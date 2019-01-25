Versailles News: Molasses in January and beyond

I presume we’ve all heard the saying “slower than molasses in January” and perhaps we’ve used it a time or two, but did you know the saying resulted from the historic Great Molasses Flood also known as the Boston Molasses Disaster on Jan. 15, 1919 in Boston, Massachusetts. No joke. A 58 foot storage tank containing 2.5 million gallons of molasses burst causing a 30 foot tidal wave running at an estimated 30-35 mph, killing 21 and injuring 150. As bizarre as this bit of history is, my intent is actually to write about the many benefits of molasses, especially “blackstrap” molasses.

Blackstrap molasses is a byproduct of sugar cane’s refining process. Sugar cane is mashed to create juice, and then boiled once to create cane syrup. A second boiling creates molasses. When the syrup is boiled a third time, a thick, sticky substance is created known as blackstrap molasses. It has the lowest sugar content of any sugar cane product and unlike refined sugar has many benefits and genuine nutritional value.

Blackstrap molasses contains much higher levels of many of these nutrients than regular molasses, especially when it comes to iron content. Other important nutrients obtained from blackstrap include vitamin B6, calcium, manganese, magnesium, selenium, potassium and copper, making it a recognizable super food and dietary supplement. Some notable health benefits of blackstrap molasses include relief from menstruation-related problems, constipation, headaches, obesity, diabetes, stress, anemia, enlarged prostate, acne, and other skin disorders.

Blackstrap molasses provides many of the daily nutrients needed to help keep the bones healthy, strong and greatly reduce the risk of osteoporosis. It also provides many of the vitamins and minerals needed to maintain good heart health and reduce the risk of heart attack, stroke and cardiovascular disease. Just one tablespoon of blackstrap molasses provides nearly 27.5 percent the DV (daily value) of manganese 20 percent the DV of iron, 14.5 percent the DV of potassium, 17 percent the DV of calcium, 7.5 percent of DV of Vitamin B6 and 5 percent the DV of selenium.

These nutrients are necessary for brain, muscle and thyroid function, to help the body’s immune system, provide antioxidant protection, slow down the aging process, increase energy production, improve bone density, cardiovascular health, cell formation, blood health, maintain the nervous system and a low blood pressure, and reduce the risk of cancer, heart attack, stroke, arthritis, and osteoporosis. Still additional benefits include hair and sexual health as well as a diabetic-friendly sweetener. Since blackstrap molasses is very low on the glycemic index, requiring very little insulin production, it can be a healthier option for diabetics than artificial sweeteners. Blackstrap molasses has also been used to treat or cure stomach ulcers, irritable bowel and other digestive conditions.

Finally there are numerous personal endorsements and unconfirmed evidence suggesting that blackstrap molasses may play a role in cancer prevention and the treatment of certain types of cancer. Its massive nutritional profile supports these claims, however, scientific research and clinical trials are not available to confirm or support these allegations. Some testimonials claim blackstrap can be useful in preventing and treating colon cancer and shrinking cancerous tumors. It has also been suggested that combining blackstrap molasses with baking soda has been effective in fighting cancer.1

Blackstrap molasses has a bitter flavor since it has very little sucrose. If you are interested in exploring the benefits of blackstrap molasses start out with 1 tablespoon morning and evening. You can find it at most health food stores.

UPCOMING EVENTS:

Every Thursday the Versailles Vets Club holds an open to the public Bid Euchre Tournament downstairs at 7 p.m. There is a $5 entry fee with an opportunity to win a cash prize.

Saturday, Jan. 26 the varsity coed swim team will participate in the Coldwater Invite held at Jay County High School beginning at 1 p.m. Saturday evening the boys basketball team plays Russia at home. JV at 4:30 and varsity at 6 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 27 is the “open to the public” Versailles Eagles Auxiliary “All You Can Eat” Breakfast Buffet from 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Adults $8, children under 10 $4 and children under 3 are free.

Monday, Jan. 28 the Versailles Area Chamber of Commerce hosts their “open to the public” annual banquet at the Riviera Room of the Stillwater Valley Golf Course. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. with a cash bar and dinner will be served at 6:15 p.m. Banquet tickets are $20 per person and should be reserved by contacting Matt Poeppelman at 937-423-4965 (call or text).

Tuesday Jan. 29, the junior high girls basketball team plays Minster at home, starting at 5 p.m.

Mark Your Calendar to get involved: Tuesday, Feb. 5 at 7:30 p.m. the Darke County Right to Life holds their monthly meeting at 105 W. Third St., Greenville. You may also visit them online at www.darkecountyrighttolife.org.

Happy birthday to Ron Brewer, Gary Davidson, Madison Simons, Melanie Oliver, Kent Treon, Angie Lyme, Levi Schultz, Kelly McEldowney, Saundra Shepherd, Caroline Nihla Turner, Isaac Ruhenkamp, Brenda Pohl, Elaine Bergman, Holly Gower, George Treon, Chelsea Cannon, Ann Eiting, Lisa Magoto, Mary Jo Puthoff, Alyssa Minter, Jackie Kremer, Heather Zechar, Randi Smith, Karen Raterman, Betty Poeppelman, Brenda Hole, Brittany Staugler, Chantel Ganger, Rick Clark, Haylee Potter, Ruthann Carity, Jennifer Penwell, Cristy Rhoades, and Scott Armstrong. Anniversary wishes to Karyl and Jeff Woolery (16), Shirley & Allen Francis (35), Mary and John Rahm (41), and Kathy and Dave Miller (50). Congratulations to this year’s Versailles Citizens of the Year: Melvin and Mary Ann Stucke. They will be honored Monday evening during the VACC Annual Banquet held at the Stillwater Golf Course in the Riviera Room.

Please give your supportive and healing prayers for the many who are dealing with any of life’s countless challenges, and especially for Frank Fullenkamp, Jeff O’Reilly, Ed Grogean, Paul Dapore, Lewis Stahl, Norma Parin, Gary Daniel, Fr. Jim Duell, Sharron Salley, Barb Kissinger, Cali Groff, Gene Oliver, Jack Hale, Janice Berger, Violet Bensman, Fr. John White, Kellie Gehret, Becca Pohl Liette, Jane Meier, Donna Apple, Michelle Sherman, Miriam Harman, Bob Miller, Iona Gariety, Loretta Bey, Steve Bey, Aiden Myers, Cyril Frantz, Carol Laub, Peggy Borgerding, Earl Gigandet, Marge Prakel, Norma Magoto, Samantha Smith, Virginia Smith, Mary Huelskamp, Anabelle Subler, Barb Goubeaux, Fritz Rougk, Sabina Mescher’s mother and those not mentioned by name who are living their new normal, recuperating, or under medical care, and in need of our prayers.

Heartfelt sympathy is extended to the family and friends of Trevor Huber (16), Shelah Hufford (49), Angie Keiser (52), Kenneth Boerger (71), Martha Jane Merkle (76), Harold Dammeyer (91), also remembering and keeping in our heart; Martha Treon, Harold Langston, Sr., Sam Yagle, Eddie Dean Manning, III, Jennifer Platfoot, Delores Brown, Dorothy Mangen, Earl Mumaw, Pete Mangen, Martha Rindler, Marilyn (Shappie) Parin, Nihla Davis, Gretchen Delzeith, and Joan Overman, Janice Schellhase, Ron Subler, Ruth (Subler) Monnin, Mary Ellen Livingston, Agnes Knapke, Josh Eilerman, Jeremy Mescher, Bill Cromwell, Aaron Condon, Bec Berger, Marge McGreevy, Jesse Camacho, Dorothy Mumaw, Eleanor Hartzell, and all who are in our hearts but not mentioned by name as the anniversary of their passing nears.

“Let food be thy medicine and medicine be thy food.” ~Hippocrates

“True healthcare reform starts in your kitchen, not in Washington” ~Anonymous

“Natural food is naturally good for you food.” ~C. Edwards

Kathy Magoto is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers weekly with her Friday Versailles community column.

