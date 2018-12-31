Arcanum News: Happy New Year’s Eve

Why do you celebrate New Year’s Eve? According to Psychology Today, we celebrate “making it through another year” and look forward to starting over in the New Year. In many countries including the USA, NYE is celebrated in the evening with a social gathering where people dance, eat, drink alcoholic beverages, and watch or light fireworks to mark the New Year. Some Christian churches hold watch night services. The celebrations generally last up and through midnight into January 1st. What will you be doing this evening? Be careful and be safe!

Arcanum High School is requesting information regarding AHS graduates that have served in the military. Please share this information with family and friends and send all your information including: Name, AHS graduation year, branch of the military, and the years that you served in the military to AHS Principal Jason Stephan at jason_stephan@arcanum-butler.k12.oh.us with the email subject line entitled “Military Project.”

Our 4-year-old great-nephew Zane Rhodehamel was diagnosed just a few days before Christmas with Leukemia and is under going treatment at Children’s Hospital in Dayton. Many people have asked if there is something in addition to prayers they can do to help Zane and his family. There will be medical bills to be paid, gas tanks to fill for future specialists’ visits, and other living expenses. We are hoping to help with some of these so Shane Rhodehamel and Darlene Gambrel Barga can focus on Zane’s care. If you would like to make a financial donation to the family to help offset these expenses, an account has been set up at Second National Bank in Arcanum. Please feel free to stop in to make a financial gift or leave it in the night drop, attn: Zane Rhodehamel family; or mail it to SNB, 603 N. Main Street, Arcanum, OH 45304. Thank you all and please keep praying for Zane, his mom & dad, his brother Carter, and sisters, Tiffany and Stephanie. Thank you! #zanestrong #superherostrong

Upcoming events at Arcanum Wayne Trail Historical Society in January include: The Baker Family project on Saturday Jan. 5 at 1 p.m. and their Annual Membership Dinner on Thursday, Jan. 10 at 6:30 p.m. Pizza and salads will be served. New members and volunteers are welcome. Come and see how you can be a part of our team.

“Broken Ground” the praise band from the Mt. Blanchard UMC, will be returning to Arcanum Faith UMC, 202 E. South St. on Sunday, Jan. 13. The highly acclaimed Findlay area praise band will be leading the 10 a.m. Worship Service. All are invited to join them for beautiful music and good fellowship.

Are you planning to attend the Feb. 1 Boys’ Basketball game between Arcanum and Franklin Monroe? You won’t need to cook dinner that evening, come and enjoy a Bar-B-Q Chicken dinner prior to the game at the Arcanum cafetorium. Tickets will be available at all boys and girls home basketball games. The dinner includes half a BBQ chicken, au gratin potatoes, applesauce and a dinner roll. Tickets are $8 each. Proceeds will benefit the Arcanum Alumni Association Scholarship fund.

Are you ready to “wine” a little now that the holidays are over? The Arcanum Public Library will be hosting the Winery at Versailles as they present an informative class all about wine on Thursday, Jan. 24 at 6:30 p.m. Class size is limited; be sure to call or stop in to register.

“Youth is when you’re allowed to stay up late on New Year’s Eve. Middle age is when you’re forced to.” ~Bill Vaughan

“New Year’s Day … Now is the accepted time to make your regular annual good resolutions. Next week you can begin paying hell with them as usual.” ~Mark Twain

“The horizon leans forward, offering you space to place new steps of change.” ~Maya Angelou

“Happy New Year! Here’s to hoping we don’t fall asleep before 9 p.m.” ~unknown

Wishing you 12 months of success, 52 weeks of laughter, 365 days of fun, 8,760 hours of joy, 525,600 minutes of good luck, and 31,536,000 seconds of happiness, Happy New Year!

By Vickie Rhodehamel Arcanum News

Vickie Rhodehamel is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers weekly with her Arcanum community column. She can be reached by calling 937-692-6188, by e-mail at krhodehamel@woh.rr.com. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.

