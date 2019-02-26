New Madison News: February packs a punch

Twenty-eight days packed with sun, rain, snow, ice and wind. February packs a punch in a short time!

I have seen green shoots trying to shoo away the drab weather with a show of color but Mother Nature may pounce on these spring pushers.

In the meantime we can enjoy the Lady Patriots as they continue in the girls basketball tournament. They play again at 6 p.m. on Wednesday at Brookville. Ranked number 3 in the final poll, they have enjoyed a year that produced several CCC choices.

The Patriots placed the following team members on the first team: Emma Printz, Lissa Siler, Maddie Downing and Meghan Downing. Andi Bietry was recognized with special mention voting.

And congrats to Brad Gray, coach of the year in the CCC.

Congratulations to Edie Morris for making the state swimming competition.

Picking up branches and debris from the windy week end has occupied many residents but thankfully nothing serious resulted.

Downtown remains active with workmen busy with gas line replacement. There is lots of activity and lots of workers in the village.

Many have asked about a memorial service for Donna Gabbard. That has been planned for l p.m. on March 17 at the United Methodist Church.

Don’t forget to start the month off with an interesting program at the New Madison Public Library. “So You’ve Spit in a Tube: Intro to Genetic Genealogy” will be open to everyone on Friday, March l, from 5 to 6:30 p.m.

Presented as part of the Community Read programming, Kellen Freeman, Delaware County District Library, will share how DNA tests can enhance your research while comparing feedback examples from the most poplar companies. If you are curious about DNA, plan to attend.

Enjoy the intermittent sunshine and fresh air. Look for hints of green.

By Shirley Dubbs New Madison News

Shirley Dubbs is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers weekly with her New Madison column. She can be reached at psdubbs@embarqmail.com. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.

