Arcanum News: Arcanum and FM alumni events planned

The Arcanum Trojan Alumni Homecoming will be held on Saturday, April 13. Invitations will soon be going in the mail and will also be sent out via email. Many of you may remember Mr. William Combs who was the band director and later high school principal. The entertainment for the event will be “Two for the Road” (the grandson of Mr. Combs is one part of the duo). Do you realize that it’s been 50 years since Arcanum boys won the state basketball championship? Dave Gray, AHS Class of ‘69, will be the speaker at this year’s Alumni event.

The FM Class of 1994 cordially invites all alumni to attend their 66th Annual Alumni Banquet on Saturday, April 6 at the Franklin Monroe High School when they will be honoring graduates of 1944, 1969, 1994 and 2019. Invites will be printed soon. If you have an address change please notify Shannon Ressler or Mendy Archer or mail it to FM Alumni Committee, PO Box 14, Pitsburg, OH 45358, or email them at FMalumnicommittee@hotmail.com.

Are you planning to attend the Feb. 1 boys basketball game between Arcanum and Franklin Monroe? You won’t need to cook dinner that evening, come and enjoy a barbecue chicken dinner prior to the game at the Arcanum cafetorium. Presale tickets will be available at all boys and girls home basketball games; the last day to purchase tickets is Jan. 23. The dinner includes half a barbecue chicken, au gratin potatoes, applesauce and a dinner roll. Serving will begin at 4:30 p.m. Tickets are $8 each. Proceeds will benefit the Arcanum Alumni Association Scholarship fund.

Are you ready to “wine” a little now that the holidays are over? The Arcanum Public Library will be hosting the Winery at Versailles as they present an informative class all about wine on Thursday, Jan. 24 at 6:30 p.m. Class size is limited; be sure to call or stop in to register.

Plans are in the works for a junior high spring softball team! If you were not able to attend the recent meeting, it is not too late! Any questions about this non-school sanctioned team can be directed to Girls League President, Brett Slone (419-733-5584); junior high/seventh/eighth grade Vice President Tyler Parks (937-417-5396) or Commissioner Geoff Hissong (937-564-7759). If your daughter wants to play on this team this spring, you must let one of the board members above know by Jan. 28. Payment must be received by Feb. 11 and can be turned in at any of the upcoming league sign ups: Feb 2, 9 and 11. If we do not have your commitment for this team by Jan. 28, your daughter will only be eligible to play in the summer league, which will start in early May.

The support for the Zane Rhodehamel has been overwhelming but much appreciated. This week a couple of more groups have made pledges including a group of fourth grade girls that are putting on a bake sale at the Arcanum Youth Basketball games on Sunday, Jan. 27. They wanted to raise money to benefit Zane Rhodehamel and his family. If there are any other fourth graders that would like to help, please contact Mandy Troutwine at 937-467-9205; this way they know who is helping and how much they have being donated for the event. Shortstop Barber Shop has a donation box in their establishment for the Rhodehamel family. Continued prayers for Zane and their family. Another project by children is being held at Sutton’s “Shoot for Joy – penny by penny.” Thank you so much. #zanestrong

“Let us not seek the Republican answer or the Democratic answer, but the right answer. Let us not seek to fix the blames for the past. Let us accept our own responsibility for the future.” ~John F. Kennedy.

https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/01/web1_Vickie-Rhodehamel-2.jpg

By Vickie Rhodehamel Arcanum News

Vickie Rhodehamel is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers weekly with her Arcanum community column. She can be reached by calling 937-692-6188, by e-mail at krhodehamel@woh.rr.com. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.

Vickie Rhodehamel is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers weekly with her Arcanum community column. She can be reached by calling 937-692-6188, by e-mail at krhodehamel@woh.rr.com. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.