Versailles News: Fake news

It seems to me no one should doubt that we are all connected. If we are Christians we know we are connected spiritually and in truth. It was Ralph Waldo Emerson who said, “All creation is one” and that people should try to live in harmony with nature and one another.

Then there are the seven universal laws that delve into the principle of our connection to one another, such as we are one energy, part of a universal and infinite living mind. Or we are connected by a sea of energy. Although most of us are not quantum physicists we can assert the principal of connectivity in countless examples.

Obviously we share the same basic anatomy and have the same basic needs for starters. And we are familiar with the Law of Cause and Effect in which “what goes around comes around.” So why do we think it’s none of our business what others do, especially those whom we have entrusted to formalize law which governs our society?

We know how quickly a flu bug can reach epidemic levels in our schools and soon after family members can become infected and so on and so on. The same things happen with prejudice, wrong thinking, irrational logic, and even fake news.

The term “fake news” has been coined in recent years, most prominently by President Donald Trump. In fact in 2017 “fake news” became the word of the year. But fake news is nothing new; it’s simply a form of propaganda similar to the Paid for Advertisements in almost every publication today. Advertisements that read like newsworthy articles but are designed to sell product and not necessarily live up to any promises made. In that same vein there are radio commercials that sound like “open-line broadcasts” designed to sound like John Q. Public is praising a special product or opportunity and you, the listener, stumbled upon the opportunity of a lifetime.

Just when we thought we were on to the door to door salesmen, telemarketers, and infomercials these marketers remain ahead of us finding new ways to dupe out of our money … and sometimes our intellect too. Marketers only needed to look to the tried and true techniques of Hitler and his regime to realize the successfulness of propaganda purported as fake news.

Fake news uses the repetitive principle and creates the illusion of truth and it is perverse in every source of media including school and library books. As humans, citizens and Christians we should never become indifferent to immorality, disordered and imposed thinking for it quickly spreads and is detrimental to the common good of all men.

Over the last 40 years sensationalized or fake news has successfully made victims of many people. For example some of our senior citizens believe they are on a fixed income. (Doesn’t a “fixed income” mean a guaranteed income? Sounds like heaven to me.) Then there are some farmers who believe they are poor and some teachers who believe they are underpaid (but would rather complain than change occupations. Their logic makes no sense to me.)

One important way to prevent fake news from infiltrating the thinking of our society is by confirming questionable news at FactCheck.org, a nonpartisan, nonprofit consumer advocate that aims to reduce the level of deception and confusion in U.S. politics. FactCheck monitors the factual accuracy of what is said by major U.S. political players in the form of TV ads, debates, speeches, interviews and news releases. It is their desire to increase public knowledge and understanding as it has been doing so for 15 years.

UPCOMING EVENTS:

Yesterday, the 14th, was Valentine’s Day. I hope you acknowledged it in some fashion; if not consider this your reminder to recover from the oversight with the benefit breakfast this Sunday the 17th, held at the Versailles K of C Hall from 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. The breakfast includes sausage, biscuits and gravy, pancakes, eggs, grits, etcetera. All proceeds benefit the missions.

Next Saturday the 23rd is the Darke County Singles Dance from 8-11 p.m. at the Greenville VFW. The band performing is “Cotton.”

Congratulations to all the Versailles Tiger sports teams, especially the wrestling and swim teams on their recent successes.

Happy birthday to Vera Marchal (90), Norman Miller (84), Angela Westfall, Katelyn Platfoot, Vicki Monnin, Kim Hayes, Jace Vanzant, Scout Spencer, Raven Boerger, Carol Simmons, Leslie Phlipot, John Berger, Mallory Marshal, Michael Stammen, Rick Unger, Eileen Floan, Reyna Shardo, Deyson Bulcher, Josh Brooks, Gary Cohee, Shawn Peters, Monica Goubeaux, Muzz Pierron, Bev Garrison, Gail Lunsford, Elaine Barlage, Kathy (Grillot) Magoto, Kay Borchers, Bev Francis, Linda Wappelhorst, Michelle Dickey, Brittany Dirksen, Ron DeMange, Rachel & Emily Tumbush, Brad Grilliot, Tim Magoto, Rita Ruhenkamp, Jim Subler, Randy Swisher, Doug Seibert, Deb Groff, Karen Keiser, Diane Schrader, Vicki Monnin, Kobe Epperly, Tom Schrader, Graham Holzapfel, and Jason Roll. Anniversary wishes to Judie and Ron Stauffer (45), Dixie and Mike Wehrkamp. Happy retirement wishes to Jean Hinker.

Please give your supportive and healing prayers for the many who are dealing with any of life’s countless challenges, and especially for newborn Reagan Otte, Lois Kindell, Chloe Grilliot, Sally Coomer, Renee Zumberger, Don Henry, Dawn (Marvin) Luthman, Frank Fullenkamp, Jeff O’Reilly, Norma Parin, Gary Daniel, Ron Schoenlein, Fr. Jim Duell, Sharron Salley, Barb Kissinger, Cali Groff, Gene Oliver, Jack Hale, Janice Berger, Violet Bensman, Fr. John White, Kellie Gehret, Becca Pohl Liette, Jane Meier, Donna Apple, Michelle Sherman, Miriam Harman, Bob Miller, Iona Gariety, Loretta Bey, Steve Bey, Aiden Myers, Cyril Frantz, Carol Laub, Peggy Borgerding, Earl Gigandet, Marge Prakel, Norma Magoto, Lois Youngker, Samantha Smith, Virginia Smith, Mary Huelskamp, Anabelle Subler, Barb Goubeaux, and those not mentioned by name who are living their “new normal”, recuperating, or under medical care, and in need of our prayers.

Heartfelt sympathy is extended to the family and friends of Barb Westgerdes (70), Bernice Berger (77), Loretta Bey (91), also remembering and keeping in our heart; David Zumberger, Ronald Poeppelman, Sharon Fourman, Marcia Field, Karen Dircksen, Dan Risner, Robert Simon, Marjorie Threewits, Arthur Curtis, Lester Bensman, Irma Wittington, Glen Mangen, Helen Mangen, Ruth Booher, Cy Siefring, Raymond Jokerst, Helen Coffield, Glen Armstrong, Lloyd Mangen, Allen Poeppelman, Theresa McKinney, Sharon Mescher and all who are in our hearts but not mentioned by name as the anniversary of their passing nears.

“When we know ourselves to be connected to all others, acting compassionately is simply the natural thing to do.” ~R.N. Remen

“There are no random acts …We are all connected … You can no more separate one life from another than you can separate a breeze from the wind.” ~Mitch Albom

“Like mountain climbers we are connected and must help one another to achieve success.” ~C. Edwards

By Kathy Magoto Versailles News

Kathy Magoto is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers weekly with her Friday Versailles community column. She can be reached at magmon1@embarqmail.com or at 526-3798. Feel free to contact her with Versailles news and tidbits. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.

