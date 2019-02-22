Versailles News: Bottom feeders are fishy fish

In a recent conversation I discovered several people no longer eat tilapia because of current findings reported in the news. In a nutshell, farm raised tilapia can potentially increase inflammation, which can lead to heart disease, arthritis, asthma and other serious illnesses. Farm bred fish has lower levels of healthy nutrients with high concentrations of antibiotics and pesticides, as well as high amounts of cancer causing organic pollutants.

Other commonly farm-raised fish, which are subject to the same findings, include: salmon, sea bass, catfish, swai, and cod. In fact, dioxin levels are 10 or more times higher in farmed salmon compared to wild salmon. Dioxin is a toxic chemical that can contribute to cancer and other complications and can take over 10 years to leave the body.

At the time of my conversation I assumed we were talking about fresh fish, not farmed fish, and I figured they didn’t want to eat a bottom-feeder. A bottom-feeder is any aquatic animal which spends some or all of its life feeding on or near the bottom of water, be it a lake, river, ocean or pond. It might surprise you that the following fish and shellfish are classified as bottom-feeders: halibut, flounder, sole, cod, haddock, bass, carp, snapper, sardines, anchovies, mackerel, squid, octopus, catfish, shrimp, crabs, lobster, crayfish, snails and shellfish.

While the term “bottom-feeders” sounds repulsive, they are considered to be extremely good for a healthy diet, because they spend their lives in mineral-rich waters. Shellfish provide vitamins and minerals often exceeding that of land-based animals or plants. For example, oysters are a great source of zinc, B-vitamins, vitamin A, vitamin E, copper, selenium, heart healthy omega-3 fatty acid, protein and healthy fats. Clams, mussels and scallops are nearly equal in their benefits.

It’s true that bottom-feeders eat almost anything including other dead animals, which sounds disgusting. Bottom feeders become the food for those on the top of the food chain and it has been this way since the beginning of time. Since man is at the top of the food chain we will forever be eating bottom feeders, whether it’s the fish, pig, chicken, or any other animal whose diets includes any and everything.

Wild-caught fish has the potential of heavy metals, such as mercury, but the small fish such as anchovies, mackerel, etc. are considered too small to accumulate mercury. The fish most susceptible to heavy metals are flounder, sole and the larger predatory fish.

It is my opinion that our food supply is healthiest when man leaves nature to itself. I don’t know if man will ever learn that he cannot improve upon the design of creation. Today’s farming techniques yields large quantities of food but it is chemically and genetically altered food and is no longer healthy. Since we must live in this world and we must eat we should make the best choices that are available to us. Good luck and good health!

UPCOMING EVENTS:

This Saturday is the Darke County Singles Dance with the band “Cotton” from 8-11 p.m. at the Greenville VFW.

Sunday is the “open to the public” Versailles Eagles Auxiliary “all you can eat” Benefit Breakfast Buffet from 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Adults $8, children under 10 $4 and children under 3 are free. Proceeds will benefit the VHS Show Choir students attending camp this summer.

Remember community meals are every Wednesday at Trinity Lutheran 4-7 p.m. and Bid Euchre Tournament in the Vet’s Club’s downstairs from 7-8:45 p.m. every Thursday.

Mark your calendar to attend the Trinity Lutheran Spaghetti Dinner on March 10 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Happy birthday to Doris Goubeaux, Alvira Marchal, Joan Bergman, Dan Simon, Leslie Coomer, Janet Banks, Kelley McGlinch, Seth Bruns, Parker Roll, Sonnie Rhoades, Scout Spencer (14), Austin Penwell, Leah Jo Clark, Rob Quinter, Peggy Rehmert, Betsy Yagle, Marge Mayhew, Penny Elmore, Terri Wild, Scarlet Francis, Nancy Niekamp, Joyce Liette, Jane Stall, Tim Hiatt, Betty Mescher, Lyn Bliss, Emily Jasenski, Jodi Kremer, Jeanie Henry, David Steinmetz, Connie Brunswick, and Jesse Sherman, Ben Goubeaux, Helen Gard, and Brenda Reichard. Anniversary wishes to Lynn and Larry Hemmelgarn (28), Elaine and Ron Marshall (33), Lisa and Terry Barga (34), Linda and Bill Spahr (40), Angie and Ron Stauffer (45), Ruth and John Peters (50), Angie and Ken Phlipot (40), Judie and Ron Stauffer (44), Dixie and Mike Wehrkamp (??), and Maxine and Jack Sanders (76)!!! Congratulations to Karen Keiser on her 46th work anniversary with Phelan Insurance.

Please give your supportive and healing prayers for the many who are dealing with any of life’s countless challenges, and especially Doris Monnin, for newborn Reagan Otte, Lois Kindell, Chloe Grilliot, Sally Coomer, Renee Zumberger, Don Henry, Dawn (Marvin) Luthman, Frank Fullenkamp, Jeff O’Reilly, Norma Parin, Gary Daniel, Sharron Salley, Barb Kissinger, Cali Groff, Gene Oliver, Jack Hale, Janice Berger, Violet Bensman, Fr. John White, Kellie Gehret, Jane Meier, Donna Apple, Michelle Sherman, Miriam Harman, Bob Miller, Iona Gariety, Steve Bey, Aiden Myers, Cyril Frantz, Carol Laub, Peggy Borgerding, Earl Gigandet, Marge Prakel, Norma Magoto, Samantha Smith, Virginia Smith, Mary Huelskamp, Anabelle Subler, Barb Goubeaux, and those not mentioned by name who are recuperating, under medical care, etc. and are in need of our prayers.

Heartfelt sympathy is extended to the family and friends of Tammy Hoening (57), Jeffrey Paulus (61), Vicky Jo Olwine (72), also remembering and keeping in our heart; John Bey, Steven Peck, Jerome Subler, Marcia Field, Zachary Kelch, Mark Kremer, Tommy Edwards, Thelma Schultz, Kelly Bruns, Bert Young, Jim Phelan, Paul Fleenor, Ruth Hoelscher, Mary Margaret Hoelscher, Virginia Pittsenbarger, John Magoto (Russia), Delbert Blickenstaff, Helen Redmond, Ann George Wehrley, Vitalus “Jim” Barga, Alvin Luthman, Thelma Hiestand, Dorothy Brandewie, Ruthann Simon, Jack Richhart, Bob Christian, Gary Bey, John Henry, Chad Garrison, Lynn Topp, and all who are in our hearts but not mentioned by name as the anniversary of their passing nears.

“Your diet is a bank account. Good food choices are good investments.” ~Bethenny Frankel

“The food you eat can be either the safest and most powerful form of medicine or the slowest form of poison.” ~Unknown

“It is not what enters into the mouth that defiles the man, but what proceeds out of the mouth, this defiles the man.” ~Matthew 15:11

https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/02/web1_KathyMagatoPRINT-3.jpg

By Kathy Magoto Versailles News

Kathy Magoto is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers weekly with her Friday Versailles community column. She can be reached at magmon1@embarqmail.com or at 526-3798. Feel free to contact her with Versailles news and tidbits. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.

