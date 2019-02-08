Versailles News: Love is …

a many splendor thing

never having to say you’re sorry

patient

a battlefield

all around

in the air

an open door

unconditional

friendship that has caught fire

the only force capable of transforming an enemy into a friend

the answer

a super power

a promise

what you do, not what you say

bigger than words

blind

life

like a drug

being stupid together

a single soul comprised of two bodies

not selfish

the greatest gift of all

the beginning of understanding

beautiful

kind

God

I’m sure you can add a few more “Love is” quotes and perhaps more than a few love songs came to mind as well. Have you ever given thought as to why there is so much talk about love, so many online dating sites, and so many people looking for love?

Of course I’m no expert but I’m pretty sure the answer is because we were made with love, for love and to be loved. Love is a gift from God and God is love. We are told that whoever abides in love abides in God and God abides in him. God is love, and all who live in love live in God, and God lives in them. We also are told that anyone who does not love does not know God, because God is love.

Then why do we have such difficulty loving or finding love? Could it be that we don’t really know what we are looking for? Each of us has a notion of what will make us happy but the truth is, as Saint Augustine wrote, “Thou hast made us for thyself, O Lord, and our heart is restless until it finds its rest in thee.”

It’s great to have a romantic love interest, significant other, soul mate or whatever the term is today. Many of us are married, have parents, children and friends and know love on multiple levels, nonetheless we do not truly know how much we are loved.

These last few months have been difficult for many families suffering from illness and death. Such pains are share by the entire community. And holidays, such as Valentine’s Day, can make the cut that much deeper. However, the best way to address the loss of a loved one is through the knowledge that those we truly love are never lost. For it is only after death that the depth of a bond is truly felt, making our loved one more a part of us than was possible in life.

In compassionate love my heart goes out to all those in anguish that have lost loved ones, wish everyone a love that surpasses all understanding, and suggest we acknowledge those whom we love this St. Valentine’s Day. Happy Valentine’s Day, never forget you are loved!

UPCOMING EVENTS:

Good luck Tigers in all your sporting events.

This Sunday, Feb. 10 the Versailles American Legion is holding a chicken fry at the Vets Club beginning at 4 p.m. Call-ins can be made to 526-5959 and there is a drive up line on the Wood Street side. Call in or pull up and place your order. Drive up orders will be delivered to your car.

On Tuesday, Feb. 12 is the blood drive held at the Greenville Church of the Brethren (421 Central Ave.) from 12:30-6:30 p.m. and sponsored by Zechar Bailey Funeral Home. Then on Thursday, Feb. 14 there will be a blood drive at Bradford High School from 3-6:30 p.m.

Thursday is St. Valentine’s Day. Celebrate the love in your life in a way befitting for your circumstances which might be playing cards at the Versailles Vets Club (downstairs), beginning at 7 p.m.

Next Sunday there will be a benefit breakfast held at the Versailles K of C Hall from 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. The breakfast includes sausage, biscuits and gravy, pancakes, eggs, grits, etcetera. All proceeds benefit the missions.

Happy birthday to Harold Schultz, Mary Miller, Maggie Shrock, Jean Shimp, Tricia Ingle, Jean Grieshop, Deb Godwin, Aryana Cordonnier, Kathy Subler, Kim Hayes, Shawn Kemper, Elizabeth Hinkle, Diane Paulus Heeter, Renee Browder, Joyce Luthman, Renee Miller, Susan Meyer, Sue Vickroy, Dakota Overholser, Kristin Lenox, Christie Boyd, Bruce Simon, Lucinda Todd, Nicole Berger, Mark DeMange, Jennifer Sturgill, Deyson Bulcher, Josh Didier, Dawn Luthman, Jeff Stammen, Mary Bruning, Gloria Batty, Baylee Roll, Chris Darner, Beth Schultz, Nancy Taylor, Samantha Porter, Eric Epperly, Tim Lewis, Vicki Monnin, Avery Wentworth, Abby Koons, Kobe Epperly, and Tom Schrader. Anniversary wishes to Tia and Andy Gehret (9), Candis and Jeff Schwartz (20), Lynn and Larry Hemmelgarn (28), Arlene and Bob Luttmer (31), Jana and Doug Reed (36), Angie and Ken Phlipot (41), and Linda and Rob Kendig (47).

Please give your supportive and healing prayers for the many who are dealing with any of life’s countless challenges, and especially for Bernice Berger, Frank Fullenkamp, Jeff O’Reilly, Norma Parin, Gary Daniel, Ron Schoenlein, Fr. Jim Duell, Sharron Salley, Barb Kissinger, Cali Groff, Gene Oliver, Jack Hale, Janice Berger, Violet Bensman, Fr. John White, Kellie Gehret, Becca Pohl Liette, Jane Meier, Donna Apple, Michelle Sherman, Miriam Harman, Bob Miller, Iona Gariety, Loretta Bey, Steve Bey, Aiden Myers, Cyril Frantz, Carol Laub, Peggy Borgerding, Earl Gigandet, Marge Prakel, Norma Magoto, Samantha Smith, Virginia Smith, Mary Huelskamp, Anabelle Subler, Barb Goubeaux, and those not mentioned by name who are living their “new normal”, recuperating, or under medical care, and in need of our prayers.

Heartfelt sympathy is extended to the family and friends of Lewis Stahl (75) and Patricia Heitkamp (85), also remembering and keeping in our heart; Vickie L. Monnin, Jim Fox, Linda Brandt, Patricia Francis, Joann Bensman, Leo Wenning, Betty Ann Hoying, Wilma Monnier, Henrietta Hart, James Edward Petty, Sr., Richard Huff, Norman Cullars, Helen Canan, Werner Bruggeman, Bertha Bruening, Nicholas Bergman, Carol Kremer, Dale Sherrick, Gary Marchal, Tillie Paulus, Matt Mumaw, Ralph Grillot, Janice Boroff, Mildred Bey, Jan Donnelly, Gene Loxley, and all who are in our hearts but not mentioned by name as the anniversary of their passing nears.

“To love another person is to see the face of God.” ~Victor Hugo

“You come to love not by finding the perfect person, but by seeing an imperfect person perfectly.” ~Sam Keen

“The best and most beautiful things in this world cannot be seen or even heard, but must be felt with the heart.” ~Helen Keller

By Kathy Magoto Versailles News

Kathy Magoto is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers weekly with her Friday Versailles community column. She can be reached at magmon1@embarqmail.com or at 526-3798. Feel free to contact her with Versailles news and tidbits.

