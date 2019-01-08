Amish Cook: Old favorites for the new year

Editor’s Note: Gloria took a week off from the column to celebrate the holiday with her family in Ohio. She will return next week. This week we thought we’d take a look back at some favorite reader recipes. Check out these recipes you might have missed or old favorites you want to reconnect with!

WEDDING SALISBURY STEAK

6 pounds turkey burger

1 1/2 pounds sausage

2 cups quick oats

2 cups cracker crumbs

5 cups cold water

2 tablespoons dehydrated onions

1 tablespoon black pepper

3 tablespoons salt

1 tablespoon Lawry’s seasoning salt

Mix and press into a cookie sheet with sides. Chill overnight. Cut into squares. Grill until juice runs clear and top with your favorite barbecue sauce.

GLORIFIED LORENE BARS (named after a friend of Gloria’s)

2 cups butter, softened

2 cups brown sugar

4 eggs

2/3 cup vanilla instant pudding

1 teaspoon vanilla

2 cups flour

2 1/2 cups quick oats

1/4 teaspoon baking powder

2 teaspoons soda

1 cup coconut (optional)

1 1/2 cups chocolate chips (optional)

Cream together butter and sugar. Add eggs , pudding, and vanilla. Mix well and add dry ingredients Put into an 11 1/2-inch by 16-inch pan. Bake for 16 to 20 minutes at 350 degrees.

TACO PIZZA

DOUGH

2 cups flour

1 tablespoon baking powder

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 cup milk

1/2 cup vegetable oil

MEAT MIXTURE

1 1/2 pounds hamburger, fried with onions

1 package taco seasoning

1 pint pizza sauce

DRESSING

11/2 cups sour cream or 1 cup milk, scant

1 tablespoon sour cream and onion powder

2/3 cup salad dressing

Put dough into 9-inch by 13-inch pan. Spoon meat mixture onto dough. Next, put on dressing mixture. If desired, sprinkle with peppers, onions, tomatoes or whatever you prefer. Bake at 350 degrees for 30 minutes. Add cheese and taco chips or white soup crackers for the last five minutes. Serves 15.

GRANDMA RABER’S POTATO SALAD

6 medium potatoes, cooked

6 eggs, hard boiled and diced

3/4 cup celery, chopped

1/4 medium onion, chopped

DRESSING

1 1/2 cups salad dressing

3 tablespoons prepared mustard

2 tablespoons vinegar

1 1/4 cups sugar

1 3/4 teaspoons salt

1/4 cup milk

Cut potatoes in half and put into a pan of water so they are just covered. Cook potatoes in boiling water and when it reaches a boil, turn to low and simmer until fork tender. Add eggs, onion and celery.

Mix together dressing ingredients, then mix with first mixture. If it seems a bit thick, add more milk.

It’s best when made the day before you plan to serve it.

Makes 2 quarts and serves 16.

Gloria is Amish and lives in a rural horse and buggy settlement in Illinois. Readers with questions or comments can write to Gloria at P.O. Box 157, Middletown, OH 45042. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.

