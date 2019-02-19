New Madison News: Lots happening at the library

The community read event among our area libraries is in full swing. One Book, Many Communities has chosen the book title “The One” by John Marrs as this year’s shared read.

The Page Turners Book Club held a discussion of the future of DNA matching. All of the other participating libraries are also scheduling book club meetings and special events to highlight the subject of the book.

Library participants include New Madison, Tipp City, Troy-Miami County, Piqua, Arcanum, Bradford, Milton-Union and the J. R. Clarke Library in Covington.

Highlighting the book is an interview with John Marrs at Edison State Community College on Wednesday, April 10 at 1:30 p.m. He will join a panel discussion via Skype. The panel discussion will be led by Drew Wichterman, adult services librarian at Tipp City. All readers are invited to this event.

Locally you can join in an introduction to genetic genealogy at the New Madison Public Library at 5 p.m. March 1. This will actually be the kickoff for special programming throughout the libraries to enhance information on DNA testing. Kellen Freeman from Delaware County will be leading the local program. It is open to all interested people. Join in the reading event that unites this area in wide ranging discussions. Check out a book.

To learn what each participant has planned for this spring event, stop at the New Madison Public Library for a pamphlet.

Presidents Day was this week’s highlight for youngsters as school took a holiday. This will be followed by parent teacher conferences on the 19th from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. and the 21st from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m.

A belated tip of the hat to elementary students who made valentines for veterans. The program was very special to the late Joan Eley of the American Legion Auxiliary. This year her daughter-in-law, Marian Eley, continued the expression of heartfelt gratitude.

Support Patriot basketball during tournament games.

https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/02/web1_dubbsshirleyPRINT-2.jpg

By Shirley Dubbs New Madison News

Shirley Dubbs is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers weekly with her New Madison column. She can be reached at psdubbs@embarqmail.com. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.

Shirley Dubbs is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers weekly with her New Madison column. She can be reached at psdubbs@embarqmail.com. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.