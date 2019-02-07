Along the Garden Path: Valentine’s Day gift for the gardener

Valentine’s Day is next week so it is time to decide what the gardener in your life might enjoy. It really depends on what your favorite gardener’s likes are so you might need to do some thinking.

Almost anyone would like spending time together without the usual distractions – so a get-away weekend would be appreciated. So think of doing something special together that the gardener would genuinely appreciate.

If a get-away is out of the question, surprise the Green Thumb person in your life with a gift chosen with love and watch their feelings blossom before your eyes!

This year, skip the chocolates and give them what they really want.

A very practical gardener is not going to appreciate something silly they don’t need or want. The romantic gardener might just love an extravagant gift that only you would know what that is.

The practical gardener might appreciate a gift card or certificate from their favorite garden center. Maybe plants for this coming spring, gloves, garden art, seeds, tools, a kit for raised beds or outdoor furniture.

Helpful gardening books or a magazine featuring a favorite area of the garden or yard is welcomed. It might be a book specializing on subjects such as annuals, perennials, tree, shrubs, lawn care, and more.

Floral arrangers would welcome oasis foam, needle point holder, or new container; even a repurposed or recycled gem would work.

For the horticultural person, there is so much to offer in live plants. Remember, succulents are the new roses and any gardener would appreciate receiving a pot of succulents either from the garden center or a container you might have potted up just for them. A floral wreath, orchid, or potted plants will brighten up a room. Green plants add so much to the home décor plus they last for a longer period of time. Another thought is herbs. An herb of basil, parsley, lavender or thyme makes a great gift!

A garden T-shirt, apron, boots, or hoodie is appreciated by most gardeners. Gardening tools are always needed so you can’t go wrong there. An outdoor pillow for a chair or lounge would add color and interest.

A veggie gardener would enjoy a meal at a local restaurant. The practical gardener would rather go to dinner on a quiet day, not Valentine’s Day when the place is packed.

If all else fails give the chocolates. But does the gardener want milk or dark chocolates? Decisions, decisions!

Happy Valentine’s Day and to the Rosarian celebrating 55 years of marriage, happy anniversary!

By Charlene Thornhill Along the Garden Path

Charlene Thornhill is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers weekly with her community column Along the Garden Path. She can be reached at char.donn.thornhill@gmail.com. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.

