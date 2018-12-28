Versailles News: Feeling overwhelmed

Especially during the holidays you hear people use the word overwhelmed. However, I personally feel that use of this word might overstate most people’s situation. The definition of being overwhelmed is: 1) to be overcome completely in mind or feeling, 2) to overpower or overcome, especially with superior forces, or 3) to cover or bury beneath a mass of something, as floodwaters, or an avalanche.

I believe most of us invoke the term “overwhelmed” to express our anxiousness or constantly busy lives, which is a common feeling in today’s world. But I tend to think it comes from looking too far into the future. When we stop living our lives daily and begin looking weeks or months ahead we create undue emotional stress. Not a one of us can fit weeks of work into a single day, besides, if you’ve ever been guilty of worry, you know so few of those worrisome tasks ever actually came to pass.

Of course there are various tips to help us control our anxiety when we feel overwhelmed such as yoga, walking, or other forms of exercise, breathing exercises, journaling, spending time with a friend or some other form of distraction. But often medical professionals want to treat the emotional response instead of considering the possibility that there is an underlying physical ailment causing these feelings. However, the body is connected. There is no separation between our minds and our bodies. What goes on mentally affects us physically but the same is true vice versa. Physical health issues really can cause imbalances in our emotions.

(For the record I believe medicine is good and continues to improve, but we need remember it is in its infancy. Most of us can remember when doctors used to prescribe an ointment, a shot or antibiotics. Today doctors order tests upon tests, but rather than becoming discouraged, I suggest you view it as medicine’s scientific learning tool. Often their tests rule out more than they discover, but that’s because you are part of their statistical information gathering. Our children and grandchildren will become the beneficiaries of today’s medical findings.)

A study conducted at the University of Massachusetts Medical School discovered more than 20 of 30 patients with multiple sclerosis were delayed in their diagnosis because they exhibited symptoms of major depression. (See https://neuro.psychiatryonline.org/doi/pdf/10.1176/jnp.23.2.jnp198 for the report.)

More than 2,000 years ago Hippocrates, the father of modern medicine, said all diseases begin in the gut. Today, through scientific study doctors are beginning to agree. The gut is called the “second brain.” Approximately 90 percent of the nerve cells in the lining of the gut transmit nerve impulses, or information to the brain, which is why there is good reason to suspect anxiety or other emotional discord may be the result of one’s gut.

The digestive system is critical to our immune system and good health. Some of the most common health problems that can cause emotional issues include candida (yeast) overgrowth, leaky gut syndrome, irritable bowel disorder, food insensitivities, thyroid disorders, adrenal fatigue, estrogen dominance, and autoimmune disorders. Many of these issues can be treated without the need of a doctor, by dietary changes, probiotics, vitamins and minerals to aid in proper digestion and absorption.

Dr. Natasha Campbell-McBride, doctor of neurology and nutrition is world renown for developing the concept of Gut and Psychology Syndrome, known as GAPS. Her first book published in 2004 bears this name. She has had success with the GAPS protocol as a natural treatment for autism, ADHD, dyslexia, depression multiple sclerosis, and schizophrenia. For those who are interested in learning more go online to www.doctor-natasha.com/dr-natasha.php or search YouTube for one of her discussions.

Wishing everyone a safe, blessed, healthy and happy 2019.

UPCOMING EVENTS:

Saturday, Dec. 29 will be a great evening of entertainment from 6-11 p.m. at BMI, 769 E. Main St. Doors open at 5 p.m. Tickets are $10 per person.

NEW YEARS EVE: You can start making your local plans for New Year’s Eve; the Versailles Vets Club (downstairs) will have open to the public “Karaoke with Orville” beginning at 9 p.m., The Versailles Eagles will have a dance (members only) with music by Moose.

The Versailles Vets Club also offers an open to the public Bid Euchre Tournament downstairs at 7 p.m. every Thursday. Pinnacle is played daily at Eagles (members only) beginning at noon.

Happy birthday to Sharon Pepiot Caitlin Moody, Sherry Chenowith, Marie Todd, Roger Melling, Lil Borchers, Adam Borchers, Judy Mumaw, Shirley Pitsenbarger, Mitchell Rawlins, Susan Browder, Merilyn Borchers, Barb Mangen, Beverly Paxon, Ed Borchers, Blake Monnin, Brian Kruckeberg, Denise Shimp, Crissy Treon, Larry Francis, Rose Schlater, Rebecca Shreffler, Sis Prager, Jill Nieport, Penny Treon, Karen Shardo, Karon Crowell, Judy Criswell, Marcia Schlechty, Kristy Earick, Jeremy Litten, Nickie Meyer, Fred Brewer as their birthdays approach. Anniversary wishes to Mary and Mike Barga (45), Pearl and Steve Bucklew (49), Judy and Tom Mumaw (51), and Wanda and Milton Royer (55).

Please give your supportive and healing prayers for the many who are dealing with any of life’s countless challenges, and especially for Barb Kissinger (heart surgery) Cali Groff, Gene Oliver, Jack Hale, Carol Frey, Janice Berger, Violet Bensman, Lewis Stahl, Fr. John White, Kellie Gehret, Shirley Tapp, Becca Pohl Liette, Jane Meier, Dean Kreitzer, John Brandt, Donna Apple, Michelle Sherman, Miriam Harman, Bob Miller, Iona Gariety, Loretta Bey, Steve Bey, Aiden Myers, Angie Keiser, Paul Dapore, Rose Mary Paulus, Cyril Frantz, Carol Laub, Peggy Borgerding, Earl Gigandet, Marge Prakel, Norma Magoto, Betty Kremer, Samantha Smith, Virginia Smith, Mary Huelskamp, Anabelle Subler, Barb Goubeaux and those not mentioned by name who are living their new normal, recuperating, or under medical care, and in need of our prayers.

Heartfelt sympathy is extended to the family and friends of Frances Jackson (86) also remembering and keeping in our heart Victoria Burks, Melanie Smith, Barry Kimmel, Clara Woodruff, Lucas Frye, Jerry Brown, Tim Vagedes, John Bensman, Dennis Bertke, Jim Unger, Teresa Etter, Ann York, Cecelia Simon, Bertha Seger, Thomas O’Reilly, Marilyn Grieshop, Shep Simon, Leetta Hemmelgarn, Karla Borges, Terry Miller, Jean Ward, Dwight Mendenhall, Edna Lennon, Henry Dircksen and all those who are in our hearts but not mentioned by name as the anniversary of their passing nears.

“To live well is to eat well.” ~Unknown

“The road of good health is paved with good intestines” ~Sherry A. Rogers

“Let food by the medicine and medicine be thy food.” ~Hippocrates

By Kathy Magoto Versailles News

Kathy Magoto is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers weekly with her Friday Versailles community column. She can be reached at magmon1@embarqmail.com or at 526-3798. Feel free to contact her with Versailles news and tidbits. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.

