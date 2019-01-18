Versailles News: Mankind’s greatest evil

Throughout the ages history has repeated itself and relativism has shown itself throughout mankind since the beginning of time and in every culture. Every culture, civilization and era considered themselves of superior intellect to all previous generations. When it’s perhaps more accurate to say the more man changes the more he stays the same.

Mankind has practiced infanticide, the killing of infants, throughout history and throughout the world for as long as man has existed. Infanticide took many different forms, from child sacrifice in the Inca Empire, to abandoning living the child to die of hunger, thirst, weather conditions or animal attacks. For some unknown reason we live in a society in which the doctors and mothers can legally kill a preborn infant, but what is far worse is that so few stand up in protest to this barbaric act.

Abortion remains legal because too many good people don’t speak out in defense of the unborn. People do not want to get involved or appear radical and therefore they say nothing. People did the same thing during the Nazi regime. Saying nothing is silent acceptance and a good lawyer would make a case of complicity out of such a person who knew of a crime but did not report it.

On Jan. 22, 1973, the highest court in our country legalized abortion. Ironically, that court is dubbed the “Supreme Court,” but the real “Supreme Court,” the one over all mankind, has never wavered from His original laws.

A controversial pastor, Martin Niemoeller, who sided with Hitler until his church was threatened and was imprisoned for seven years and narrowly escaped execution, wrote this popular and profound poem. (Contemplate this poem while substituting the words babies for socialists, disabled for trade unionists, and seniors for Jews.)

First they came for the socialists, and I did not speak out –

because I was not a socialist.

Then they came for the trade unionists, and I did not speak out –

because I was not a trade unionist.

Then they came for the Jews, and I did not speak out –

because I was not a Jew.

Then they came for me – and there was no one left to speak for me.

Abortion is murder, infanticide murder. Furthermore physician-assisted suicide is murder and currently legal in six countries: Belgium, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Switzerland and parts of the United States.

In every age and every culture truth is replaced with relativism. If people call right wrong and wrong good often enough their conscience can no longer convict them, and who doesn’t want to sleep at night? If people too are to declare themselves Agnostic or Atheist they don’t have to believe or follow Christianity, the bible or the Ten Commandments.

Scientific advancements have made it increasingly difficult for abortion advocates to alter truth and allay their conscience; for today it’s a scientific fact that a fetus is a living and growing human being and to deny such facts is to show ones’ true intent. In the words of Martin Luther King, “Our lives begin to end the day we become silent in things that matter.” Perhaps one day soon it will become easier for society to purge itself of those who are no longer capable of contributing, in which case when will they come for you and me?

UPCOMING EVENTS:

Every Thursday the Versailles Vets Club holds an open to the public Bid Euchre Tournament downstairs at 7 p.m. There is a $5 entry fee with an opportunity to win a cash prize.

Saturday, Jan. 19 from 9 p.m.-1 a.m. is the Versailles Firefighter’s Ball at the Versailles K of C Hall. Tickets are available at the door or call Scott Garrison at 937-371-1249.

Tuesday, Jan. 22 is the Day of Prayer for the Legal Protection of Unborn Children. St. Denis Church will hold a holy hour to end abortion, as well as, pray for those who have been the victims of abortion, immediately following morning mass (approximately 8:35 a.m.) and during Exposition of the Blessed Sacrament. The community is asked to unite their prayers in this most crucial cause.

Monday, Jan. 28 the Versailles Area Chamber of Commerce hosts their “open to the public” annual banquet at the Riviera Room of the Stillwater Valley Golf Course. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. with a cash bar and dinner will be served at 6:15 p.m. Banquet tickets are $20 per person and should be reserved by contacting Matt Poeppelman at 937-423-4965 (call or text).

Tuesday, Feb. 5 at 7:30 p.m. the Darke County Right to Life holds their monthly meeting at 105 W. Third St., Greenville. You may also visit them online at www.darkecountyrighttolife.org.

Happy birthday to Mark Kunk, Katie Mescher Francis, Gloria Burns, Jessica Groff, Russell Marchal, Judy Monnin, Susan McEldowney, Lauren Prenger, Amy Dirksen, Sue Christian, Steve Monnin, Carly Bolin, Lynn Drees, Nicholas Bohman, Tyler Ward, Lori Potter, Lil Bruns, Barbara Rethlake, Tony Baltes, Jill Siegel, Mike Magoteaux, Tammy Berger, Kathy Gehret, Alex Kelch, Lindsey Ausborn, Lil Bruns, Lori Potter, Ken DeMange, Karen Hilgefort, Janet Luthman, Carla Drees, Eli Oliver, Rachel Hole, Rachael Schlater, Jeff Hole, Emily Hoelscher, Gerry Drees, Connie Klenke, Crystal Mead, Mary Lou Unger, Chad Marshall, Lois Lyons, Logan Richard, Dr. Sue Ann Hartzell, Molly Clark, Courtney Hayes, Dave Richard, Jazlyn Lewis, Scarlet Barton, Kent James, and Harold Langston, Jr. as their birthdays approach. Anniversary wishes to Naomi and Don Bemis (64).

Please give your supportive and healing prayers for the many who are dealing with any of life’s countless challenges, and especially for Ed Grogean (knee replacement), Paul Dapore, Lewis Stahl, Norma Parin, Gary Daniel, Bernice Berger, Sharron Salley, Barb Kissinger, Cali Groff, Gene Oliver, Jack Hale, Janice Berger, Violet Bensman, Fr. John White, Kellie Gehret, Becca Pohl Liette, Jane Meier, Donna Apple, Michelle Sherman, Miriam Harman, Bob Miller, Iona Gariety, Loretta Bey, Steve Bey, Aiden Myers, Angie Keiser, Cyril Frantz, Carol Laub, Peggy Borgerding, Earl Gigandet, Marge Prakel, Norma Magoto, Samantha Smith, Virginia Smith, Mary Huelskamp, Anabelle Subler, Barb Goubeaux, Fritz Rougk (Scarlet Francis’ father) and those not mentioned by name who are living their new normal, recuperating, or under medical care, and in need of our prayers.

Heartfelt sympathy is extended to the family and friends of Logan Raymond Bergman (15 mo.), and Carol Leonard (73), also remembering and keeping in our heart; Theresa Hartzell, Ivo Goettemoeller, Caroline Schutz, Wilma Bergman Wynk, Cletus Hemmelgarn, Andy Wagner, Linda Milbourn, Barbara Smith, Robert Huels, Thomas Schulze, Dennis Post, J.C. Waymire , Ramon Zeller, Ashley Lamb, Kelley McGlinch, and Christine Copeland, Thelma Barga, Gary Meyer, Hugo Schlarman, Kenny Todd, Phyllis Collins, Lucille Marshall, Gene Yohey, Norma Reed, Harry Brown, Ronald Laughman, Sue Keihl, Ryan Luthman, Dorie Baltes, Ed Bruns, Frances Rhoades, and Mary Ecabert and all those who are in our hearts but not mentioned by name as the anniversary of their passing nears.

“Those who stand for nothing fall for anything.” ~Alexander Hamilton

“Strong people stand up for themselves but the strongest people stand up for others.” ~Unknown

“To sin by silence when they should protest makes cowards of men.” ~Abraham Lincoln”

“If you aren’t actively standing up for what is right, you are part of the problem.” ~Unknown

By Kathy Magoto Versailles News

Kathy Magoto is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers weekly with her Friday Versailles community column. She can be reached at magmon1@embarqmail.com or at 526-3798. Feel free to contact her with Versailles news and tidbits. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.

