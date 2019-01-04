Versailles News: Society is a family

Archetype means the original pattern or model of which all things of the same type are representations or copies.

There’s an old adage “Two’s company and three’s a crowd,” but I rather think it is “Two’s a couple and three’s a family.” In all of life we see the family as the fundamental unit of humanity. Throughout society the family archetype is perpetuated like ripples made from the singular action of a stone cast into a pool of water.

The family archetype is imbued (saturated) throughout all of society whether it’s easily recognizable or not. No matter the size of a group, club, organization, village, town, city, county or country, we the people are inherently tribal by the very design of the author of creation.

As members within families or extended families, such as communities, we should share a purpose, focus or mission and each in their own way contribute. Each of us exists to be of benefit to one another, to bring out the best in the other, to share our talents in fellowship and to gather wisdom and compassion through our dealings and differences. We are to be dedicated in love to one another, therefore every life has purpose every life is precious. Every person is leveled by their strengths and weaknesses. The weak “humbly” call upon the strong and the strong “selflessly” give.

As in the early days when our ancestors arrived to this country they worked together to erect a church and perhaps a school for the good of all within their community. Those of means contributed materials, those of skills contributed their talents, and the support staff did what they could, whether by covering the workers’ daily responsibilities, such as cooking, tending to the children, fields and livestock. Every person contributed in the manner they were capable thereby creating a thriving community and acquiring purpose and self-worth.

All life in its various ages and stages has purpose, from conception to death there is a sacredness that cannot be denied. The blind, the lame, the indigent, unborn, and those near death all contribute to society, often supernaturally. In every setting we are either, the provider, the protector, the nurturer, or the obedient apprentice and in each case we should be productive and do all things with great love. Extending pardon where there is injury, clinging to hope not despair, and sharing joy to those in sadness will foster a community of love. We should bring light to those who live in darkness, such as those persons who prefer idleness instead of the actions of love. No one said it was easy, only that it is worth it for it is in giving that we receive.

UPCOMING EVENTS:

The Versailles Vets Club also offers an open to the public Bid Euchre Tournament downstairs at 7 p.m. every Thursday. Pinnacle is played daily at Eagles (members only) beginning at noon.

Happy birthday to Mary Bella, Bev Brown, Denise Shimp, Gina Griesdorn, Judy Mumaw, Duane Smith, Jim Barga (91), Emma York, Jeff Minnich, Pam Coffield, Frank Fullenkamp, Arlene Luttmer, Susan Browder, Jill Mann, Roger DeMange, Tom Wetzel, Karen Bensman, Carolyn Shrader, Chad Potter, Shawn Agne, Tammy Magoto, Rosie Derr, Ava Garlinger, Judson Delancey, Bobby Collins, Alex Kelch, Cindy Lewis, Jan Luft, Bill Beasley, Michelle Reed, Angela Armstrong, Tami Shrock, Tommy Renfro, Taylor Martin (18), and Allison Armstrong as their birthdays approach. Anniversary wishes to Rose and Mike Lawrence (30), Jan and A.J Luft (32), Kim and Bill Klipstine (36), Cathy and Tim Graves (42) and Mary and Mike Barga (45), and Irene and Kenneth Wood (65).

Please give your supportive and healing prayers for the many who are dealing with any of life’s countless challenges, and especially for Bernice Berger, Ashley Brown, Barb Kissinger, Cali Groff, Gene Oliver, Jack Hale, Carol Frey, Paul Dapore, Janice Berger, Violet Bensman, Lewis Stahl, Fr. John White, Kellie Gehret, Shirley Tapp, Becca Pohl Liette, Jane Meier, Dean Kreitzer, John Brandt, Donna Apple, Michelle Sherman, Miriam Harman, Bob Miller, Iona Gariety, Loretta Bey, Steve Bey, Aiden Myers, Angie Keiser, Rose Mary Paulus, Cyril Frantz, Carol Laub, Peggy Borgerding, Earl Gigandet, Marge Prakel, Norma Magoto, Samantha Smith, Virginia Smith, Mary Huelskamp, Anabelle Subler, Barb Goubeaux and those not mentioned by name who are living their new normal, recuperating, or under medical care, and in need of our prayers.

Heartfelt sympathy is extended to the family and friends of Shannon Hall (49), Loretta Bowman (65), Francis McEldowney (88), Betty Kremer (91) also remembering and keeping in our heart; Donald Kephart, Hubert Magoteaux, Albin Eilerman, Rita Heyne, Thomas Argabright, Dianna Helman, John Myers, Dick Mayo, Bernadine Miller, Floyd “Bear” Pitsenbarger, Joseph Goubeaux, Wilma Gibboney, Francis Bulcher and all those who are in our hearts but not mentioned by name as the anniversary of their passing nears.

“The condition of our country lies in the quantity of our idleness.” ~C. Edwards

“Work is no disgrace; the disgrace is idleness. ~Greek Proverb

“Idleness is the key to beggary and the root of all evil.” ~Unknown

Kathy Magoto is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers weekly with her Friday Versailles community column. She can be reached at magmon1@embarqmail.com or at 526-3798. Feel free to contact her with Versailles news and tidbits. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.

