New Madison News: Tri-Village inducts 3 into Hall of Fame

Proud Patriot fans recently acknowledged the efforts of three former athletes of the red, white and blue with an induction into the school’s athletic Hall of Fame.

Brandon Moore, now a teacher at Tri-Village, graduated in 2002 and was instrumental in the Cross County Conference championships of 2000 and 2002. He was honored as the CCC player of the year in 2002 when he was also named first team all-Southwest District. He was a state special team selection and honorable mention selection during his school career. Brandon was also recognized for basketball and was the Player of the Year in 2002.

Howard “Howie” Hoisington was an outstanding track and cross country athlete. He finished seventh in the 2004 state championship 400 meter race. He had been the district and regional champion in the 400 dash that year. The 2004 graduate led his Patriot team in back to back cross country CCC championships in 2003 and 2004.

The third inductee continued the cross country and track tradition with an outstanding career. Nathaniel Mogle graduated in 2009 and was a two-time state qualifier in cross country. He was the CCC individual champion in 2008 following three years as the top runner of his CCC championship teams in 2005, 2006 and 2007. In track he was the CCC champion in the 3,200 meter race in 2009.

All of these individuals were outstanding athletes and give credit to their respective teams.

One lesson taken from school sports is “team” and how it takes everyone to gain success. Lets hope the people we have elected to Washington, D.C. can reach back and remember team lessons on the playground and among athletic endeavors. It is time to work “together” as the American team.

February is coming and that includes Valentine’s Day. You can stay in town and enjoy a nice dinner with someone special. The American Legion is holding its annual Sweetheart Supper on Feb. 16. Danny Stockton and Skip Hoover are donning chef hats to prepare Swiss steak, mashed potatoes with pan gray, green beans and bread and butter. The dinner is priced at $8. Serving is set to begin at 5 p.m.

Don’t forget the winter reading program at the library. It continues until mid-February and you can count books, magazines and visits to library events.

The weather has been less than inviting for travel and visiting but it is a good time to wrap up in a warm throw, make come tea or chocolate and share time with a good author! Check with the library for an entry and you may win a prize from the Friends of the Library.

Shirley Dubbs is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers weekly with her New Madison column. She can be reached at psdubbs@embarqmail.com. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.

