekly with her New Madison column. She can be reached at psdubbs@embarqmail.com. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.

