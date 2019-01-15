New Madison News: The first big snow

Churches close, school events are canceled and social plans are reconsidered. It is snowing in Darke County, Ohio.

The first big snow drew jeers and cheers as the tiny white flakes kept coming with schedules and plans being given a second look. Being the first snow of significance has the ability to make spirits soar with the whiteness of winter but the word that another storm is tracking across the Midwest brings far less enthusiasm.

One way to head off winter blahs is with a steaming bowl of chili and the American Legion is offering its “chili cookoff” on Jan. 26. You can enjoy the this hearty supper at 5 p.m. Music will be an addition to the evening festivities with the band “American Made.” Circle the calendar date now.

Looking ahead to Valentine’s Day, the Legion is planning its annual Sweetheart Supper on Feb. 16.

Drifting snow outside can mean good reading inside. Catching up to a favorite book is ideal. It also fits into the kick-off plans for the Adult Winter Reading program at the New Madison Public Library. The popular event started Jan. 7 and continues through Feb. 15. Participants must be 18 years of age or older.

You are encouraged to read books, magazines, and attend library programming. All of these activities can earn your name being placed into a drawing for prizes provided by the Friends of Library. Just stop at the desk and ask for an entry form. The staff will have lots of ideas for your favorite reading topic.

Congratulations to members of the Tri-Village Board of Education as this month is set aside to recognize service to the community. Locally we have the following people serving the district’s school system: Tim Bevins, Amy Farmer, Shane Coby, Tracy Frech and Tom Schlechty. They meet the first and third Monday of each month at 6 p.m. at the district office, 315 S. Main St.

The Board of Education recently recognized Mason Sullenbarger for being honored on the all-state football, Division VII roster. Mason was first team defense in Division VII.

And a tip of the hat to our Tri-Village girls basketball team with a top 10 ranking in the Associated Press state rankings.

https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/01/web1_dubbsshirleyPRINT-1.jpg

By Shirley Dubbs New Madison News

Shirley Dubbs is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers weekly with her New Madison column. She can be reached at psdubbs@embarqmail.com. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.

Shirley Dubbs is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers weekly with her New Madison column. She can be reached at psdubbs@embarqmail.com. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.