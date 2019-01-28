Arcanum News: Arcanum/FM big rivalry game this Friday

Are you planning to attend the Feb. 1 boys basketball game between Arcanum and Franklin Monroe? This is the biggest game of the season every year – this is when husbands and wives sometimes sit on opposite sides of the gym – the rivalry between the Trojans and the Jets goes way back. Always a packed house and a real barn burner, it never is an easy game for either side. Come early to get a seat and come and enjoy a barbecue chicken dinner prior to the game at the Arcanum cafetorium. Presale tickets will be available at all boys and girls home basketball games; the last day to purchase tickets is Jan. 29. The dinner includes half a barbecue chicken, au gratin potatoes, applesauce and a dinner roll. Serving will begin at 4:30 p.m. Tickets are $8 each. Proceeds will benefit the Arcanum Alumni Association Scholarship fund.

The Arcanum Trojan Alumni Homecoming will be held on Saturday, April 13. Invitations will soon be going in the mail and will also be sent out via email. Many of you may remember Mr. William Combs who was the band director and later high school principal. The entertainment for the event will be “Two for the Road” (the grandson of Mr. Combs is one part of the duo). Do you realize that it’s been 50 years since Arcanum boys won the state basketball championship? Dave Gray, AHS Class of ‘69, will be the speaker at this year’s Alumni event.

The FM Class of 1994 cordially invites all alumni to attend their 66th Annual Alumni Banquet on Saturday, April 6 at the Franklin Monroe High School when they will be honoring graduates of 1944, 1969, 1994 and 2019. Invites will be printed soon; if you have an address change please notify Shannon Ressler or Mendy Archer or mail it to FM Alumni Committee, PO Box 14, Pitsburg, OH 45358, or email them at FMalumnicommittee@hotmail.com.

Save the Date, Friday, March 15 – the Arcanum Garden Club is bringing back their Purse Poppy Bingo! The grand prize is a pearl, white-pebbled tote by Coach valued at $350. Tickets will be available starting Feb. 15 at The Rose Post or from a member of the Garden Club – more details to follow in upcoming columns! Sounds like fun!

The support for the Zane Rhodehamel has been overwhelming but much appreciated. The family received some good news this week with results from the bone marrow biopsy; no cancer cells were found. Zane will continue with his planned chemo treatments. Zane is 4 years old and quite possibly one of the funniest little guys I’ve ever known! He’s spunky, sweet and proving to be a real fighter as he (and his parents) have endured more over the last month than some of us do in a lifetime. If you’d like to support his journey the extended family have had these awesome Yeti tumblers donated by a local man to sell as well as Zane shirts from 4one Apparel in Arcanum. There is also a donation box at the shop if you feel led to contribute. So many from our community are rallying around to help lend support and prayers and I know they all appreciate it so much!! T-shirts are $20, sweatshirts are $35 (larger sizes may have a small additional cost) and the Yeti tumblers are $30. One hundred percent of the proceeds go directly to Shane and Darlene! #zanestrong #oursuperhero #superherostrong. Thank you so much.

Aiden Snyder, 7-year-old son of Chris and Erica Snyder, is continuing his treatment in Texas. Aiden is the grandson of Mark and Shelley Spears, Todd and Debbie Reigelsperger, and Jerry and Sandy Snyder of Arcanum. Aiden was diagnosed with Philadelphia Positive Leukemia when he was just 5 years old and recently had a bone marrow transplant. Aiden still has six more doses of radiation and two more days of high dose chemo. He needs prayers that he continues to feel okay. They family appreciates your support and wants to thank everyone. If you would like help the Snyder family they have a gofundme account as well as a PayPal.me/aidensavengers. #sickisntweak #AidenStrong

Congratulations to Linda (Metzgar) Leesman, AHS class of 1975 – this past week she was named associate partner for Coldwell Banker Heritage in Dayton. Linda has been a top realtor for many years and also was awarded for being in the Top 50 this year. Congratulations Linda! Linda is the daughter of Ben Metzgar and the late Cheryl Metzgar.

“Only in Ohio – this week it has been 0 twice, 50 once, wet once, and white twice … and it’s only Thursday!” ~unknown

Vickie Rhodehamel is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers weekly with her Arcanum community column. She can be reached by calling 937-692-6188, by e-mail at krhodehamel@woh.rr.com. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.

