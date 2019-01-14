Arcanum News: January is School Board Recognition Month

The Arcanum-Butler Local School District is joining with other districts throughout the state to recognize the important contributions school board members make to their communities. The Ohio School Boards Association is celebrating School Board Recognition Month in January 2019 to build awareness and understanding of the vital function an elected board of education plays in our society. School Board Recognition Month honors the members of Ohio’s more than 700 city, exempted village, local and joint vocational boards of education and educational service centers governing boards for their commitment to providing quality public education to Ohio’s school children. The board members serving Arcanum-Butler Local Schools and their years of service are: Ed Everman, has served on the Arcanum-Butler Local Board since 1998, Mark Trask began serving in February of 2011, Bev Delk in January of 2012, Kelly Norris in April of 2013 and Eric Moore in January 2018. Thank you to the Arcanum-Butler Board of Education for your service and leadership!

Arcanum High School’s Athletic Hall of Fame night will be Saturday, Jan. 19. This year’s inductees are Richard O’Dell, Class of 1957; Shawn Hein, Class of 1988; and John Stephens, Class of 1994. Congratulations!

AHS’ National Honor Society Induction was held on Dec. 7. Tapped this year were: Seniors – Meredith Cass, Isabella Gable, and Jenna Haney; Juniors – Austen Cutarelli, Gracie Garno, Ellie Kubik, Madison Magnani, Araya Musselman, Camille Pohl, Macy Skelton, and Rachel Wright; Sophomores – Nicholas Fry, Landen Kreusch, Josie McCullough, and Grace Wooten; and Staff – Mrs. Sheryl Kramer. Congratulations to all these students and Mrs. Kramer for being selected in NHS.

Did you get your tickets yet? Are you planning to attend the Feb. 1 boys basketball game between Arcanum and Franklin Monroe? You won’t need to cook dinner that evening, come and enjoy a barbecue Chicken dinner prior to the game at the Arcanum cafetorium. Tickets will be available at all boys and girls home basketball games. The dinner includes half a barbecue chicken, au gratin potatoes, applesauce and a dinner roll. Tickets are $8 each. Proceeds will benefit the Arcanum Alumni Association Scholarship fund.

A T-shirt/sweatshirt has been designed with the superhero theme in mind and is now ready for sale to help support the Zane Rhodehamel family! All profits will be donated to Zane’s family for household expenses during time off work, food and fuel on the road back and forth to appointments and treatments. Order forms can currently be obtained at 4One Apparel, Arcanum High School, and in the lobby of Second National Bank in Arcanum. Completed forms should be sent directly to 4One Apparel, Attn: Mara Farmer, 13W. George St., Arcanum. Thank you for your continued prayers for the family. #Zanestrong #Superherostrong

Also fighting leukemia in Texas is San Angelo student, Aiden Snyder. The local paper there, the San Angelo Standard-Times ran an article about Aiden battling cancer for the second time. You can read the article at https://bit.ly/2FsuYNu. Aiden is the son of former resident Chris and Erica Snyder, and the grandson of Mark and Shelley Spears, Todd and Debbie Reigelsperger, and Jerry and Sandy Snyder of Arcanum. Please also remember to keep Aiden and his family in your prayers. A GoFundMe account has been set up to help support this family.

The Arcanum Public Library can help members of the community find a book to help them get organized, start an exercise routine, plan healthy meals, learn a new hobby and lots more. Patrons can utilize the computers to start genealogical research or work on homework. The library also is the place to go to find a story to read or pick up a movie to watch during a cold spell. The library has several programs planned for January: StoryTime for preschoolers is held on Tuesdays at 10 a.m. Children listen to stories, sing songs, make a craft and more; Kids in grade school can come to SPARK after school on Tuesdays from 3:45-4:45 p.m. to play games, meet with friends and learn something new; On Jan. 24, the Winery at Versailles will give an informative presentation about wine at 6:30 p.m. Registration is required for this educational event, and patrons are asked to call or come in to the library to sign up; and the adult winter reading challenge has begun and will and run through March 31. Each title a patron reads will be an entry to monthly drawings and a grand prize. Individuals can come in to the library for details and to get an entry log sheet. Patrons can call the library for more information at 937-692-8484 or check out the website at www.arcanumpubliclibrary.org. The library also can be found on Facebook and Twitter.

“Winter is the time for comfort, for good food and warmth, for the touch of a friendly hand and for a talk beside the fire: it is time for home.” ~Edith Sitwell

“January brings the snow, makes our feet and fingers glow.” ~Sara Coleridge

“There are two seasonal diversions that can ease the bit of any winter. One is the January thaw. The other is the seed catalogues.” ~Hal Borland

https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/01/web1_Vickie-Rhodehamel-1.jpg

By Vickie Rhodehamel Arcanum News

Vickie Rhodehamel is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers weekly with her Arcanum community column. She can be reached by calling 937-692-6188, by e-mail at krhodehamel@woh.rr.com. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.

Vickie Rhodehamel is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers weekly with her Arcanum community column. She can be reached by calling 937-692-6188, by e-mail at krhodehamel@woh.rr.com. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.