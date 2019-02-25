Arcanum News: Serve Arcanum coming again in May!

Serve Arcanum is only a few months away; it will be here before we know it! The seventh annual Serve Arcanum event will be held May 3 from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Organizers ask you to let our students and staff help you out by taking on some tasks at your home or church, as well as the local park, etc. The service projects they accept will meet one of the primary goals of Arcanum High School to promote the ideal of service to others. Staff and administrators want students of our high school to want to help make our world a better place. They also want them to give something back to their community that shows such strong support for our school district.

You can submit your requests in one of three ways: Drop off your request to the high school, email High School Principal Jason Stephan with your request at jason_stephan@arcanum-butler.k12.oh.us or pick up a brochure at the school or various local business and local government buildings, fill it out and either mail to the high school or drop it off at the high school! All forms are due by April 12. School staff are excited to make a difference in our community! Please share this information with neighbors, family, friends, local churches, civic organizations, businesses, or anyone in the community that could use their help!

Arcanum-Butler Athletics updates: Thank you to all of our senior athletes and parents for their dedication to their respective winter teams and programs! Congrats to the eighth grade boys’ basketball team for finishing as CCC runners up! Our wrestlers competed in sectional competition at Covington.

Senior swimmer Isabella Gable, who set a CCC record in the 100 fly and finished as district runner-up in the 200 and 500 free, advanced to state.

In basketball action, the Lady Trojans won the first two rounds of tournament action winning by double-digits in both games, and upped their overall record to 16-8. They play in the sectional championship Monday. The game will be held at Covington with tip-off at 8:30 p.m. Come out and support your Lady Trojans! Congrats to freshman Taylor Gray who broke the single-season rebounding record in the win vs. Bethel!

The varsity boys basketball team finished the season with a win against New Bremen, bringing their record to 14-8. They face CCC foe National Trail on Tuesday at Vandalia-Butler in the first round of tourney action with a tip-off at 7:30 p.m. In the win vs. New Bremen, junior Carter Gray scored over 1,000 points in his career and also broke the single-season 3-point record.

Update on Arcanum Area Military Banners from Sue Besecker: A dedication ceremony is being planned on Memorial Day at the Arcanum Historical Society for the Arcanum Area Military Banners. Currently they are safely stored and as soon as the weather breaks and the City Manager gives the go ahead they will be put and displayed. All of the pictures are currently being held at Sue’s house and she will mail them if you want or set a date and you can come and pick them up; or if you want I can take them to Farmer Brown’s sometime. More info to come soon.

A large set of stamp books including U.S. First Day, Special Cover Stamps, and U.S. Golden Replicas of the Century Stamps have been donated to the Arcanum Wayne Trail Historical Society. They currently have 21 volumes of stamp books for sales. The stamps can be viewed during open hours on March 2 from 9 a.m. to noon. To inquire about purchasing the stamps, please contact Dick Troutwine for an appointment via email at contact@arcanumhistoricalsociety.org .

If you are curious about DNA you’ll want to attend the program on DNA ethics at the Arcanum Public Library on April 2 at 6 p.m. Please contact the library with your questions.

Arcanum Elementary School will be holding their Kindergarten Screening starting next week. Call the elementary office at 937-692-5174, option 4 and make an appointment for a two-hour screening time. The screenings will be held on Thursday, March 21 and Friday, March 22. Registration will then be held on Thursday, April 4 and Friday, April 5. A child who is 5 years of age on or before Aug. 1 is considered eligible for kindergarten.

The Arcanum Garden Club’s Purse Poppy Bingo will be held on March 15 at 7 p.m. at the Arcanum Wayne Trail Historical House; all proceeds will go for the beautification of the new ag building and the village of Arcanum beautification projects. The grand prize is a pearl, white-pebbled tote by Coach valued at $350. Tickets are on sale now at The Rose Post and from any garden club member – for tickets please call Kornelia Barnett 692-5504, Abby Cutright 654-2965, Kathy Fout 692-5583, Carolyn Furlong 548-6556, Amy Jeffers 603-3785, Connie Norris 692-8085, Jenny Quigney 459-090, Sue Stammen 692-0164, or Linda Schwieterman at 417-9816.

By Vickie Rhodehamel Arcanum News

Vickie Rhodehamel is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers weekly with her Arcanum community column. She can be reached by calling 937-692-6188, by e-mail at krhodehamel@woh.rr.com. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.

