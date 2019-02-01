Versailles News: Winter wisdom

Ohioans know that winter requires preparation and that no matter how cold it gets it always warms up … eventually. Wintry weather brings special seasonal challenges that cause the fainthearted packing for the south. For the rest of us who decide to “bloom where we are planted,” we enjoy the many blessings that come with winter.

We find ourselves thankful for our heated homes with indoor plumbing, closets filled with clothing enough to layer, woolen socks, and warm boots, a winter coat that’s fashionable, functional and warm, and snow crews that maintain our roads and streets making safe winter travel possible.

Winter is a time when we can really take inventory of our many, many blessings. Occasionally we are isolated during the season, presenting us with an excellent opportunity for reflection. But most often we can be in communication with others even if we cannot leave our house. We have our landlines, cellular phones and internet. The town makes sure power is restored quickly should we lose electricity and neighbors still check in on one another, and even shovel one another’s sidewalks, plow their driveways, run necessary errands and even find time for a visit.

Staying warm is easy when we connect with others because a warm heart is the body’s central heating system. Why would we ever grumble about snow or complain about the chill when there is so much reason to be grateful. Nonetheless, to help you transition into winter preparedness here is a checklist for your home and automobile.

To make our homes safe and welcoming for the mail carrier and visitors keep handy a snow shovel, ice melt, and waterproof floor mats. We should also stock up on emergency supplies in the event there would be a long-term power outage. This would include food that doesn’t require heating or refrigeration, such as canned meats, soups, stews, cereal, and energy bars. Keep handy a manual can opener, disposable plates, cups and utensils, plenty of bottled water, blankets, warm clothing, flashlight and batteries, a battery operated clock radio, a kerosene lantern and heater. Don’t forget to have your prescription medicines filled and food and water for house pets too.

When you need to travel in the winter it’s important to remember road conditions can change in an instant depending on snowfall and freezing temperatures. Before traveling it is wise to give your car a winter preparedness exam: Check antifreeze, check and replace older batteries, keep the gas tank near full to avoid freezing water in the fuel line, and check tires and the spare tire for proper inflation and adequate tread. Keep in the vehicle a bag of sand, road salt or non-clumping kitty litter, a small shovel, a flash light, jumper cables, blankets, an ice scraper/snow brush, a first aid kit and an emergency backpack (in case you need to abandon your car) with the following items within: a warm hat and gloves, nonperishable food, bottled water, a cellular phone and charger, and money.

Never forget to dress for the season with warm clothing, a coat, hat, snow boots, and gloves. If you ever have to walk or wait in the weather you’ll be ever so thankful. Stay warm and rely upon your Ohioan winter wisdom, such as taking cautious steps when walking, keeping your hands out of your pockets (so you can balance or catch yourself if necessary) and using handrails when available.

UPCOMING EVENTS:

Friday, Feb. 1 and Saturday Feb. 2 the Vets Club will host open to the public karaoke downstairs with Orville beginning at 7:30 p.m. And keep in mind every Thursday the Versailles Vets Club holds an “open to the public” bid euchre tournament downstairs at 7 p.m. There is a $5 entry fee with an opportunity to win a cash prize.

Friday, Feb. 1 is a fundraiser to help the Bensman family with the medical expenses of their daughter, Violet. The event will be held at the Versailles K of C Hall. Doors open at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 2 is the Soup and Sandwich Social held in the Versailles School Cafetorium from noon until 8:30 p.m. sponsored by the Versailles FFA and FFA Alumni. They always have a magnificent selection of delicious soups, sandwiches, snacks and sweets.

Tuesday, Feb. 5 at 7:30 p.m. the Darke County Right to Life holds their monthly meeting at 105 W. Third St., Greenville. You may also visit them online at www.darkecountyrighttolife.org. Please stand up for human life.

Mark your calendar for Sunday, Feb. 10 to enjoy fried chicken by the Versailles American Legion held at the Vets Club beginning at 4 p.m. Call-ins can be made to 526-5959 and there is a drive up line on the Wood Street side. Call in or pull up and place your order. Drive up orders will be delivered to your car. It doesn’t get much better than that!

Happy birthday to Noah Andrew Treon, Mary Miller, Tony Baltes, Tammy Berger, Eileen Buell Schulze, Robin Blinn, Don Frantz, Tammy Magoto, Allen Francis, Carol Kunkler, Elsie Shappie, Mary Lou Bornhorst, Luke Stachler, Lisa Magoto, Tina Powell, Connie McVety, Roxanne Oxebin, Holly Keiser, Deb Didier, Raven Boerger, Iris Nickol, David Buxton, Chuck Langenkamp, Casey Nicole Smith, Kennedy Metz, Craig Reed, Matt Hurley, Joyce Luthman, Renee Miller, Jim Short, Connie Schutte, Scott Armstrong, Cristy Rhoades, Grace Arnett, Larry Kruckeberg, Payton Pulfer, Jann Unger, Tim Koons, Gloria Batty, Baylee Roll and Chris Darner. Anniversary wishes to Chris and Tom Huber (10), Jessica and Jon Pothast (23), Mary and John Rahm (41), Sheryle and Dan Simon (46), Linda and Tom Monnin (56) and Elaine and Harold Langston (57).

Please give your supportive and healing prayers for the many who are dealing with any of life’s countless challenges, and especially for Pat Heitkamp, Frank Fullenkamp, Jeff O’Reilly, Lewis Stahl, Norma Parin, Gary Daniel, Ron Schoenlein, Fr. Jim Duell, Sharron Salley, Barb Kissinger, Cali Groff, Gene Oliver, Jack Hale, Janice Berger, Violet Bensman, Fr. John White, Kellie Gehret, Becca Pohl Liette, Jane Meier, Donna Apple, Michelle Sherman, Miriam Harman, Bob Miller, Iona Gariety, Loretta Bey, Steve Bey, Aiden Myers, Cyril Frantz, Carol Laub, Peggy Borgerding, Earl Gigandet, Marge Prakel, Norma Magoto, Samantha Smith, Virginia Smith, Mary Huelskamp, Anabelle Subler, Barb Goubeaux, and those not mentioned by name who are living their “new normal,” recuperating, or under medical care, and in need of our prayers.

Heartfelt sympathy is extended to the family and friends of Paul Dapore (85) and Mary Eileen Meyer (89), also remembering and keeping in our heart; Michael Klu Cole, Evelyn Fout, Donna Kuhlman, Wayne Pittsenbarger, Lenore Otte, Jim Barga, Glen Craig, Janet Headley, Kim Bergman, Rosemary Mead, Jim Frantz, Charles Wendeln, Roger Schmitmeyer, Ron Clark, Robert Curtis, Clarence Garland, Bill Phlipot, Roger Thobe, Emily Grillot, Marlene McClurg, Jim Graves, Linda Barga, Chalmer Martin, Jerry Wood, Joyce Swallow, Hal Richters, Ron Hoffman, Bud Baltes, and all who are in our hearts but not mentioned by name as the anniversary of their passing nears.

“During the coldest winter I learned that the summer is within myself.” ~Unknown

“People don’t notice whether it’s winter or summer when they’re happy.” ~Anton Chekhov

“The pine stays green in winter … wisdom in hardship.” ~Proverb

Kathy Magoto Versailles News

Kathy Magoto is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers weekly with her Friday Versailles community column. She can be reached at magmon1@embarqmail.com or at 526-3798. Feel free to contact her with Versailles news and tidbits. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.

