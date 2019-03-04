Arcanum News: Happy 80th birthday to Bud Baker!

Happy 80th birthday to Bud Baker! Please shower Bud Baker with cards on March 8 as he celebrates his 80th birthday. Visits from family and friends are also welcomed! Bud is at Rest Haven, 1096 N. Ohio St., Greenville, OH 45331.

Do you have your tickets yet? The Arcanum Garden Club’s Purse Poppy Bingo will be held on March 15 at 7 p.m. at the Arcanum Wayne Trail Historical House; all proceeds will go for the beautification of the new ag building and the village of Arcanum beautification projects. The grand prize is a pearl, white-pebbled tote by Coach valued at $350. Tickets are on sale now at The Rose Post and from any garden club member – for tickets please call Kornelia Barnett 692-5504, Abby Cutright 654-2965, Kathy Fout 692-5583, Carolyn Furlong 548-6556, Amy Jeffers 603-3785, Connie Norris 692-8085, Jenny Quigney 459-090, Sue Stammen 692-0164, or Linda Schwieterman at 417-9816.

This Thursday, March 7 the Arcanum Wayne Trail Historical Society will host the Darke County Center of the Arts Coffee House series with Lee Murdock. Lee is a talented instrumentalist on six and twelve string guitars and maintains ragtime, Irish, blues and folk styles with a flair for storytelling. The concert will begin at 7 p.m. Tickets may be purchased at DCCA, Fourman’s Variety Store and at the door.

Arcanum Wayne Trail Historical Society will host Jerry Stichter on Thursday, March 14 starting at 7 p.m. Jerry is a well-known local auctioneer with many years of experience. Have questions about what to do with collectible items or antiques you’ve accumulated over the years and want to downsize? You’ll have the opportunity to question Jerry about his expertise after 40 years in the business as an appraiser and an auctioneer.

Tickets are selling quickly for Bear Mill’s Annual SOUP ‘N BOWL event that will be held Saturday, March 23. Seatings will be at 5 p.m., 6:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. Come and enjoy soup, bread, dessert and take home a handmade pottery bowl. Tickets for members are $25 and for non-members are $30. Just come in or call the mill at 937-548-5112 to purchase your tickets. Remember the mill is open Thursday through Saturday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. The historic mill is located at 6450 Arcanum-Bears Mill Road, just 6 miles north of Arcanum.

Still trying to decide whether or not to attend this year’s Arcanum Trojan Homecoming (formerly known as the Arcanum Alumni Banquet)? Maybe you would love to see some old friends but are hesitant because you need to lose 50 pounds and get a hair transplant first – not to worry, your friends from high school are all thinking the same thing! Reconnecting is good and powerful. You realize some of your friends you grew up with are pretty darn cool, still to this day. It is hard to believe that you made it through those tumultuous years. Remember the too-fast car rides? The tests you forgot to study for? The teacher who insulted you?

You talk to a classmate who had a really tough time growing up, and you knew nothing about it. You see the pain … and you had no idea. You miss the friends who are not attending but are still around, and wonder where they are or how they are. You see old friends in a new light, a wiser light. You realize how much wiser you are today. You laugh a lot. Your emotions surprise you. You are exhausted from all the energy it takes to see everyone.

Guess what – the peer pressure is gone. You see your classmates now as you saw them years ago. They don’t look old; you still see them as 18. You realize life is short. Enjoy the moments now. You can be yourself. You don’t have to prove anything. Remember you thought you were invincible? You get to share pictures of your grandchildren, and talk about this new journey. You wonder, “Will I ever see some of these people again?”

You get to hear all that great music that you loved, and you remember what those songs meant to you. And you may even dance. Have a great time and remember as a member of the alumni at good ole’ AHS – we are always “loyal and true.”

The 2019 Trojan Alumni Homecoming will be held on April 13 at AHS. Invitations were mailed last week to honored classes and also emailed if the alumni association has an address on file for you. The invitation is also available on the school website at http://www.arcanum-butler.k12.oh.us/alumni.aspx. The website will also allow anyone to register their address. Everyone is welcome to attend. Tickets are $22 per person; reservations are due by April 1. If you have any questions you may contact Nancy (Perrin) Ady via email at neady@woh.rr.com or phone at 937-269-6318.

“March comes in like a lion and goes out like a lamb.” Some even say that it works in reverse as well, with the weather at the beginning of March running opposite of how it will finish. Let us hope that this idiom does not hold true for 2019!

By Vickie Rhodehamel Arcanum News

Vickie Rhodehamel is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers weekly with her Arcanum community column. She can be reached by calling 937-692-6188, by e-mail at krhodehamel@woh.rr.com. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.

