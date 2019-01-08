New Madison News: Start here at home

We are into a new year and with plenty of talk about the government shutdown and building a wall. Looks like another year of rhetoric and discord but hopefully public pressure will bring some reflection and reasoning in our political world.

We can feel overwhelmed by ideas and initiatives that we can’t do much about but we can look to our own grassroots and try to make 2019 a better place to live. Lending a helping hand, offering time and extending waves and smiles can be a liftoff to better things. Sometimes the simplest is the most we can offer but it builds on itself and makes our community a better place.

The school is always in need of public support and kids are back to business this new year. Attending events and congratulating student success gives community backing to our educational facility. The basketball teams are offering some exciting games for the fans. A number of the students are involved in the weight lifting program.

If you see a name you recognize in the honor/merit roll press releases, tell that child “good work.”

The local library is a busy place all year long and 2019 will be no exception.

Just a reminder that you can be a Friend of the Library and help with events and backing of the library needs. This group meets from February through November on the first Tuesday of the month at 3:30 p.m. You are welcome!

If you have a wee one, join the fun of Littles on Thursdays at 10 a.m. with reading and music to spark attention.

Both Book Clubs continue to meet and it is a great way to spend winter days with others who enjoy a good novel or adventure. Femme Fatale is the club meeting on the third Tuesday and Page Turners meet on the second Tuesday. Femme Fatale is reading “The Recipe Box” and Page Turners have a mystery in “The Life We Bury.”

A very popular event is the Family Craft event each first and third Monday from 6 to 7 p.m. The cost of supplies is minimal and the fellowship is fun and creative.

For business or simply learning more about topics of interest, check out the free state service, Lynda. You will be surprised at the offerings. And you don’t need to travel.

If we want 2019 to be better and more fulfilling, we can just start here at home among ourselves. If enough communities ”connect” it can be a very good year!

By Shirley Dubbs New Madison News

Shirley Dubbs is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers weekly with her New Madison column. She can be reached at psdubbs@embarqmail.com. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.

