Along the Garden Path: Happy new year reflections

Another year end has rolled around and we look back to some highs and some lows of 2018.

The lows would be family members we lost and miss dearly but rejoice in new family members, either by birth, marriage proposal or marriage.

We look to 2019 with high hopes and prosperity for everyone. With love of family, friends and God, it can be possible.

Toasts made at New Years are usually being grateful for the past year’s blessing, hope and luck for the future and thanking guests for their New Year’s company. Others enjoy being snuggled-in their PJ’s they received at Christmas, being with family and friends while watching the colorful, crystal ball drop in Time Square.

That ball originated in 1907, was illuminated and made of wood and iron. The modern ball weighs 11,875 pounds and is covered in Waterford crystals that makes it shine.

Some of us like certain foods either at New Year’s Eve parties or on New Year’s Day to bring good luck.

Our family gathers New Year’s Day for card games and the first meal of the year with cabbage and pork. Pork is said to be a symbol of prosperity. Cabbage, like collard greens, is a symbol of wealth. We keep eating it each year with our wealth coming in the form of good health and wonderful family.

There are a couple of past New Year’s that stands out. In 1996, Donn and I flew to Pasadena, California between Christmas and New Years to decorate a float for Cal Poly Pomona, a California State Polytechnic University in Pomona, California. We worked for three days on the “Catch of the Day” themed float and loved every minute of it. Imagine using any type of flower or tropicals you could use with a fragrance that made the entire tent smell wonderful! The float was brought out of the tent, all mechanics were put in order, and it was amazing! We had outstanding seating to watch the parade; soon came the Cal-Poly float bearing the “Founders’ Trophy,” the most beautiful float built and decorated by volunteers from a community or organization.

Added to this great New Year’s was to be in the stadium and watch Ohio State University play in the Rose Bowl game where they defeated Arizona State. We were delighted to see several OSU fans from Darke County at that game.

In 2000, at the change of the century, there was so much hop-la that the world might end. All of our family received pajamas for Christmas and we vowed to all be together at New Year’s to see the new year begin. It was a lot of fun with the grandkids playing cards, watching football, eating and watching the ball drop. Then we all jumped into beds, couches, or sleeping bags on the floor to wake up ready for the New Year.

We urge you to set back, take a moment to reflect on your own highs and lows, your most memorable New Years and what your New Year’s Resolutions might be. Have a great 2019!

By Charlene Thornhill Along the Garden Path

Charlene Thornhill is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers weekly with her community column Along the Garden Path. She can be reached at char.donn.thornhill@gmail.com. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.

