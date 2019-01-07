Arcanum News: May your dreams come true in 2019

Walt Disney was once quoted with this statement, “All our dreams can come true, if we have the courage to pursue them.” Walt Disney had to overcome extreme resistance and rejection to get Disney Films off the ground. Born in Chicago on Dec. 5, 1901, he is widely regarded as the pioneer of the American animation industry. What is your dream for the New Year? Do you have doubts? Anything is possible! Stay true to yourself, yet always be open to learn. Work hard, and never give up on your dreams, even when nobody else believes they can come true but you. These are not clichés but real tools you need no matter what you do in life to stay focused on your dream(s).

Zane Rhodehamel, our 4-year-old great-nephew, is undergoing treatment for leukemia at Children’s Hospital in Dayton. Many people have asked if there is something in addition to prayers they can do to help Zane and his family. There will be bills to be paid, gas tanks to fill for future specialists’ visits, and other living expenses. We are hoping to help with some of these so Shane Rhodehamel and Darlene Gambrel Barga can focus on Zane’s care. If you would like to make a financial donation to the family to help offset these expenses, an account has been set up at Second National Bank in Arcanum. Please feel free to stop in to make a financial gift or leave it in the night drop, attn: Zane Rhodehamel family; or mail it to SNB, 603 N. Main St., Arcanum, OH 45304. The family states they have felt your support and are overwhelmed at your kindness and thoughtfulness so far, please keep praying for Zane, his mom and dad, and family. Thank you to the Arcanum community for your support! #zanestrong #superherostrong

The Chris and Erica Snyder family of San Angelo, Texas continues to need our prayers, love and support. Seven-year-old Aiden was scheduled for a bone-marrow transplant on Christmas Eve but because of complications from surgery, the transplant has been pushed back to mid-January. Aiden is the grandson of Mark and Shelley Spears, Todd and Debbie Reigelsperger, and Jerry and Sandy Snyder of Arcanum. Aiden was diagnosed with Philadelphia Positive Leukemia when he was just 5 years old. Aiden underwent two-and-a-half years of chemo and was off treatment for only six months when he relapsed. This precious family needs financial support from friends, family, and the community. Fighting cancer is expensive. Aiden’s treatment is in Fort Worth, where mom and dad take turns staying with and caring for their son and also for their daughter, Ella, age 4. The family is down to one income, since Aiden has to have a full-time care-giver. Travel and medical expenses add up quickly, especially since this is round No. 2 for the family. A GoFundMe account has been set up for the family. (gofundme.com).

The Arcanum Wayne Trail Historical Society invites you to join them for their Annual Membership Dinner on Thursday, Jan. 10 at 6:30 p.m. Pizza and salads will be served. New members and volunteers are welcome. Come and see how you can be a part of our team.

Broken Ground, the praise band from the Mt. Blanchard UMC, will be returning to Arcanum Faith UMC, 202 E. South St. on Sunday, Jan. 13. The highly acclaimed Findlay-area praise band will be leading the 10 a.m. Worship Service. All are invited to join them for beautiful music and good fellowship.

Arcanum High School is requesting information regarding AHS graduates that have served in the military. Please share this information with family and friends and send all your information including: Name, AHS graduation year, branch of the military, and the years that you served in the military to AHS Principal Jason Stephan at jason_stephan@arcanum-butler.k12.oh.us with the email subject line titled “Military Project.”

Are you planning to attend the Feb. 1 boys basketball game between Arcanum and Franklin Monroe? You won’t need to cook dinner that evening, come and enjoy a barbecue chicken dinner prior to the game at the Arcanum cafetorium. Tickets will be available at all boys and girls home basketball games. The dinner includes half a barbecue chicken, au gratin potatoes, applesauce and a dinner roll. Tickets are $8 each. Proceeds will benefit the Arcanum Alumni Association Scholarship fund.

Are you ready to “wine” a little now that the holidays are over? The Arcanum Public Library will be hosting the Winery at Versailles as they present an informative class all about wine on Thursday, Jan. 24 at 6:30 p.m. Class size is limited; be sure to call or stop in to register.

Walt Disney not only brought us timeless characters to enjoy, his creations still bring magic to all children and even adults all around the world. “No matter how your heart is grieving, if you keep on believing, the dreams that you wish will come true.” ~~Walt Disney

Vickie Rhodehamel is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers weekly with her Arcanum community column. She can be reached by calling 937-692-6188, by e-mail at krhodehamel@woh.rr.com. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.

