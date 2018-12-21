Versailles News: Christmas carols

It’s been a minimum of four weeks in which we have been hearing Christmas tunes on the radio and in stores. Sometimes we hear the same songs performed by a myriad of different musicians from crooners like Bing Crosby and Andy Williams to instrumentals from Lindsey Stirling and Trans-Siberian Orchestra, with a variety of genres such as country, rock, rap, a cappella, etc.

Music like beauty cannot be judged objectively. All the various genres exist because as individuals we have different tastes therefore music can be extremely interpretational. But had you ever considered making the titles of Christmas tunes interpretational?

Here’s a challenge for you. Below are songs by another title. How many Christmas songs can you name?

1. Move thitherward the entire assembly of those who are loyal in their belief.

2. Listen, the celestial messengers produce harmonious sounds.

3. Nocturnal time span of unbroken quietness.

4. An emotion excited by the acquisition of expectation of good given to the terrestrial sphere.

5. Embellish the interior passageways.

6. Exalted heavenly beings to who hearkened.

7. Twelve o’clock on a clement night witnessed its arrival.

8. Small municipality in Judea southeast of Jerusalem.

9. The Christmas preceding all others.

10. Diminutive male of less than adult age who plays a percussion instrument.

11. May Jehovah grant unto you hilarious males retirement.

12. Tranquility upon the terrestrial sphere.

13. Obese personification fabricated of compressed mounds of minute crystals.

14. Expectation of arrival to populated area by mythical, masculine perennial gift-giver.

15. Natal Celebration devoid of colors rather albino as a hallucinatory phenomenon for me.

16. In awe of the nocturnal time span characterized by religiosity.

17. Geographic state of fantasy during the season of Mother Nature’s dormancy.

18. The first person nominative plural of a triumvirate of Far Eastern heads of state.

19. Tintinnabulation of vacillating pendulums in inverted, metallic, resonant cups.

20. In a distant location the existence of an improvised unit of newborn children’s slumber furniture.

21. Proceed forth declaring upon a specific geological alpine formation.

22. Jovial Yuletide desired for the second person singular or plural by us.

23. Singular yearning for twin anterior incisors.

24. Frozen H20 commence x 3.

25. The quadruped with the vermilion proboscis.

26. Query regarding the identity of the descendant.

27. Hence arriveth Per Nichol.

28. Testimony of witness to maternal parent’s infidelity with Kris Kringle.

29. At the zenith of the habitat.

30. Endocarpes vesicated in conflagration.

31. A dozen 24 hour intervals during the winter season

32. Parental ancestor obliterated by horned animal.

33. Anticipation of This Noel’s Mementos: Nil.

34. Are you detecting the same aural sensations as I am?

35. The approach of the holiday commemorating the birth of Christ is becoming evident.

Check your answers: 1) Oh Come All Ye Faithful, 2) Hark! The Herald Angels Sing, 3) Silent Night, 4) Joy to the World, 5) Deck the Halls, 6) Angels We Have Heard On High, 7) It Came Upon a Midnight Clear, 8) O Little Town of Bethlehem, 9) The First Noel, 10) Little Drummer Boy, 11) God Rests Ye Merry Gentlemen, 12) Peace On Earth, 13) Frosty the Snowman, 14) Santa Claus is Coming to Town, 15) I’m Dreaming of a White Christmas, 16) O Holy Night, 17) Winter Wonderland, 18) We Three Kings, 19) Silver Bells, 20) Away in the Manger, 21) Go Tell it on a the Mountain, 22) We Wish You a Merry Christmas, 23) All I Want for Christmas are My Two Front Teeth, 24) Let It Snow – Let It Snow – Let It Snow, 25) Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer, 26) What Child Is This?, 27) Here Comes Santa Claus, 28) I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus, 29) Up On the Housetop, 30) Chestnuts Roasting On an Open Fire, 31) Twelve Days of Christmas, 32) Grandma got Run Over by a Reindeer, 33) I’m Getting Nothing for Christmas, 34) Do You Hear What I Hear?, 35) It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas.

You might want to challenge your friends and family to see how many titles they can name. This can be a great Christmas brain teaser and ice breaker. Wishing you and your family a blessed and beautiful Christmas with joy, peace, health and happiness today and always.

UPCOMING EVENTS:

Every Thursday is an “Open to the Public” weekly Bid Euchre Tournament held in the Bunker (below the Vets Club, 106 S. Center St.) at 7 p.m. with weekly prizes.

Saturday, Dec. 29 will be a great evening of entertainment from 6-11 p.m. at BMI, 769 E. Main St. Doors open at 5 p.m. Entertainment includes comedian Mike Hemmelgarn, and music by Dueling Pianos and 2×2. The Winery and Endless Pint of Versailles will also be one hand. Advanced tickets may be purchased for $10 at BMI or online at bmikarts.com.

Happy birthday to Doug Ahlers, Rick Alexander, Floyd Monnin, Pat Wright, Ken Kremer, Robert Condon, Ann Pedersen, Carol Schuh, Madonna McEldowney, Jill Grillot, Kelly Fliehman, Karen Koverman, Larry Martino, Traci Monnin, Heidi Gilmore, Joe Bulcher, Heather Midlam, Elaine Meyer, Ken Kremer, Ryan Lundvall, Kim Fugett, Donna Wagner, Diana Schlater, Harold McKnight, Courtney Pulfer, Roger Oliver, Tony Paulus, Esther Eiting, Jessie Barga, Casey Shaner, Mary Ann Grilliot, Matt Magoto, Karen Bensman, Cindy Shadoan, John Grogean, Tammy Magoto, Mary Rahm, Bill Todd, Cindy Hollingsworth, Dan Brown, Bill Gantt, Deb Brown, Donna Apple, Lori Zirkle, and Baby Jesus as their birthdays approach. Anniversary wishes to Matt and Emily Barton (5) and Toni and Sam Custer (38).

Please give your supportive and healing prayers for the many who are dealing with any of life’s countless challenges, and especially for Barb Kissinger (heart surgery) Cali Groff, Gene Oliver, Jack Hale, Carol Frey, Janice Berger, Violet Bensman, Lewis Stahl, Fr. John White, Kellie Gehret, Shirley Tapp, Becca Pohl Liette, Jane Meier, Dean Kreitzer, John Brandt, Donna Apple, Michelle Sherman, Miriam Harman, Bob Miller, Iona Gariety, Loretta Bey, Steve Bey, Aiden Myers, Angie Keiser, Paul Dapore, Rose Mary Paulus, Cyril Frantz, Carol Laub, Peggy Borgerding, Earl Gigandet, Marge Prakel, Norma Magoto, Betty Kremer, Samantha Smith, Virginia Smith, Mary Huelskamp, Anabelle Subler, Barb Goubeaux and those not mentioned by name who are living their new normal, recuperating, or under medical care, and in need of our prayers.

Heartfelt sympathy is extended to the family and friends of Letisha Ford (26), Jason Reck (46), John Vehre (83), Herbert Fleckenstein (90), Irene Freisthler (90) also remembering and keeping in our heart Tony Alan Walters, John Klipstine, Esther Gariety, Elmer Grilliot, Leonard Otte, Timothy Williams, Garold Rismiller, Yvonne Mangen, Loudonna Timmerman, Benita Rindler, Bill Price, Jim Borchers, Don Richard, Jerry Brandt, Joan Schellenbarg, Carl Bey, James Roeth, Gladys Francis, Anna Barga, Norma Phlipot, Helen Monnin and all those who are in our hearts but not mentioned by name as the anniversary of their passing nears.

“Christmas is not so much about opening presents, as opening hearts. Let your heart be the beatbox for your life’s song.” ~C. Edwards

“The best way to spread Christmas Cheer is Singing Loud for All to Hear.” ~Buddy the Elf

“Christmas Carols are the sounds of the season in which everyone sings.” ~S. Amelia

By Kathy Magoto Versailles News

Kathy Magoto is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers weekly with her Friday Versailles community column. She can be reached at magmon1@embarqmail.com or at 526-3798. Feel free to contact her with Versailles news and tidbits. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.

