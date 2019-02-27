A little quiz to end the month

Grumble, grumble, “Why celebrate Black History Month?” I guess it’s because we want to, but I promise to look into celebrating Women’s History Month, LGBT History Month, Native American Heritage Month, Hispanic Heritage Month, Asian American Pacific Islander Month and Irish American Heritage Month. I have a special feeling for each of these groups and have been fortunate enough to have worked with them.

I’ve put together a 16-part quiz, so if you’re willing, let’s see how you score on African American history, which is, of course, American history. I believe our goal as Americans is equity and justice for all.

Part 1

A. Delivered “Ain’t I a Woman” speech at the Ohio Women’s Rights convention in 1851

B. Was the first Black female astronaut to fly into space

C. Was the first Southern African American woman elected to the U.S. House of Representatives

D. Was a famous conductor on the Underground Railroad

E. Delivered her poetry at a Presidential inauguration and wrote “I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings”

F. Was the first African American poet to win a Pulitzer Prize

G. Refused to give up her bus seat in Montgomery, Alabama

H. Was the first Black woman elected to the U.S. Congress

___Rosa Parks

___Harriet Tubman

___Maya Angelou

___Shirley Chisholm

___Barbara Jordan

___Sojourner Truth

___Dr. Mae Jemison

___Gwendolyn Brooks

Part 2

A. “We are the change we’ve been waiting for.”

B. “Education is our passport to the future, for the future belongs to the people who prepare for it today.”

C. “Our lives begin to end the day we become silent about things that matter.”

D. “Either America will destroy ignorance or ignorance will destroy the United States.”

E. “It is easier to build strong children than to repair broken men.”

F. “Float like a butterfly, sting like a bee.”

G. “Some people want it to happen, some people wish it would happen, others make it happen.”

H. “I let my feet spend as little time on the ground as possible. From the air, fast down, and from the ground, fast up.”

___Malcolm X

___Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

___W.E. B. DuBois

___Frederick Douglass

___Michael Jordan

___Barack Obama

___Jesse Owens

___Muhammad Ali

Answers

Truth A, Jemison B, Jordan C, Tubman D, Angelou E, Books F, Parks G, Chisholm H; Obama A, X B, King C, DuBois D, Douglass E, Ali F, Jordan G, Owens H.

Note: When I was president of Lee College in Baytown, Tx, the area NAACP gave me the Barbara Jordan Award for my work with inclusion. I was honored, and I treasure that award.

https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/02/web1_Vivian-latest-2-3.jpg

By Dr. Vivian Blevins Contributing Columnist

Vivian B. Blevins. Ph.D., a graduate of The Ohio State University, served as a community college president for 15 years in Kentucky, Texas, California, and Missouri before returning to Ohio to teach telecommunication employees from around the country and students at Edison State Community College and to work with veterans. You may reach her at 937-778-3815 or vbblevins@woh.rr.com. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.

Vivian B. Blevins. Ph.D., a graduate of The Ohio State University, served as a community college president for 15 years in Kentucky, Texas, California, and Missouri before returning to Ohio to teach telecommunication employees from around the country and students at Edison State Community College and to work with veterans. You may reach her at 937-778-3815 or vbblevins@woh.rr.com. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.