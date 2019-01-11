Versailles News: Doing the best we can

We all think we’re doing the best we can, but often there’s room for improvement. How many of us finish our day completely exhausted having given of ourselves totally and completely? If we’re honest we might admit that we would not even attempt to work at such a pace. I mean our bodies have limitations. So is it just words when we say we’re doing the best we can?

Seriously, how good is our best anyway? The bottom line is no matter how talented someone is there is always, always, always someone a tad better. And we should be OK with that since our talents are gifts from above and meant to be shared for the welfare of others.

Everyone has abilities, talents, gifts which are unique to themselves. Even our personalities and dispositions are gifts. Personally I’m ashamed to admit I’ve spent much of my life trying to decipher what my gifts might be. I have always expected my gifts would be those abilities that were equal or better than those that someone else possessed. But that never happened. I was expecting a much larger manifestation of talent in order for me to acknowledge my gifts, when in fact I have taken for granted my sight, hearing, sense of taste, smell, and touch, as well as my ability to think, walk and talk which are all great gifts. And when I did what I could for whom I could when I could I was actually using my talents.

So sometimes our focus is misplaced, which causes us to overlook our many blessings. It’s part of the human condition. Living in the world shouldn’t make us of the world; however at a minimum it certainly distracts us. I also know more is expected from those in which more has been given so I sometimes wonder how much am I to give? Then I’m reminded of a country song written by Paul Overstreet. The last verse goes like this: “How much do I owe you?” said the man to his Lord. “For giving me this day and every day that’s gone before. Shall I build a temple, shall I make a sacrifice? Tell me Lord and I will pay the price.” And the Lord said: “I won’t take less than your love, sweet love. “No, I won’t take less than your love. All the treasures of the world could never be enough, and I won’t take less than your love.”

The lyrics seem to share the same reflection as 1 Corinthians 16:4 states “Let all that you do be done in love.” Thus it seems to do the best we can do is to do His will with love.

UPCOMING EVENTS:

Saturday evening is the Annual Diamond Club Dinner Auction held at the Versailles K of C Hall. Doors open at 6 p.m. and tickets are $50 a person.

The Versailles Vets Club also offers an open to the public Bid Euchre Tournament downstairs at 7 p.m. every Thursday. Pinnacle is played daily at Eagles (members only) beginning at noon.

Happy birthday to Sharon Groff, Tena Black, Pam Coffield, Frank Fullenkamp, Arlene Luttmer, Jill Marie Mann, Margie Treon, Jennifer Overholser, Amanda Patterson, Bill Beasley, Marge Prakel, Thatcher Collins, Tom Buxton, Eric Schultz, James McClure, Donna Akins, Samuel Busse, Kitty Davis, Katey Wendel, Anna Cruz, Jackie Bruns, Brittany Kemper, Michelle Cohee, Brenda Goubeaux, Paige Partin, Tena Black, Ryan Yakos, Jean Watercutter, Katie Mescher Francis, Chad Monnin, Denise Heitkamp, Amanda Swallow, Joyce Rider, Joe Jessup, Shelley Cohee, Bob Epperly, Diann Kopilec, Carolyn Wilcox, Kelli Henry, Diane Delaplane, Candi Etter, Rhonda Elifritz-Rix, Tyler Ward, Doris Gessler, Vickie Mestemaker , Chad Potter, Josh Myers, Carolyn Shrader, Vera Plieman, and Tami Thomas as their birthdays approach. Anniversary wishes to Janice & Kris Jasinski (28), Sonja and Barney Francis (28), Cindy and Dave Shadoan (36), and Nancy and Dan Streib (56).

Please give your supportive and healing prayers for the many who are dealing with any of life’s countless challenges, and especially for Gary Daniel, Bernice Berger, Sharron Salley, Ashley Brown, Barb Kissinger, Cali Groff, Gene Oliver, Jack Hale, Carol Frey, Paul Dapore, Janice Berger, Violet Bensman, Fr. John White, Kellie Gehret, Shirley Tapp, Becca Pohl Liette, Jane Meier, Dean Kreitzer, Donna Apple, Michelle Sherman, Miriam Harman, Bob Miller, Iona Gariety, Loretta Bey, Steve Bey, Aiden Myers, Angie Keiser, Cyril Frantz, Carol Laub, Peggy Borgerding, Earl Gigandet, Marge Prakel, Norma Magoto, Samantha Smith, Virginia Smith, Mary Huelskamp, Anabelle Subler, Barb Goubeaux, Fritz Rougk (Scarlet Francis’ father) and those not mentioned by name who are living their new normal, recuperating, or under medical care, and in need of our prayers.

Heartfelt sympathy is extended to the family and friends of Guy Monnin (50), Rebecca Hole (68), William Pepiot (83), Naomi House (89) also remembering and keeping in our heart; Connie (Baltes) Lechleiter, Ken McCoy, William Berger, Ronald Stucke, Eileen Hess, Jeanette Giere, Sawyer Jayne Shardo, Jeremy Mathus, Art Francis, Douglas Erisman, James Maurer, Armella Mangen, Donna Kuykendall, Philip Ridenour, Eva Hollingsworth, Lawrence Simons, Ron Dwenger, Bill Leach, Ernie Hemmelgarn, Rita Gaier, Ron Meier, Esther Hopkins, Donna Petitjean, Rhomane & Rosemary Bulcher, Alfred Eilerman, Elvin Hollinger, Doc Sanders, Dan Waymire, Elfrieda Borchers, Mary Lou Monnin, Jean Leeper, Darrell Francis, Nathan Condon and all those who are in our hearts but not mentioned by name as the anniversary of their passing nears.

“Not all of us can do great things. But we can do small things with great love.” ~Saint Mother Teresa

“Talent is God given. Be humble. Fame is man given. Be grateful. Conceit is self-given. Be careful.” ~John Wooden

“The greatest gift we have to give is the gift of love.” ~C. Edwards

https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/01/web1_KathyMagatoPRINT-1.jpg

By Kathy Magoto Versailles News

Kathy Magoto is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers weekly with her Friday Versailles community column. She can be reached at magmon1@embarqmail.com or at 526-3798. Feel free to contact her with Versailles news and tidbits. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.

Kathy Magoto is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers weekly with her Friday Versailles community column. She can be reached at magmon1@embarqmail.com or at 526-3798. Feel free to contact her with Versailles news and tidbits. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.