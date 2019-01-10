DCCA News: Party on!

Darke County Center for the Arts obviously knows how to throw a good party. The organization’s fund-raising parties have been wildly popular from the very first “A Taste of Wine and Jazz” almost 18 years ago; the reasons for the events’ popularity are many, including good music, good food, and good times, and have resulted in tickets selling out long before the party begins. So if you intend to partake of the upcoming “Taste” at Montage Cafe on Friday, Jan. 18, you’d better get your tickets now, as very few remain.

And if you miss out on “A Taste of Wine and Jazz” (or even if you participate in the frivolities), you can still party with DCCA on Friday, March 15, when they host the latest incarnation of their wildly popular “Irish Wave” fundraiser celebrating St. Patrick’s Day at Montage Cafe with music, food, craft beer, and more. “Irish Wave” tickets sell out quickly, too, so if you intend to participate, don’t delay your ticket purchase. The excitement is heightened by the “Off to the Isle” raffle that offers a trip to Ireland for the lucky winner, and helps DCCA raise funds to support the culturally enriching programs they provide to our community throughout the year. And therein lies the real success story behind these highly successful parties.

Funds earned through these events help underwrite all of DCCA’s programming, including their Arts In Education Series which annually presents high quality artists who perform for students in every grade of all Greenville City and Darke County public schools at no cost to students. Students and educators alike eagerly anticipate and warmly recall their interaction with exceptional artists who reveal new worlds and reinforce traditional values in memorable performances that can resonate throughout a lifetime.

Thus far this season, DCCA has presented extraordinary pianist Alpin Hong performing for junior high students at historic Henry St. Clair Memorial Hall, taken “Kathakaar – The Spinning Storyteller” to the schools to share the exotic world of Indian dance with kindergarteners through third graders, and inspired high schoolers to write their own songs through free-style in-school workshops led by singer/songwriters Jonathan Kingham and Ryan Shea Smith. Yet to come is the history of the Great Lakes as told through the music of masterful troubadour Lee Murdock for students in grades four through six. That’s quite a legacy for all those party-goers who, through their participation in DCCA-hosted good times, help pay these artists.

And that’s not all! DCCA’s Family Theatre Series introduces local youngsters and their families to the wonder of theatre at the low, low cost of $5 per ticket; this rare opportunity to partake of professional productions without expending big bucks and traveling for miles is made possible in part through monies raised by those wildly popular parties that DCCA throws. Mermaid Theatre of Nova Scotia’s innovative staging of Marcus Pfister’s sparkling “The Rainbow Fish” will light up the St. Clair Memorial Hall stage on Sunday, Feb. 10, while Tutti Frutti Productions’ “Underneath a Magical Moon” will magically retell the story of Peter Pan from Wendy’s perspective on Sunday, April 7. These remaining FTS presentations preserve and nourish our cultural heritage, helping families share positive experiences and grow together through the arts – not a bad by-product provided by happy party-goers!

Tickets for “A Taste of Wine and Jazz” and “Irish Wave” are $40 each. “Off to the Isle” raffle tickets cost $100 each; your chance of winning is good, as only 75 tickets will be sold. To participate in these good times for a good cause, contact DCCA online at www.darkecountyarts.org or call the DCCA office at 937-547-0908. Party on!

By Marilyn Delk DCCA News

Marilyn Delk is a director of the Darke County Center for the Arts and can be reached at marilynd@bright.net. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.

